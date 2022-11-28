Read full article on original website
9to5Mac
Jamf announces new AWS Verified Access feature for increased IT security
Today, Jamf announced a new integration with Amazon Web Services that will help users of AWS and Jamf strengthen their security posture. AWS Verified Access enables customers to define policies or criteria in Jamf that must be met before allowing end users and their respective devices access to internal services on AWS. Now, with the AWS Verified Access feature, organizations using Jamf can verify that devices are managed and meet an acceptable risk threshold before providing access to critical internal services.
Why Are 41% of Brands & Retailers Not Prioritizing Digital Tools to Engage with Customers?
In order to be a “digital-first” retailer or brand, a company must first understand the definition. “Being a digital-first retailer or brand does not mean being digital-only,” said Bryan Eshelman, managing director at global consulting firm AlixPartners. “Digital-first retail requires a shift in mindset that resets how the organization thinks about everything from customer acquisition and customer lifetime value to the relationship between marketing and sales and where the buying team sits and to whom it reports.” Digital first needn’t be all consumer facing, either, but rather a holistic approach for all levels of a company’s operation. “In practice, this means changing...
hospitalitytech.com
Nordis Technologies Launches Enhanced Text Messaging in Partnership with Solutions by Text
Nordis Technologies’ clients can now compose and send one-time and recurring, compliant text messages using the company’s patented Expresso™ CCM platform. Nordis Technologies continues to build its leadership in integrated omnichannel customer communications management and digital and print delivery with expanded text messaging capabilities through its new partnership with Solutions by Text (SBT). Nordis Technologies’ clients can now compose and send one-time and recurring, compliant text messages using the company’s patented Expresso™ CCM platform, enabled by SBT, the only compliance-first provider of enterprise text messaging.
fintechmagazine.com
The future of banking is the digital passport
Nish Kotecha, Co-Founder of SaaS company Finboot, explains that digital passports are so versatile that they could be the future of banking. It is ironic that Wise, one of UK’s fastest growing fintechs, was recently fined by Abu Dhabi over anti-money laundering failures. US$360,000 is a drop in the ocean for a company whose mission is to create a world for “money without borders – instant, convenient, transparent and eventually free… wherever you are, whatever you’re doing.”
Happi
Avon Expands AI and AR Selling Tools in International Markets
Perfect Corp. has extended its partnership with Avon to launch a virtual try-on (VTO) online shopping experience in nine initial markets—UK, South Africa, The Philippines, Italy, Poland, Russia, Romania, Czech Republic, and Turkey. Through Perfect Corp.’s AI and AR virtual try-on technology, Avon’s customers are able to instantly try...
salestechstar.com
Vitally Launches ‘Docs’ to Transform How Customers and Customer Success Teams Collaborate
Vitally, the leading Customer Success Platform (CSP) for business-to-business (B2B) companies, announced the release of Docs, an innovative tool that streamlines real-time collaboration between customers and Customer Success teams. With Docs, Vitally users can instantly create dedicated workspaces to share critical project details, provide new levels of transparency, and empower teams across organizations to work together like never before.
Post-Pandemic Real-Time Payment Trend Shapes Future of Travel
Travel bans slowed the world down, but recovery points to the attraction of real-time payments. That’s according to Spencer Hanlon, global head of travel payments at Nium, who said in an interview with PYMNTS that while the period of travel bans and canceled flights was the most difficult time in the industry, it was also the most educational.
ffnews.com
astrantiaPay Selects SaaScada to Enrich Swiss Landscape of Business Payments and Fill Market Gap
Cloud-native core banking engine, SaaScada, today announced it was selected by astrantiaPay to launch a Swiss point of contact for international businesses looking to open and run corporate bank accounts in Switzerland. Once regulatory approval is in place, astrantiaPay will provide mission-critical payment services to sophisticated Swiss, European, and global companies.
mytotalretail.com
Challenges for Retailers When Building Retail Media Networks
E-commerce exploded during the pandemic, growing by 50 percent in just a couple years. This incredible growth came hand-in-hand with an increase in retail media networks (RMNs), which help retailers grow their online advertising business and allow brands to put their product ads right in front of online shoppers who may be looking for a similar product or related service.
ffnews.com
FF Virtual Arena: International Payments
This Virtual Arena will be streamed live on LinkedIn 30th November at 14:30 GMT. In this ecosystem that champions partnerships, banks, tech startups, and governmental institutions alike have opened up for collaboration and communication on an increasingly level playing field. This enthusiasm has sparked a new demand from payments, where customers have more control over how they pay, and get paid.
