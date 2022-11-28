Everyone loves a comeback, especially when it belongs to Brendan Fraser. The 53-year-old actor was in matinee idol mode around the turn of the millennium, when some box-office duds combined with a sexual assault incident he’d keep private for over a decade (Fraser alleges he was groped by the former president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association), led to him mostly retreating from public life. Then came Darren Aronofsky’s acclaimed drama The Whale, casting Fraser as a 600-pound shut-in looking for one last chance at redemption, a risky and rewarding role that has everybody talking Oscar. As he gears up for awards season, Fraser connected with his longtime pal Freddie Prinze Jr. to try and make sense of it all. —CHARLES BRAMESCO.

1 DAY AGO