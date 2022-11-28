Albuquerque is the Hot Air Ballooning Capital of the World. The host of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta®, the city's skies turn into a kaleidoscope of color during early October. But that’s not the only time you can spot hot air balloons in the air. With more than a dozen private ballooning companies in the city, you can embark on a journey via hot air balloon any day of the year. I was lucky enough to hop on my first-ever balloon ride with the founder of Rainbow Ryders Hot Air Balloon Ride Company, Scott Appelman, and it was a magical experience.

