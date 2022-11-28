Read full article on original website
theindustry.fashion
INDX Shows merges womenswear, footwear & accessories to create INDX Woman
With a resolute focus on visitor-vetted, order taking shows; curated by Buyers, for Buyers, and focused on independent retailers, INDX Shows is excited to announce that from 2023, INDX Womenswear & Footwear will include Accessories and become INDX Woman. Taking place at West Midlands event venue Cranmore Park from 1-2...
theindustry.fashion
Superdry set to refinance with £70m deal
Superdry is set to refinance its existing lending facility with a £70 million deal from a fund backed by US activist investors Elliott Advisors. Speculation about the deal first was first reported by The Sunday Times, claiming that the business is aiming to secure an asset-backed lending (ABL) facility from Bantry Bay Capital before the expiration of its existing £70 million facility in January 2023.
theindustry.fashion
Open for Vintage launch a handbag buy back service ‘The Loop’
Open for Vintage, the Dublin and London-based luxury re-sale platform, has partnered with Luxclusif to launch ‘The Loop', a handbag buy back service. The handbag buy back service is available directly on the Open for Vintage (OFV) website, allowing customers to trade in their designer handbags in exchange for store credit. It will initially be available in the UK before rolling out across Europe and the US.
BBC
Two energy storage firms win £14m for new technologies
Two Scottish firms have been awarded a total of more than £14m by the UK government to help them develop new energy storage technologies. East Lothian-based Sunamp will receive £9.25m to help trial its advanced thermal storage system in 100 UK homes. And StorTera in Edinburgh will get...
theindustry.fashion
Joules rescue deal by TFG said to be imminent
A rescue deal to buy collapsed British fashion and lifestyle brand Joules is said to be close to completion with Whistles and Hobbs parent The Foschini Group poised to take it over. According to Sky News, South African group Foshini (which in turn owns TFG London the parent of Whistles,...
theindustry.fashion
Retail Recap: The important openings and partnerships in November 2022
November is typically a busy month for the retail sector, with both Black Friday and the approaching festive season seeing a spike in footfall, new stores and discounts. Footfall on Black Friday was 9.3% higher than in 2021 across all UK retail destinations, with footfall in shopping centres up by 16.8%, high streets by 11.3% and retail parks by 7.1%.
theindustry.fashion
H&M reveals store revamp at Merry Hill Shopping Centre
Global brand H&M has reopened its store at Merry Hill Shopping Centre following a redesign of its interior. H&M’s expansion to a 26,000 sq ft unit will allow the brand to deliver an "enhanced retail experience" for its customers at Merry Hill. With a refreshed interior design, it will...
theindustry.fashion
Has Coca-Cola failed at being the new Disney?
There’s no denying that Coca-Cola is iconic. From the logo to the bottle to the ‘Holidays Are Coming’ advertising, it has ingratiated itself into American and world culture. But, would you want to wear it?. Coco-Cola, the $40 billion business has seen revenues stay pretty much static...
The Rossignol Group to Invest $50M in Three Years Targeting Revenue Growth, Sustainability Leadership
ST-JEAN-DE-MOIRANS, France & PARK CITY, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- Targeting both significant revenue growth and category leadership in sustainable ski and outdoor products, the Rossignol Group this month unveiled a new strategic plan — called Ascension 2026 — that commits to investing $50 million between now and 2026 to achieve its goals. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005076/en/ Rossignol Group CEO, Vincent Wauters, with the Essential Ski (Photo: Business Wire)
Apple Insider
Bluetti AC200Max Expandable Power Station review: maximum power and port selection at a price
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The Bluetti AC200Max is an excellent 62-pound portable power station with 16 ports, a 2,048Wh capacity, 15W wireless charging pads, and a NEMA TT-30 outlet. As far as medium-sized power stations go, the Bluetti...
Zacks.com
Sonos (SONO) Highlights Progress of Sustainability Goals
SONO - Free Report) has released its annual Listen Better Report, which includes a complete overview of the company’s ESG efforts throughout 2022. The report includes the company’s efforts toward its Climate Action Plan to help the company become carbon neutral by 2030 and achieve net zero by 2040. Companies all over the world are focusing more and more on sustainable projects to reduce the environmental impact of their products and services.
CoinTelegraph
Blockchain-based supply chain platform canned by IBM and Maersk
United States technology company IBM and Danish logistics firm Maersk have decided to discontinue their co-developed blockchain-backed supply chain platform, TradeLens, citing a lack of “global industry collaboration” as a key reason behind the decision. Maersk stated on Nov. 29 that it has begun taking immediate action to...
theindustry.fashion
Kurt Geiger partners with Secret Sales to drive sales from excess stock and new ‘made for outlet’ range
British footwear and accessories brand and retailer Kurt Geiger has launched on premium non-full price fashion marketplace Secret Sales, to drive sales from markdown and promotional inventory, alongside its new ‘made for outlet’ range. The new alliance allows Kurt Geiger to retain control of branding, price and inventory,...
Aviation International News
Airbus and Neste Sign Deal to Collaborate on SAF Development
Airbus and oil refining group Neste have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly advance the production and uptake of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), the companies announced during the first day of Airbus’s Sustainability Summit in Toulouse on Wednesday. The collaboration aims to accelerate the aviation sector’s transition to SAF.
theindustry.fashion
Lazy Oaf collaborates with Lush for exclusive range
Lazy Oaf has partnered with Lush to launch an exclusive range of laundrette-inspired cosmetics, clothing items and homeware. Lazy Oaf is a design-led streetwear and lifestyle brand. Starting out with hand-printed t-shirts sold on a stall in East London, the business has now become an established independent brand, putting creativity, collaboration and community first.
theindustry.fashion
Size? opens debut store design concept at Liverpool ONE
Size? has opened a new store at Liverpool ONE, debuting its brand new store design concept. Bolstering the destination’s premium retail line up on Peter’s Lane, the new 2,734 sq ft store is the third JD Group retailer to open at Liverpool ONE, joining JD Sports and Tessuti’s global flagship.
consumergoods.com
Lifetime Brands, Traeger & Whole Foods Sign On As Early Adopters of AWS Supply Chain
Lifetime Brands, Traeger Grills, and Whole Foods have all signed on for AWS’s new supply chain platform. The cloud app, which is currently in preview in select U.S. regions and European regions, is designed to increase supply chain visibility by combining and analyzing data across multiple supply chain systems to provide manufacturers and retailers with real-time information.
theindustry.fashion
Black Friday lifts footfall with shopping centres given the biggest boost
Black Friday footfall was 9.3% higher than in 2021 across all UK retail destinations, with footfall in shopping centres jumping 16.8%, high streets up 11.3% and retail parks rising 7.1%. Footfall across UK retail destinations rose by 3.2% last week, 20-26 November 2022, compared to the week before, according to...
assetservicingtimes.com
Kneip and Next Gate Tech partner to enhance data services
Kneip and Next Gate Tech partner to enhance data services. Fund data management provider Kneip has partnered with fintech Next Gate Tech to bring together both companies’ expertise in fund data management. Kneip currently manages the data publication and investor disclosure for more than 10,000 funds in over 40...
theindustry.fashion
Boohoo Group ups stake in Revolution Beauty to more than 25%
Online fashion group Boohoo has increased its strategic stake in affordable beauty brand Revolution Beauty and now holds more than a quarter of its stock. Boohoo Group, which sells Revolution Beauty through a number of its websites including online department store Debenhams, said its stake now amounted to 26.47% of its stock. Itfirst revealed its investment in Revolution Beauty in August of this year when it acquired more than 7% of its stock.
