Police Officer and His Wife Adopt Girl Who Was Dropped Off at an Indiana Baby Box When She Was 1 Day Old
"Myah was truly an answer to our prayer," Shelby Faltynski said of welcoming a daughter into her family after she was surrendered at a Safe Haven baby box months earlier An Indiana police officer and his wife are officially parents to an infant girl who was dropped off at a baby box when she was less than a day old. Bruce Faltynski, a Mishawaka police officer, and his wife Shelby Faltynski adopted their daughter Myah months after she was surrendered at a location in Lake County, according to...
TODAY.com
Utah grandmother, 56, gives birth to her son and daughter-and-law’s baby
A grandmother from Utah who was a gestational carrier for her son and daughter-in-law gave birth to a "perfect" baby girl named Hannah. "She is here and my heart could explode," Hannah's mom, Cambria Hauck, wrote on Instagram Friday, sharing a video of her mother-in-law Nancy Hauck giving birth while surrounded by family. "She is perfect in every way."
Husband secretly drugged pregnant wife’s drinks to cause abortion, Texas officials say
The woman noticed her water was cloudy, then she began having painful cramps, authorities said.
Texas man faces charges for allegedly slipping abortion drug in wife’s drink
Grand jury indicted Mason Herring on two felony counts earlier this month, including assaulting a pregnant person
An Alabama Woman Who Was in Jail to ‘Protect’ Her Pregnancy Wasn’t Even Pregnant
An Alabama woman was jailed for allegedly using drugs during her pregnancy. But she was never pregnant. Stacey Freeman was arrested and booked in Etowah County after being under investigation by the Department of Human Resources (DHR) for substance use, when one of her children told a social worker that her mom was pregnant. Freeman denied that she was pregnant and offered to take a pregnancy test, but she was not given one. Instead was arrested for chemical endangerment of a child, according to a lawsuit she filed against the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office on November 7. “It’s just not even thinkable...
Student loans relief: 5th Circuit Court rejects Biden's latest plea to reinstate program
The Biden administration was delt another major blow to its proposed student loan handouts, which would forgive up to
Lawmakers work to give students more access to mental health resources
Wednesday, lawmakers heard directly from students who say the problem is only going to get worse unless Congress steps in to provide students with the support they need.
newsnationnow.com
Family of catfishing victims begs parents to educate kids
(NewsNation) — Law enforcement and the family of three people killed in the wake of an online catfishing scheme are pleading with parents to talk to their children about online safety. The Riverside, California, Police Department held a press conference regarding the killing of three members of the Winek...
momcollective.com
From Foster Care to Adoption in 4 Steps
This is almost always the follow-up question when someone learns we adopted our four kids. While this is truly an invasive question, I don’t mind answering. The truth is, I’ve wanted to adopt children since I was a teenager. My husband and I were married in 2008 when...
