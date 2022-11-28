ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lynnwoodtimes.com

Garbage services suspended across Snohomish County

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., November 30, 2022 – Today both Waste Management and Republic Services announced suspension of all garbage and recycling service pickups throughout Snohomish County due to hazardous road conditions from last night’s snowstorm. Customers are asked to place carts on the curb for pick up the next service day.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
myeverettnews.com

Wednesday Snow Update For Everett, Washington

11:45 AM Update from City of Everett on last night’s efforts by Everett Public Works:. -Saw heavy, wet snowfall from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m. -Fallen trees and branches blocked traffic lanes. Many cleared. Others in today’s queue. -780 miles of snow plowed. -95 yards of sand or...
EVERETT, WA
kpug1170.com

Semi crash on I-5 snarls traffic south of Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A semi crashed on I-5 south of Bellingham this morning, Wednesday, November 30th, halting traffic in both directions. WSDOT says the truck was heading southbound at around 5 a.m. when it rolled over near the North Lake Samish exit. The accident shut down both southbound lanes...
BELLINGHAM, WA
whatcom-news.com

Willows Inn on Lummi Island is up for sale, property donated to homeless ministry

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Owners of the Willows Inn on Lummi Island and the property it is on will be donating the property to Lighthouse Mission Ministries (LMM) according to an LMM announcement. As for the business, the announcement said, “it’s too early to know if a potential new owner would want to operate the restaurant and hotel rooms in a similar manner or do something different.”
BELLINGHAM, WA
KOMO News

Predictions of lowland snow send Snohomish County residents scrambling to prepare

SNOHOMISH CO., Wash. — The potential for the season's first lowland snow has people in Snohomish County stocking up and hunkering down. With predictions of between one and three inches of snow in the lower elevations around Puget Sound, the big issue for a lot of people is driving on slushy or icy roads. Plow crews are ready throughout Snohomish County, but when the weather is really bad just getting the car out of the driveway can be a challenge.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
Eater

After a Series of Lawsuits, the Willows Inn Has Closed Permanently

The Willows Inn — Lummi Island’s fine dining destination that, in recent years, faced numerous allegations of racism and sexual harassment plus lawsuits alleging wage theft — has closed permanently, the Seattle Times reports. Willows Inn chef and co-owner Blaine Wetzel did not provide comment to the newspaper but during a presentation at the Vallarta-Nayarit Gastronomic Festival last month, his wife, chef Daniela Soto-Innes, revealed that she and her husband would open a restaurant in Nayarit in 2023, per the Puerto Vallarta Daily News.
BELLINGHAM, WA
washingtonbeerblog.com

Turnkey brewery opportunity now available in Lake Stevens

Meatheads Smokehouse & Beerworks is moving out, which creates an opportunity for another owner to move into a brewery/restaurant space in Lake Stevens, Washington. We’ve been told that the owner of Meatheads decided on a career change. The restaurant/brewery enjoys a premium location at 8928 Vernon Rd., Lake Stevens,...
LAKE STEVENS, WA
KGMI

Winter Storm Watch in effect for Whatcom, Skagit Counties

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for northwest Washington, including the lowlands of western Whatcom and Skagit Counties. That includes areas from Sumas to Bellingham, Point Roberts and Lummi Island in Whatcom County. The Burlington and Mount Vernon area, La Conner and...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
KUOW

One year after the Nooksack River flooded Sumas

It has been a year since the great Sumas flood hit Whatcom County and British Columbia. The flood was extra destructive because it sent a section of the Nooksack River north into Canada, over dry land that is now occupied by homes, farms, churches, and businesses. Paula Harris is Whatcom...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
whidbeylocal.com

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY ABOVE 500 FEET...

Lowlands of western Whatcom County, including Point Roberts, Lummi Island, Bellingham, and Sumas, Lowlands of western Skagit County, including Cypress Island, Guemes Island, Anacortes, Mount Vernon, and La Conner and Everett and vicinity, including Stanwood, Marysville, and Mountlake Terrace. Description. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy