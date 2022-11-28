Read full article on original website
How Karim Benzema could return for France at World Cup
How Karim Benzema could still return for France at the World Cup.
Sporting News
Argentina vs Poland live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group C match as Messi and Lewandowski both start
Lionel Messi and Argentina are in a must-win situation when they face Poland in their final match in Group C. Messi is on a quest to win his first World Cup what looks certain to be his final appearance in the tournament, and a group-stage exit for one of the favourites would prove a massive upset.
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group E: Spain, Germany, Japan, Costa Rica schedule, fixtures, rankings
Japan and Spain sent early messages in Group E with an upset of Germany and demolition of Costa Rica, respectively, to start the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Japan reached the Round of 16 at the last World Cup and gave Belgium everything it could handle before bowing out 3-2, while Costa Rica surprised everyone in 2014 when it emerged atop a Group D with England, Italy, and Uruguay, then beating Greece in the Round of 16.
Louis van Gaal tells Dutch press to ‘go home’ as Holland boss sparks row over ‘terribly boring’ World Cup performances
LOUIS VAN GAAL has told the Dutch press to go home following criticism of Holland's style of play at the World Cup. Holland booked their World Cup round of 16 place after recording two wins and a draw in the group stages. They will now play the USA on December...
NBC Sports
How to Watch Netherlands Vs. Qatar in Group A World Cup Match
There are still three weeks remaining in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, but the host nation’s journey will come to a close on Tuesday. Qatar will take on the Netherlands in its final Group A match. The team is making its first ever World Cup appearance, and it has struggled to keep up with its competitors on home soil. With two straight losses to begin the tournament, Qatar has no shot at reaching the round of 16.
FOX Sports
World Cup Daily: Brazil, Portugal move on to Round of 16
Brazil and Portugal secured spots in the World Cup knockout stage, while every other team in action Monday avoided elimination either by mounting an incredible comeback or catching a break in another game. Here's everything that happened in the World Cup on Monday — the highest-scoring day in the tournament...
NBC Sports
Australia upsets Denmark as stunning Socceroos reach last 16
Australia beat Denmark to pull off a huge upset as the Socceroos advanced from Group D and are in the last 16 of the World Cup for just the second time in their history. Matthew Leckie was the hero for Australia as he struck in the second half, just moments after Tunisia had taken the lead against France in the other Group D game which mean that Australia were out of the World Cup. For about two minutes they were, but then Leckie did the business.
Gavi misses Spain practice at World Cup because of injury
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Teenager Gavi did not practice with Spain on Monday, a day after the team’s draw with Germany at the World Cup. Gavi was nursing a minor injury sustained in the 1-1 draw at Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday. The 18-year-old midfielder was substituted in...
Portugal vs Uruguay player ratings: Bruno Fernandes upstages Cristiano Ronaldo with brace
Portugal got through a tricky contest with Uruguay at the Qatar World Cup on Monday, with Bruno Fernandes scoring from a cross and then from the penalty spot to secure a 2-0 win in Group H.Cristiano Ronaldo claimed the first goal as his own, suggesting he had nodded Fernandes’ second-half cross past Uruguay goalkeeper Sergio Rochet, but the record books will say otherwise. That moment came shortly after a pitch invader took to the field with a rainbow flag and a T-shirt with messages in support of Ukraine and Iranian women.It was Fernandes who also put the game to...
Netherlands World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more
It’s been eight long years since the Netherlands last played a World Cup match, a 3-0 victory over Brazil that earned them the honour of third place in 2014. They have returned now with the same manager, Louis van Gaal, whose tactics made the Dutch one of the most entertaining teams in Brazil, but the trail left behind by his subsequent successors and then predecessors largely explains why the time in between their last World Cup appearances has been so long, as well as chaotic.Missing out on Euro 2016 under Guus Hiddkink was followed by their failure to qualify...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Fernandes, Portugal defeat Uruguay, 2-0
The second week of the 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Monday with Portugal defeating Uruguay 2-0 at Qatar's Lusail Stadium, and we had you covered with every must-see moment from the Group H tilt on FOX. With the win, Portugal (2-0-0) has secured back-to-back World Cup wins for the first...
Today at the World Cup – Brazil and Portugal reach knockout phase
Casemiro ensured Brazil booked their place in the knockout phase with a game to spare and Bruno Fernandes scored twice as Portugal did the same.But Cameroon, Serbia, South Korea and Ghana still have it all to do after a goal-packed day in Qatar.Meanwhile, England boss Gareth Southgate vowed to look after Phil Foden as the clamour for his inclusion mounted, while Wales’ Gareth Bale was in bullish mood ahead of a must-win clash with Southgate’s men.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at how the day unfolded.Casemiro to the rescueTem que respeitar o Kaisermiro! 🇧🇷📸 Lucas Figueiredo/CBF pic.twitter.com/kKPqNzLf6d— Time...
USMNT–Netherlands: Date, Time Set For Knockout Stage Match
The two sides will kick off the next round of the tournament on Saturday morning.
What TV channel is Netherlands vs Qatar on? Kick-off time and where to watch World Cup 2022 fixture
Qatar are playing for pride as they face Netherlands in their final match of the 2022 World Cup. The hosts were soundly beaten in their first two games of Group A against Ecuador and Senegal, meaning they have already been eliminated ahead of their third match against the Netherlands. Follow Netherlands vs Qatar LIVEThe Dutch need a heavy win to guarantee top spot after dropping points in the 1-1 draw against Ecuador on Friday, which followed their 2-0 victory against Senegal first up. This match will take place simultaneously with the other game in Group A, where Ecuador face...
Thursday briefing: How the north’s rail services went off track
Good morning. Transport secretary Mark Harper went to Manchester yesterday to discuss the crisis in train cancellations across the north. Jamie Driscoll, the North of Tyne mayor, attended by Zoom: the train service was too unreliable for him to make the journey. West Yorkshire mayor Tracy Brabin’s train was cancelled, but she made it in the end. Her train home had only half the carriages it was meant to.
Spiking costs, fading snow squeeze Austrian ski resorts
One of Austria's top ski resorts is making as much artificial snow as possible to lay a thick base on the slopes before its energy bills leap. The soaring energy bills for Austria's famed ski resorts have translated into pricier tickets, but also shorter hours and reduced service.
