ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Prince William, Kate head to Boston: What to watch in couple's 1st US trip in 8 years

By Katie Kindelan
GMA
GMA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e97On_0jPcVYpc00

The Prince and Princess of Wales are coming to America.

Prince William and Kate will travel to Boston this week, marking their first visit to the United States since 2014, when they visited New York City and famously shook hands with Beyoncé and Jay-Z at a Brooklyn Nets game.

The royals will arrive in Boston on Wednesday, two days ahead of the second annual awards ceremony for the Earthshot Prize, an initiative William launched in 2019 to create solutions for environmental problems.

Their itinerary in the city includes everything from meeting Caroline Kennedy to visiting Harvard University.

The visit to Boston is William and Kate's first overseas trip since the death of William's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September, and their first overseas trip since taking on the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales .

"TRHs are both excited for their first international trip since taking on their news roles as Prince and Princess of Wales," a Kensington Palace spokesperson told ABC News. "Both appreciate the history associated to the titles but understandably want to look to the future and pave their own paths."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c8DRR_0jPcVYpc00
Chris Jackson/Getty Images - PHOTO: Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales leave St Thomas Church, Sept. 27, 2022, in Swansea, Wales.

Here is what to watch on each day of William and Kate's three-day visit.

Wednesday: Welcome celebration in Boston

William and Kate will be welcomed to Boston on Nov. 30 in a ceremony at City Hall attended by Kennedy and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, who made history last year as the first woman and first person of color to be elected mayor.

In honor of the Earthshot Prize's focus on the environment, landmarks across the city, including City Hall, will be lit up in the color green.

Thursday: Visiting with high-risk youth

The royal couple will start their second day in Boston with a visit to Greentown Labs, a climate technology start-up incubator, in nearby Somerville, Massachusetts.

According to Kensington Palace, William and Kate will learn during the visit about "climate innovations" being incubated in Boston.

MORE: What’s next for Prince William, Kate following Queen Elizabeth II’s death

From there, the couple will travel just a few miles to Chelsea, where they will visit Roca, nonprofit organization that focuses on helping high-risk young people between the ages of 16 and 24, according to the palace.

William and Kate will meet with leaders of the organization and with participants in the young mothers' and young men's programs.

Friday: Earthshot Awards at MGM Music Hall

Friday's main event will be the 2022 Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, which will be held Friday night at MGM Music Hall at Fenway, located close to Fenway Park.

The ceremony, which will air around the world on Dec. 4, will see five winners awarded $1 million grants each to scale their solutions to help repair planet Earth.

The ceremony will also include live performances by Billie Eilish, Annie Lennox, Ellie Goulding and Chloe.x.Halle, and will feature actors including Rami Malek, Catherine O’Hara, Shailene Woodley and Daniel Dae Kim as hosts and presenters.

MORE: Kate, the Princess of Wales, dazzles in Lover's Knot Tiara at state banquet

Earlier in the day Friday, Kate and William will each attend separate events.

Kate, who has made early childhood education a focus of her royal work, will meet with researchers at The Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University.

William plans to tour the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum along with Caroline Kennedy.

William has said that President John F. Kennedy's "moonshot" challenge in 1962 to land a man on the moon within 10 years was the inspiration behind his Earthshot Prize, which has a goal to find solutions to repair the planet within the next 10 years.

The John F. Kennedy Foundation partnered with Earthshot Prize to bring this year's awards ceremony to Boston, according to the organization .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Archie makes surprise cameo in photo with Meghan Markle

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle’s supporters were whipped into a frenzy Wednesday after a rare picture emerged of her son, Archie, showing him sitting in her lap as her mother, Doria Ragland, stands near Markle. The image appears to be a screenshot from a video call the family had with Jotaka Eaddy, the founder and CEO of Full Circle Strategies, a social-impact consulting firm, and political strategist Donna Brazile. The picture offers a glimpse of the youngest royal, whose full name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and who’s appeared in public sparingly since his birth in May 2019, according to the Sun. The...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
People

King Charles May Give Princess Charlotte Queen Elizabeth's Little-Known Former Title: Report

The speculated shift aligns with King Charles' rumored vision for a slimmer monarchy Is King Charles III saving something special for Princess Charlotte? Over the weekend, The Mail on Sunday reported that the King, 73, may not bestow the Duke of Edinburgh title on his brother Prince Edward as previously speculated. Instead, he may name his 7-year-old granddaughter Charlotte the Duchess of Edinburgh one day. Queen Elizabeth II was known as the Duchess of Edinburgh before she became monarch, and the decision to pass the position to Charlotte would align with Charles'...
Women's Health