PSCU Adds New Level to Fraud Services Tool
Payments credit union service organization (CUSO) PSCU is now offering its enhanced fraud services in two varieties — consulting and monitoring — to enable credit unions to pick the service level that meets their needs. The new monitoring option includes select features from the full offering and provides...
kalkinemedia.com
DIY retailer Kingfisher partners with Google Cloud to boost e-commerce
LONDON (Reuters) - European home improvement retailer Kingfisher has agreed a five-year partnership with Google Cloud, a move it said should provide customers with faster and more intuitive searches, and better tailor product ranges. The company, which owns DIY brands B&Q and Castorama, and trade-focused Screwfix and TradePoint, increased online...
TechCrunch
AWS adds automated agent monitoring to Amazon Contact Center
When you are competing in that space, you need some powerful features, and today at AWS re:invent in Las Vegas, AWS CEO Adam Selipsky introduced three features to help bring more automation to managing Amazon Contact Centers running on AWS. For starters, the company is introducing new performance management capabilities...
BaFin Helps German FinTechs Navigate Regulatory Landscape With New Innovation Hub
“Innovation is key to any market’s survival.”. It’s based on that premise that Germany’s Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) has launched a FinTech Innovation Hub, intended to spark a dialogue between policymakers and companies developing new financial technologies. The web portal will act as a knowledge source...
Zacks.com
Murky Outlook for Internet Services, But Here Are 3 Opportunities
Macro factors currently driving the economy, such as inflation, rate hikes, supply chain issues, the relative strength in labor and so forth have a varied impact on players in the extremely diverse Internet – Services industry. However, since this is a capital-intensive industry with high fixed cost of operation...
businesspartnermagazine.com
Why You Should Choose Marketing Automation For Your Business
Online marketing must be your best companion if you desire to level up leads generation, conversion, business sales, and customer loyalty. However, to succeed in online marketing for your online store, you must implement the right and proven strategies for profitable returns on investment (ROI). And one of the leading strategies that online business owners capitalize on is automating their marketing efforts.
Sabre and Mastercard Partner on Virtual Cards for B2B Travel Payments
Following its August acquisition of payment technology firm Conferma Pay, software and technology provider Sabre has partnered with Mastercard to enable B2B travel payments with virtual cards. With this new collaboration, securely generated, single-use card numbers make it easier for travel buyers and suppliers to track and reconcile payments as...
aiexpress.io
5 operations every cloud architect should automate
The cloud gives many advantages to an organization’s fashionable software improvement course of. One of the vital important advantages is the power to automate essential actions that historically have required guide steps. Automation is probably the one most important benefit of utilizing the cloud. Cloud architects thrive of their...
Zacks.com
Mastercard (MA) Ties Up for Virtual Card Uptake in Travel Space
MA - Free Report) recently collaborated with the software and technology company Sabre Corporation and the payment technology firm Conferma Pay. The partnership aims to promote the widespread adoption of virtual cards, easing business-to-business (B2B) travel payments. Mastercard gave a nod to make a minority investment in Conferma Pay as...
ConsumerAffairs
Popular gifts this holiday season may come with digital privacy risks
Many of the biggest gifts this holiday season require a WiFi connection, which calls into question companies’ privacy policies for each gadget or device. Protecting your digital information is important, and Mozilla’s *Privacy Not Included holiday guide revealed not only how many companies are intentionally confusing and misleading in their privacy disclosures, but also specifically what companies are doing with your personal data.
