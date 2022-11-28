ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

South Carolina offensive coordinator options for Shane Beamer after Marcus Satterfield exit

South Carolina football and coach Shane Beamer will soon be on the hunt for a new offensive coordinator following the departure of Marcus Satterfield to Nebraska, a move that's expected to be finalized this week. Considering the potential return of offensive playmakers Spencer Rattler, Jaheim Bell and Antwane Wells among others for a program inside the top 25, Beamer is expected to swing for the fences with this search for a new play-caller.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Hot Board: Kentucky Running Backs Coach

The Kentucky football program has already set change in motion this off-season as head coach Mark Stoops has moved on from running backs coach/co-special teams coordinator.
LEXINGTON, KY
NBC Sports

Lane Kiffin signs new contract with Mississippi

OXFORD, Miss. — Lane Kiffin has signed a new contract to remain at Mississippi, the school announced. Details of the deal were not released. The 47-year-old Kiffin has gone 23-12 in three seasons with the Rebels, who lost four of their last five games to finish the regular season at 8-4.
OXFORD, MS
College Football News

College Football Playoff Rankings Top 25 November 29: One More To Go

How do the top teams rank in the top 25 after the penultimate round of the 2022 College Football Playoff rankings?. College Football Playoff Rankings Top 25 November 29. 25. NC State Wolfpack 8-4 (NR) 24. Mississippi State Bulldogs 8-4 (NR) 23. North Carolina Tar Heels 9-3 (17) 22. UCF...
TENNESSEE STATE
College Football News

North Texas vs UTSA Conference USA Championship Prediction Game Preview

North Texas vs UTSA prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Championship Week, Friday, December 2. North Texas vs UTSA Conference USA Championship Prediction Game Preview. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. North Texas vs UTSA Conference USA Championship How To Watch. Date: Friday, December 2. Game Time: 7:30 ET. Venue:...
DENTON, TX
College Football News

Buffalo vs Akron Prediction Game Preview

Buffalo vs Akron prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Championship Week, Friday, December 2. Record: Buffalo (5-6), Akron (2-9) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. Why Akron Will Win. Where did that come from?. Akron had fought through the first season under head coach Joe...
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy