In trading on Wednesday, shares of Bank of America Corp's 7.25% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock, Series L (Symbol: BAC.PRL) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $72.50), with shares changing hands as low as $1197.54 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.14% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, BAC.PRL was trading at a 21.40% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 10.50% in the "Financial" category. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible, with a conversion ratio of 20. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

9 HOURS AGO