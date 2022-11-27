Read full article on original website
middlebury.edu
NESCAC Fall All-Sportsmanship Teams Announced
The New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC) announced its 2022 Fall All-Sportsmanship Team for each sport sponsored by the conference. The squad is composed of one student-athlete from each institution for every sport and is selected by the players and coaches from their respective team for their positive contributions to sportsmanship. The student-athlete selected must be in good academic standing and a member of the team at the conclusion of the season in order to be eligible for selection.
mychamplainvalley.com
A tie for first in 2022 Killington Cup women’s slalom
KILLINGTON, VT – Sunday marked the finale of the 2022 Killington Cup and one more must-watch event; the women’s slalom. It concluded just before 2pm and just before the rain began. But for the entirety of the racing, it was the picture perfect day for the final opportunity...
The Ninety Nine closes 4 restaurants in New England
CANTON - The Ninety Nine has confirmed the closure of four New England restaurants in recent days.The location in Canton, Massachusetts closed on Saturday. Workers there are being transferred to other nearby Ninety Nine restaurants, or getting severance packages.The company is encouraging customers to dine at Ninety Nines in Quincy, Hingham or Walpole.In Connecticut, Ninety Nine restaurants in Stratford, Cromwell and Groton closed Monday."The Ninety Nine values its guests and the local communities, and thanks everyone for their patronage," the Woburn-based company said in a statement.There are now eight Ninety Nine locations left in Connecticut, and 58 in Massachusetts, according to the company website.Earlier this year, the Ninety Nine closed its Saugus location but opened a new restaurant in nearby Middleton.
In Wilmington, a new life for defunct ski center
Paleface estate and mansion sold to wellness entrepreneurs. The former Paleface ski center and adjoining estate in Jay has been sold to a downstate couple who plan on keeping the property in the hospitality business, with a focus on wellness and planetary health. The complex was purchased by Richard and...
Bear seriously injures dog in New Hampshire backyard attack
New Hampshire Fish and Game said this kind of attack is rare, but not unexpected. A bear attack in Goffstown, New Hampshire left a dog seriously injured. Jim Hurley told WCVB he let his small dog outside of his home Saturday night when bears came to his backyard from a wooded area. His dog was seriously injured and is still hospitalized at Rockingham Emergency Veterinary Hospital in Windham. Hurley also suffered some bruises and scratches.
Dog Recovering After Bear Attack in New Hampshire
As a dog parent, you’re likely prepared for many things that could befall your pup, from fleas and ticks to allergies and injuries. But one threat you probably don’t think about often is bears. As a recent incident in Goffstown, New Hampshire, shows, however, you might want to be on the lookout for them if you […] The post Dog Recovering After Bear Attack in New Hampshire appeared first on DogTime.
WCAX
Amtrak’s Ethan Allen Express stalled in Rutland
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Amtrak’s Ethan Allen Express was stuck in Rutland Wednesday afternoon after encountering “rail congestion” to the south. The family of a passenger on the train tells WCAX they were stuck for about two hours before passengers were off-loaded from the train and put on buses to Albany, and then to continue the train ride south to NYC.
WCVB
Massachusetts seeing heavy rain, damaging winds during Royal visit on Wednesday
BOSTON — A strong storm system has arrived in New England, bringing a period of heavy rain and strong to potentially damaging winds to Massachusetts on Wednesday. StormTeam 5 is highlighting Wednesday as an Impact Weather Day. The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for the entire state...
WCAX
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bolide flashing over Lake Champlain
NORTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - There was an unusual sight in the skies over Vermont this weekend!. John Hadden sent in video from a security camera at a camp in North Hero showing a bolide flashing over Lake Champlain at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday. The meteor burned pretty brightly because...
Vermonter bought gun found at fatal shootout: police
Cameron Yee, of South Burlington, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of making a false statement when buying a handgun.
Vermont man charged with buying gun found at deadly shootout in Springfield
A 21-year-old Vermont man is facing federal charges that he purchased a handgun that was found less than 24-hours later at the scene of a shootout in Springfield, Massachusetts, that resulted in the deaths of two men.
Randy Quaid Buys a Home on Randy Lane in Burlington
Actor Randy Quaid has purchased a home in Burlington — on Randy Lane, no less. Best known for playing Cousin Eddie in National Lampoon's Vacation movies, Quaid and his wife, Evi, bought the single-family New North End home in late August. Vermont Federal Credit Union is financing a 30-year, $280,725 mortgage for the couple, property records show.
Addison Independent
Firefighters save North Ferrisburgh building
FERRISBURGH — Three dozen firefighters from six departments, including 21 from the Ferrisburgh Volunteer Fire Department, saved at least the structure of a historic North Ferrisburgh mill from a fire that was called in at about 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday. The wooden mill is on the banks of Lewis...
Sec. Galvin orders hand recounts of 2 Mass. House races
The 1st Middlesex District and the 2nd Essex District will undergo recounts before Dec. 10. Massachusetts Secretary of State Bill Galvin ordered hand recounts of two state House of Representatives races Wednesday. Local election officials in the 2nd Essex District and the 1st Middlesex District will need to complete recounts...
mynbc5.com
'Antiques Roadshow' announces when episodes shot in Vermont will air
SHELBURNE, Vt. — Get ready to set your DVRs for "Antiques Roadshow", as the popular series has finally announced when the three episodes shot in Vermont this past summer will air. According to the official show calendar, the episodes shot at Shelburne Museum will air on April 24, May...
newstalknewengland.com
South Burlington, Vermont Man Charged With Being A Felon In Possession Of Firearms
In Vermont Tuesday, at the United States District Court in Burlington, Andrew Lane, 36, of South Burlington, was arraigned on an indictment charging him with being a felon in possession of two firearms. Lane pleaded not guilty and was ordered held without bail pending trial. On October 14, 2022, law...
Man and dog attacked by bear outside New Hampshire home
GOFFSTOWN, N.H. – Jim Hurley described the horrifying moments he and his 10-year-old terrier named Toby were attacked by a bear outside their New Hampshire home."When I walked out and saw those two bears staring at me right there, then panic set in," Hurley said.Hurley said he let his dog out around 7 p.m. on Saturday in Goffstown. Moments later he heard a terrifying sound. When he ran out the house he was confronted with a bear and her two cubs. The bear took a swipe at him and his dog. "A swipe from a wide paw like 'Get out...
newstalknewengland.com
A Vermont Man Who Purchased A Gun Used In A Springfield, Massachusetts Double Homicide, Is Charged
Cameron Yee, 21, of South Burlington, Vermont was arrested Tuesday making a materially false statement in connection with his acquisition of a Glock handgun from a South Burlington federally licensed firearm dealer. Yee allegedly purchased a Glock .40 on October 11, 2022, and 24 hours later the weapon was recovered...
Two suspects break into Rutland Parent Child Center
Two suspects broke into the Rutland County Parent Child Center and stole holiday gift cards, a safe, and more.
whdh.com
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for parts of southern NH
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of New Hampshire until 7:15 p.m. The warning is for parts of Cheshire, Hilsboro, and Rockingham counties. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published,...
