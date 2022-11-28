Read full article on original website
Happi
Avon Expands AI and AR Selling Tools in International Markets
Perfect Corp. has extended its partnership with Avon to launch a virtual try-on (VTO) online shopping experience in nine initial markets—UK, South Africa, The Philippines, Italy, Poland, Russia, Romania, Czech Republic, and Turkey. Through Perfect Corp.’s AI and AR virtual try-on technology, Avon’s customers are able to instantly try...
EXCLUSIVE: Darren Star Is Investing in a French Resale Site
Resale and the City? Darren Star, the American television wiz behind “Emily in Paris” and “Sex and the City,” is among three new investors in French luxury resale site Resee, WWD has learned.More from WWDInside The Academy Women's Luncheon Presented By ChanelHermès RTW Spring 2023Chanel and Soo Joo Park Celebrate the Premiere Watch The others are American tech entrepreneur Shari Glazer, founder and chief executive officer of Kalos Labs, and Michael Dayan, a cofounder of French e-commerce pioneer Showroomprive.com, a former owner of Sonia Rykiel and a frequent tech investor. “I’ve been following the Resee journey for years,” Star told WWD. “I was...
kalkinemedia.com
DIY retailer Kingfisher partners with Google Cloud to boost e-commerce
LONDON (Reuters) - European home improvement retailer Kingfisher has agreed a five-year partnership with Google Cloud, a move it said should provide customers with faster and more intuitive searches, and better tailor product ranges. The company, which owns DIY brands B&Q and Castorama, and trade-focused Screwfix and TradePoint, increased online...
theindustry.fashion
Marks & Spencer acquires IP developed by collapsed fashion marketplace Thread
Marks & Spencer has acquired the intellectual property developed by collapsed fashion marketplace. , as it seeks to boost revenues from new personalised services. The deal is part of a pre-pack administration where a buyer was lined up before the firm declared insolvency, according to The Times. The acquisition includes...
theindustry.fashion
Klarna expands Creator Platform to the UK
Payments provider and shopping service Klarna has today expanded its Creator Platform to the UK as well as the company’s 44 further regions. The Creator Platform seamlessly matches retailers with the appropriate influencers and tracks performance metrics. This enables retailers to maximise engagement with their target audiences and achieve higher returns on influencer partnerships.
ZDNet
Amazon's 'Create with Alexa' highlights the intersection of AI and creativity
Bedtime stories have always been essential to a child's bedtime routine. It's a time for a child to expand their imagination and vocabulary and is the perfect opportunity for a child and parent to bond. On Monday, Amazon introduced a new way to experience bedtime stories. Create with Alexa is...
hospitalitytech.com
Village Hotels Partners with Attensi to Provide Game-Based Training
Hotelier Village Hotels said it has partnered with Attensi to deliver open pathway game-based training. The new initiative allows employees to receive cross-department training and develop the skills needed to work within different areas of the business. Delivered through a mobile-first app, the training replicates the internal environment of Village...
theindustry.fashion
Black Friday lifts footfall with shopping centres given the biggest boost
Black Friday footfall was 9.3% higher than in 2021 across all UK retail destinations, with footfall in shopping centres jumping 16.8%, high streets up 11.3% and retail parks rising 7.1%. Footfall across UK retail destinations rose by 3.2% last week, 20-26 November 2022, compared to the week before, according to...
theindustry.fashion
Has Coca-Cola failed at being the new Disney?
There’s no denying that Coca-Cola is iconic. From the logo to the bottle to the ‘Holidays Are Coming’ advertising, it has ingratiated itself into American and world culture. But, would you want to wear it?. Coco-Cola, the $40 billion business has seen revenues stay pretty much static...
EXCLUSIVE: Ludovic de Saint Sernin Named Creative Director of Ann Demeulemeester
PARIS — Ludovic de Saint Sernin, the designer known for his sensual, gender-fluid creations, has been named creative director of Ann Demeulemeester, signaling a new creative direction for the house owned by Italian retailer Claudio Antonioli. In a teaser of his vision for the label, de Saint Sernin released a set of images, photographed by Willy Vanderperre and styled by Olivier Rizzo, in which he wears items from the Ann Demeulemeester archive dating back to the 1990s, including a black leather halterneck top with a knotted neckline and an ivory satin fishtail skirt.More from WWDFront Row at Miu Miu RTW Spring...
