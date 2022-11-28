Read full article on original website
El Salvador says China offered to buy all its foreign debt as the nation looks to avoid default
China offered to help El Salvador refinance its foreign debt, El Salvador's Vice President Felix Ulloa told Bloomberg. But he said El Salvador still needs to tread carefully: "We are not going to sell to the first bidder, we need to see the conditions." S&P Global Ratings gave El Salvador...
Business Insider
Today's mortgage and refinance rates: November 27, 2022 | High rates are hurting housing supply
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Mortgage rates have decreased from their...
Business Insider
Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally
Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
Markets Insider
The Fed will slash rates by 200 basis points by mid-2024 after staying hawkish in the short term, Deutsche Bank says
The Fed will cut interest rates by 200 basis points by the middle of 2024, according to Deutsche Bank. But analysts expects the central bank to remain hawkish in the near-term. Deutsche Bank increased its view on the terminal rate and now sees it hitting 5.1% in May. The Federal...
Credit Suisse shares and bonds hit by further market shake-out
Nov 30 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse's planned $2.4 billion fundraising to help pay for a major overhaul faced mounting market headwinds on Wednesday, with the cost of insuring exposure to its debt hitting a record high, while the bank's shares and bonds tumbled.
kitco.com
Gold's next act - Felix Zulauf says precious metals will rise on debt worries, geopolitical tensions
Felix Zulauf believes gold will head higher in the latter half of this decade, supported by geopolitical tensions and government debt. Zulauf, CEO of Zulauf Consulting, spoke to Kitco on Monday at the 2022 Precious Metal Summit Zurich. He said gold is starting to look past the Fed tightening and strong US dollar which has hurt the metal.
Markets Insider
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the US economy is faltering - and the Fed may cut interest rates to 2% next year
Siegel predicted labor and housing markets will weaken, and suggested the Fed can still avoid a recession if it ends its inflation fight.
Motley Fool
Near 52-Week Lows, These Beaten-Down Dividend Stocks Look Like Bargains
While 3M is facing headwinds, the Dividend King should continue growing its high-yielding payout. Intel's cost-cutting moves will put its big-time payout on an even firmer foundation. Verizon is generating plenty of cash to invest in 5G and pay its massive dividend. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Markets are blindly expecting the best – but inflation might not cool to the Fed's 2% target until late 2024, says Federated Hermes' top stock-picker
It's too optimistic to think interest rate rises are done, says Federated Hermes' chief strategist. "The market is whistling past the graveyard and expecting the best thing to happen," Phil Orlando said. It could take until the end of 2024 for inflation to fall to the Fed's 2% target, he...
CNET
Current Refinance Rates on Nov. 25, 2022: Rates Tick Lower
Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their average rates sink in the last seven days. The average rate on 10-year fixed refinance also declined. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve has hiked the federal funds rate six times in 2022. Though mortgage rates are not set by the central bank, its rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money and eventually impact mortgage and refinance rates and the broader housing market. Whether refinance rates will continue to rise or fall will depend largely on how things play out with inflation. If inflation cools, rates will likely follow suit. But if inflation remains high, we could see refinance rates maintain their upward trajectory.
Essence
Americans Reportedly Have 5 Trillion Dollars In Cash Due To Stimulus Checks
The government funneled $1.5 trillion directly into Americans’ pockets over the course of nearly two years. During the height of the pandemic, a national stimulus relief package put much-needed cash in the hands of millions of Americans. But nearly two years later, the question many economists are asking, is exactly how much money was shelled out? About $5 trillion.
Reuters
Europe's STOXX 600 closes slightly lower; focus on euro zone inflation data
Nov 29 (Reuters) - Europe's STOXX 600 index slipped in cautious trading on Tuesday as a fall in technology and chemicals stocks offset a rally in commodity-linked shares spurred by hopes that Beijing could ease COVID-19 curbs following recent protests.
dailycoin.com
Why a High-Yield Hedge Fund is Betting on Meta
Tortoise Fund is a London-based equity hedge fund that has outperformed its peers this year. Fund manager Tom Morris believes that Meta’s shares are of high value, which is why the firm has acquired long positions. Meta’s long-term prospects are healthy given its liquidity levels, cost-cutting, and number of...
theindustry.fashion
Marks & Spencer acquires IP developed by collapsed fashion marketplace Thread
Marks & Spencer has acquired the intellectual property developed by collapsed fashion marketplace. , as it seeks to boost revenues from new personalised services. The deal is part of a pre-pack administration where a buyer was lined up before the firm declared insolvency, according to The Times. The acquisition includes...
Zacks.com
4 Stocks With Swelling Cash Flows to Enhance Your Portfolio
PUBGY - Free Report) , Encore Wire Corporation (. TGLS - Free Report) and Hudson Technologies, Inc. (. HDSN - Free Report) are worth buying. Investors flock to companies that earn profits but even a profitable business can succumb to failure if its cash flow is uneven and eventually file for bankruptcy. However, one can effectively judge a company’s resilience by evaluating its power of generating cash flow. This is because cash not only guards a company from market mayhem but also indicates that profits are being channelized in the right direction.
freightwaves.com
S&P sees still-challenged financial makeup for restructured 3PL Neovia
Logistics provider Neovia has restructured its debt, but a report from S&P Global Ratings said the company is likely to receive a rating on its new debt that is still deep into junk bond territory. In a report released earlier this month, S&P Ratings said it would expect Neovia to...
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reveals it built a $4 billion stake in Taiwan Semiconductor - and added Jefferies to its stock portfolio
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a new, $4 billion stake in Taiwan Semiconductor. Berkshire boosted its Chevron and Oxy bets, and slashed its wagers on US Bancorp and BNY Mellon. Buffett's company invested in Jefferies and Louisiana-Pacific stock, and exited Store Capital. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway quietly built a $4...
NASDAQ
Bank of America's Preferred Stock, Series L Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark
In trading on Wednesday, shares of Bank of America Corp's 7.25% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock, Series L (Symbol: BAC.PRL) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $72.50), with shares changing hands as low as $1197.54 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.14% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, BAC.PRL was trading at a 21.40% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 10.50% in the "Financial" category. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible, with a conversion ratio of 20. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 2-TIM shares tumble as govt aide says full takeover a 'fantasy'
(Recasts with comment from government official) Shares in Telecom Italia (TIM) fell sharply on Wednesday after cabinet undersecretary Alessio Butti said that the state had no plans to launch a full takeover bid for the former phone monopoly. Italy's government said this week. it would seek to find. by the...
Walmart shares jump after profit, sales top Wall Street expectations
Walmart shares jumped as much as 8.5% Tuesday morning after the world's largest retailer reported strong third quarter profits and revenue amid the tumultuous economic environment. The company also raised its full year outlook. The news from Walmart, which is considered a barometer of spending given its more than $400...