Meghan Markle Has Reportedly 'Put Out Request' For Kate Middleton To Be On Her Podcast

Meghan Markle has hosted a ton of celebrity guests on her critically acclaimed podcast, Archetypes. But apparently there's one person still on her wish-list: Kate Middleton. Duchess Meghan asked Princess Kate if she'd like to appear on the podcast during her recent trip to the United Kingdom. Meghan Markle has...
Harper's Bazaar

The Princess of Wales wears a high-street jumper dress

The Princess of Wales demonstrated how to master workwear dressing in the colder months yesterday, stepping out in a cosy jumper dress. But instead of wearing a luxury label, Kate turned to the high-street – as she often does – opting for an affordable knitted design from Mango. She paired it with co-ordinating pieces in similar shades of green, during a royal visit to Colham Manor Children's Centre in Hillingdon.
The Independent

Who is protecting the Prince and Princess of Wales when they visit Boston?

When the royal family travels overseas, security is the top priority, and planning will have started months out from the Prince and Princess of Wales’s trip to Boston.In the US, the Diplomatic Security Service (DSS) is responsible for the protection of Prince William and Princess Catherine during their three-day trip to Massachusetts, their first visit to America since 2014.They coordinate with UK protection services and the palaces to arrange for coverage during visits by senior royals.Agents from the DSS spoke with ABC News about the role of the agency and the process of arranging security for the royal couple.Andrew...
BOSTON, MA
The List

The Royal Lives Of Princess Margaret's Non-Royal Children

Princess Margaret has long been known as the original wild child of the royal family, but not much is known about her family life. The late sister of Queen Elizabeth II was played by the sensational Helena Bonham Carter in seasons three and four of "The Crown," garnering her masses of new fans who saw parts of themselves reflected in the eccentric and honest "spare."
StyleCaster

Princess Diana’s Cause of Death Was So ‘Rare’ Doctors Hadn’t Seen It Before—How She Died

More than two decades after her death, there are still a lot of questions about how Princess Diana died and what her cause of death was. Princess Diana, the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry and the ex-wife of Prince Charles, died on August 31, 1997. Since her death, the Princess of Wales has been mourned by millions of people around the world, with many blaming the paparazzi and the British media for their part in how she died. In an interview on CBS’ Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special in March 2021, Harry opened up about...
People

Billie Eilish Leads the Musical Lineup at Prince William and Kate Middleton's Big Night in Boston

The performers at the Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony will also include Annie Lennox, Chloe x Halle and Ellie Goulding — with more surprises in store! Billie Eilish is bringing the party for Prince William's big night in Boston!   The "Bad Guy" singer is on the roster of performers for the Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony in Boston on Friday evening, where Prince William and Kate Middleton will be the guests of honor. She will sing alongside her brother and collaborator FINNEAS. British singers Annie Lennox and Ellie Goulding...
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

Robert F Kennedy’s daughter Kerry explains why Harry and Meghan will receive prestigious human rights award

The president of the Robert F Kennedy foundation has revealed why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be given a prestigious human rights award.Kerry Kennedy, who is the daughter of Robert and niece of John F Kennedy, said the couple were chosen for the Ripple of Hope award for challenging the royal family’s “power structure”.She added that they took a “heroic stand” against “structural racism within the institution” of the monarchy.The Ripple of Hope award is an annual award given to “exemplary leaders” and has previously gone to US president Joe Biden and former presidents Barack Obama and...
seventeen.com

Princess Beatrice Wears Exact Dress Kate Middleton Wore Last Week Amid Claims She's Being "Sidelined"

Hello and welcome, Kate Middleton and Princess Beatrice just had a curiously timed twinning dress moment amid reports that King Charles is trying to sideline his niece. It's...a lot! But let's start with last weekend, when Kate and Prince William stepped out for a special commemorative concert at the Royal Albert Hall, and Kate wore this black dress from Self Portrait:
Popculture

King Charles III's Requirements for Prince Harry's Kids Receiving Royal Titles Revealed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's reported fury over delays with their children, Archie and Lilibet, receiving royal titles comes after Queen Elizabeth's death and the ascent of his father, King Charles III, to the throne. The move comes after the funeral and grief period in the U.K., and it seems the king might require a few items before allowing the change to go through.
GMA

GMA

76K+
Followers
9K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy