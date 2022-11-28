An Alabama woman was jailed for allegedly using drugs during her pregnancy. But she was never pregnant. Stacey Freeman was arrested and booked in Etowah County after being under investigation by the Department of Human Resources (DHR) for substance use, when one of her children told a social worker that her mom was pregnant. Freeman denied that she was pregnant and offered to take a pregnancy test, but she was not given one. Instead was arrested for chemical endangerment of a child, according to a lawsuit she filed against the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office on November 7. “It’s just not even thinkable...

ETOWAH COUNTY, AL ・ 5 DAYS AGO