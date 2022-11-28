It takes a lot of volunteers

It takes a village. Palouse Cares has been spreading compassion to rural towns in the region for nearly 16 years, but the nonprofit’s large effects wouldn’t be possible without its many volunteers.

The organization will hold its annual food drive at 9 a.m. next Saturday, going door to door in Moscow and Pullman to collect nonperishables and donations. Community members can leave their contributions outside their door, or drop off items at Zeppoz or Real Life Church in Pullman.