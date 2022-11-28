Read full article on original website
golobos.com
Strong Second Half Propels Lobos Past Colonels
THIBODAUX, La.— The Lobo women’s basketball team opened the third quarter with a 16-0 run, which proved to be the difference as New Mexico concluded its road trip with a 72-55 win over Nicholls on Tuesday night. UNM outscored Nicholls 25-11 in the third quarter and 42-25 in...
Sports Desk: Road test for Lobo men’s basketball
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The UNM men’s basketball team is currently 6-0 and coming off a win at the Lobo classic. Now the team faces one of their toughest tests of the season with a road trip to Saint Mary’s. “That’s a potential quad 1 win opportunity on the road,” said coach Pitino. “They’re a terrific […]
New Mexico State head coach Greg Heiar takes ‘full responsibility’ after shooting involving NMSU player
LAS CRUCES N.M. (KTSM) – In his first public comments since a deadly shooting involving one of his players, New Mexico State men’s basketball coach Greg Heiar said he took, “full responsibility,” for what happened Nov. 19 in Albuquerque. Heiar opened the press conference by reading a prepared statement but did not answer questions specifically […]
New Mexico State football is seeking a waiver for a possible bowl game
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Aggies football team is seeking a waiver from the NCAA Oversight Committee with to help with bowl eligibility. The Aggies currently have a 5-6 record and didn’t get to play a full 12 games this season due to one of their games being canceled. A deadly accident involving […]
CBS Sports
Watch Saint Mary's vs. New Mexico: TV channel, live stream info, start time
After a three-game homestand, the New Mexico Lobos will be on the road. They will take on the Saint Mary's Gaels at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday at University Credit Union Pavilion. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just zero points combined.
Dylan Chavez verbally commits to NMSU on Sunday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Stand-out local basketball player Dylan Chavez announced on Sunday at the Albuquerque Basketball Club facility that he is taking his talents to the New Mexico State Aggies. The La Cueva junior verbally committed to the Aggies and says that even with seven Division I offers, they felt like the best fit. “You […]
Shaun Gehres steps down as Albuquerque Academy football coach
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After four years as the head coach of Albuquerque Academy Football, Shaun Gehres told KRQE on Sunday morning that he is stepping down from his duties. Gehres says that he will stay at Albuquerque Academy and wants to have more time with his family. Gehres rebuilt this football team and, in his […]
KRQE Newsfeed: Uninsured patients, NMSU coach speaks, Colder day, Teacher incentive package, New tradition
Wednesday’s Top Stories Group worries conditions of New Mexico-run prisons will worsen Rio Rancho teen receives unique seizure treatment Judge denies child killer’s plea deal request Albuquerque man arrested for shooting at police Santa Fe Indian School hopes to bring new life to Paolo Soleri Amphitheater Sights and Sounds: World Cup Watch Party at Civic […]
Daily Lobo
UNM senior aims for community in Honors Pathmakers program
Katie James has been spending her senior year working to further develop the community of the University of New Mexico Honors College through her role as mentor coordinator and leadership team lead for the Honors Pathmakers mentorship program. Pursuing a dual degree of psychology with a minor in math and biology with a minor in chemistry, James hopes to create traditions that will continue after her graduation.
Las Cruces beats Albuquerque in “best & worst” cities for singles, study suggests
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The latest take on the so-called “best and worst” cities for singles has Las Cruces fairing better than Albuquerque, according to a study from WalletHub. An internet site known for ranking everything from weather to airline credit cards, WalletHub says it generated its dating rankings based on “36 key indicators of dating-friendliness.” […]
Family, friends of student killed in UNM campus shooting speak out
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The family of the UNM student killed in an on-campus shooting after police say he shot at an NMSU student is speaking out and demanding answers on if Brandon Travis’ death could’ve been prevented. Nearly 40 of Brandon Travis’ family, friends, and coaches joined a Zoom call, sharing who they knew Brandon […]
errorsofenchantment.com
Gladiators field scandal highlights folly of Amendment 2
KRQE’s Larry Barker has uncovered an example of corruption in both the City of Albuquerque and State of New Mexico governments. Ironically, while what happened is clearly illegal under current State law, voters’ (misguided) decision to pass Amendment 2 on Election Day seems to allow for future deals like this one.
klaq.com
Here’s Video of That NMSU Fight that Led to Shooting
Police are still investigating the confrontation that ended with a University of New Mexico student dead and an NMSU student-athlete in the hospital with a gunshot wound. Law Enforcement Officials Search Offices Of CONCACAF And Soccer Event Company In Miami Over FIFA Indictments. Getty Images. Albuquerque and New Mexico state...
KRQE News 13
Vote on Midtown Santa Fe on Wednesday
The Santa Fe governing body will vote on the plan, which would see the city develop the campus into more than 1,000 units of market rate and affordable housing. The Santa Fe governing body will vote on the plan, which would see the city develop the campus into more than 1,000 units of market rate and affordable housing.
Daily Lobo
Vigil in Albuquerque honors people killed in Colorado Springs at Club Q
The realities of the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs were close to home for many in Albuquerque, and people gathered in Morningside Park on Tuesday evening to grieve the lives lost in the queer bar. Several people knew people at the club on Saturday, Nov. 19, and many at the vigil frequented it themselves.
visitalbuquerque.org
Soar Over Albuquerque in a Hot Air Balloon
Albuquerque is the Hot Air Ballooning Capital of the World. The host of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta®, the city's skies turn into a kaleidoscope of color during early October. But that’s not the only time you can spot hot air balloons in the air. With more than a dozen private ballooning companies in the city, you can embark on a journey via hot air balloon any day of the year. I was lucky enough to hop on my first-ever balloon ride with the founder of Rainbow Ryders Hot Air Balloon Ride Company, Scott Appelman, and it was a magical experience.
Medal of Honor recipient from New Mexico dies at 97
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The second-to-last living Korean War Medal of Honor recipient has died at the age of 97. Hiroshi Miyamura was born in Gallup in 1925 and received the Medal of Honor for single-handedly covering the retreat of his troops when they were overrun. Miyamura killed 50 enemy troops before being captured. He spent […]
Santa Fe Indian School hopes to bring new life to Paolo Soleri Amphitheater
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A uniquely designed amphitheater by Italian American architect Paolo Soleri sits decaying behind the Santa Fe Indian School’s sports stadium. Essentially unused for more than a decade now, the venue could see new life thanks to capital outlay funds from the state legislature. Crafted in the mid 1960s, the Paolo Soleri Amphitheater […]
UNM student accused in campus shooting released until trial
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jonathan Smith, one of the University of New Mexico Students accused in connection with the deadly on-campus shooting, will be released while awaiting trial. While he will be released, Smith won’t be staying in New Mexico. He will be going to Plano, Texas to live with his mom. The state hat to […]
winespectator.com
Restaurant Spotlight: La Boca in Santa Fe, N.M.
Housed in an adobe building in Santa Fe, N.M., the Wine Specatator Award of Excellence–winning La Boca ties the cuisine of Spain into the culture of the American Southwest. Opened in 2006, the restaurant is owned by regionally celebrated chef James Campbell Caruso, who grew up enjoying the Italian and Basque cooking of his grandmother and mother. Trained as an anthropologist, Caruso traveled throughout Mexico and Spain, researching and cooking the local fare while tying together traditional and contemporary Hispanic gastronomy in Iberia to that of the Americas.
