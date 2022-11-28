ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

It takes a lot of volunteers

By Emily Pearce For the Tribune
Lewiston Tribune
Lewiston Tribune
 2 days ago
It takes a village. Palouse Cares has been spreading compassion to rural towns in the region for nearly 16 years, but the nonprofit’s large effects wouldn’t be possible without its many volunteers.

The organization will hold its annual food drive at 9 a.m. next Saturday, going door to door in Moscow and Pullman to collect nonperishables and donations. Community members can leave their contributions outside their door, or drop off items at Zeppoz or Real Life Church in Pullman.

bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Tuesday, November 29, 2022

LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Tuesday, November 29, 2022. ---------------------------------------------------- gry nissan pickup - female sleeping or passed out, veh is running comp asked her to move about 30 ago. ---------------------------------------------------- 22-L18295 Non Injury Collision. Incident Address: 16th St & Ripon Ave. Lewiston...
LEWISTON, ID
Idaho State Journal

Half-empty Idaho campus full of fear, grief after killings

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — In a normal year, University of Idaho students would be bustling between classes and the library, readying for the pre-finals cramming period known as “dead week.”. On Wednesday, however, a little under half the students appeared to be gone, choosing to stay home and...
MOSCOW, ID
TheDailyBeast

‘Nobody Suffered’: Dad Takes Comfort Idaho Student Deaths Were Quick and Painless

Steve Goncalves, the father of the slain Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves, said in an interview published Tuesday that he takes solace that his daughter likely didn’t suffer before she was killed. “It was fast and nobody suffered,” he told Good Morning America. “Nobody felt that kind of pain.” The grieving father said life has been difficult since his daughter and three of her friends were brutally stabbed to death as they slept in bed on Nov. 13 after a night out in Moscow, Idaho. Updates from police have been limited, as detectives have yet to publicly name a suspect, person of interest, or potential motive. This lack of information—and the flurry of rumors that have filled this void—has made it impossible for Goncalves to properly mourn his daughter’s death. “I haven’t earned the ability to grieve the way that I want to grieve. I want to be able to have justice first,” the father said, adding that he doesn’t want Moscow to “fall apart” from the massacre. Read it at Good Morning America
MOSCOW, ID
uiargonaut.com

Moscow Police debunk theories and unconfirmed information

Details from Latah County prosecutor “inaccurate”. Moscow Police said Wednesday that recent comments by the Latah County prosecutor should not be construed as new information on the ongoing homicide investigation. This referenced a televised interview Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson had with NewsNation. In the interview, Thompson said the...
MOSCOW, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local police say two other stabbings, Idaho killings unrelated

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Two weeks after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their rooms, local police and federal agents continue to follow leads, but said they have ruled out any connection to two other stabbings in the Pacific Northwest. “There have been numerous media inquiries about a 1999 double stabbing in Pullman, Washington, and the 2021 double stabbing (with one death) in Salem, Oregon,” Moscow police said Friday in a press release. “While these cases share similarities with the King...
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

Major Winter Storm Warning

There will be a major winter storm starting Tuesday afternoon and continuing through Thursday. Affected areas include Genesee, Plummer, Rosalia, Potlatch, Pullman, Oakesdale, Uniontown, Tekoa, Moscow, La Crosse, and Colfax. Heavy snow is expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 10 inches along and east of SR-195…3 to 6 inches...
PULLMAN, WA
koze.com

Culdesac Teen Spends Night in Car After Crashing 350 Feet Down Embankment

NEZPERCE, ID – A 17-year-old Culdesac teen who crashed her car down a steep embankment is “lucky to be alive,” Idaho County Sheriff Doug Ulmer says. She was rescued Sunday morning about 350 feet down a canyon off of Idaho Highway 64. It is believed she left the roadway the night before after leaving the Nazarene Church in Kamiah at about 9:00 p.m. She spent the night in her car in freezing temperatures before being located the next morning.
KAMIAH, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

University of Idaho students return to campus as murder investigation continues

MOSCOW, ID. — It has been two weeks since four University of Idaho students were murdered near the campus. The University gave students the option to either finish the fall semester online or on campus after Thanksgiving break. Students returning say the campus is unusually quiet, and some of their friends didn’t come back because of their safety. “I feel...
MOSCOW, ID
fox56news.com

Saints LB, University of Idaho alum Kaden Elliss sends powerful message to community

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — According to the Moscow (Idaho) police department, suspects in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students are still yet to be identified. But as Idaho students return to campus from Thanksgiving break, Saints linebacker and Vandals alumnus Kaden Elliss delivered a powerful message to the Moscow and school community in a Zoom conference on Tuesday.
MOSCOW, ID
Big Country News

Nearly 100 Crashes On The Palouse Monday with Season’s First Significant Snow-Pullman PD Has the Most With 49 Collisions

PULLMAN - There were nearly a hundred crashes on Monday on the Palouse when the first significant snowstorm of the season caused slick roads. Most of the crashes were in Pullman where the Pullman PD responded to 49 collisions and 11 disabled vehicles. The Washington State University Police Department had one crash and three disabled vehicles. There were 17 crashes in Moscow and two disabled vehicles and the Latah County Sheriff’s Office responded to 11 crashes and one disabled vehicle.
PULLMAN, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Fire breaks out, destroys mobile park home in Clarkston

CLARKSTON, Wash. —  A fire broke out and destroyed a family’s mobile park home in Clarkston on Saturday. Asotin County Fire District #1 and the Clarkston Fire Department responded to the fire at 1445 Elm St. in Asotin County. When crews got to the mobile home park, the home had lots of smoke and flames coming out of the windows....
CLARKSTON, WA
koze.com

Snow Storm Creates Havoc For Lewiston Motorists

Yesterday’s (Mon) snow storm forced the closure of nearly all routes in Lewiston to and from the downtown area to the Orchards. Heavy wet snow began falling around mid-morning and by early afternoon more than 4 inches was measured in the Orchards. As a result, Lewiston Police responded to more than 30 incidents – ranging from slide offs and collisions to stalled vehicles.
LEWISTON, ID
Lewiston Tribune

Lewiston Tribune

Lewiston, ID