Dua Lipa Thanks Fans in Heartwarming Speech at FN Achievement Awards 2022
On Wednesday night in New York, Dua Lipa hit the FN Achievement Awards alongside longtime Puma collaborator, designer and songwriter Billy Walsh to receive FN’s first-ever Collection of the Year Award for “Puma x Dua Lipa Flutur Drop 2.” “I want say a massive thank you to the Puma team for allowing us to take the lead on this and giving us creative control to create something we are really proud of,” Lipa said onstage. “I want to say a massive thank you to the fans, it’s because of them, because they wore the collection and I think that’s the reason...
theindustry.fashion
Open for Vintage launch a handbag buy back service ‘The Loop’
Open for Vintage, the Dublin and London-based luxury re-sale platform, has partnered with Luxclusif to launch ‘The Loop', a handbag buy back service. The handbag buy back service is available directly on the Open for Vintage (OFV) website, allowing customers to trade in their designer handbags in exchange for store credit. It will initially be available in the UK before rolling out across Europe and the US.
theindustry.fashion
Retail Recap: The important openings and partnerships in November 2022
November is typically a busy month for the retail sector, with both Black Friday and the approaching festive season seeing a spike in footfall, new stores and discounts. Footfall on Black Friday was 9.3% higher than in 2021 across all UK retail destinations, with footfall in shopping centres up by 16.8%, high streets by 11.3% and retail parks by 7.1%.
hotelnewsme.com
HIRE-AS-YOU-GO HOTEL MARKETING PLATFORM LAUNCHES IN THE GCC REGION
In a landscape of ever-growing digital complexity and talent shortage, hotels have trouble getting the marketing expertise they genuinely need when needed, hence missing out on business opportunities. Newly launched Hotel Marketing Space has created a hire-as-you-go platform giving hotels in the GCC region access to a flexible team of world-class experts.
theindustry.fashion
Boohoo Group ups stake in Revolution Beauty to more than 25%
Online fashion group Boohoo has increased its strategic stake in affordable beauty brand Revolution Beauty and now holds more than a quarter of its stock. Boohoo Group, which sells Revolution Beauty through a number of its websites including online department store Debenhams, said its stake now amounted to 26.47% of its stock. Itfirst revealed its investment in Revolution Beauty in August of this year when it acquired more than 7% of its stock.
theindustry.fashion
Global returns rise 60% over Black Friday weekend
ZigZag Global, a SaaS platform that helps retailers manage and resell returned stock in local markets, has published data from the Black Friday weekend, revealing a 60% increase in global returns compared to 2021. ZigZag’s proprietary data revealed that "shoppers have been eager to spread the cost of Christmas this...
theindustry.fashion
FatFace launches new product personalisation service
FatFace has launched a new product personalisation service, offering embossed personalisation on select leather bags and wallets. Forming part of its strategy to expand the brand's product range and capitalise on its growing customer base, the personalisation will be available to customers through the FatFace website from this week, with additional styles added in the run up to Christmas.
hospitalitytech.com
Helbiz Kitchen to Enter U.S. Market with Ghost Kitchen Brands
Helbiz Kitchen is partnering with Kitchen United to bring its ghost kitchen offerings to the United States. The partnership will initially bring Helbiz Kitchen to two cities, New York and Austin, Texas. Starting in January, users in New York City and Austin will be able to order their favorite food...
theindustry.fashion
The Interview: Tommy Mallet, Founder and Creative Director, Mallet
Tommy Mallet first found fame appearing on reality TV show ‘The Only Way is Essex’, better known as Towie, in 2014, but it was his passion for footwear, particularly trainers, that spurred him to build his own business from scratch in 2015 under the Mallet name. Mallet now...
theindustry.fashion
Links between British and Italian menswear to be investigated in new research project
A new research project called ‘Locating Menswear’ is launching this month to investigate the cultural and industrial connections between London, Liverpool, Manchester and also Milan in Italy, and how they have influenced the production and consumption of British menswear. Led by Professor Andrew Groves, Director of the Westminster...
