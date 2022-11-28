Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An Oklahoma Tourist Appreciates Washington StateJudyDOklahoma State
Autumn Scenery In Mt. Baker, WashingtonJudyDBellingham, WA
Sad Moments at The University of Idaho: 4 Students Were Killed While Sleeping In Their BedsJoseph GodwinMoscow, ID
Washington witness startled by green light during Face Time callRoger MarshBellingham, WA
whatcom-news.com
Whatcom schools and other closures and opening delays announced for Wednesday, Nov. 30th
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — As of 6:30am this morning, Wednesday, November 30th, Whatcom County schools and others have announced the following due to snow and ice on the roads in much of the area. Bellingham Schools – no announcement. Bellingham Christian Schools – no announcement. Assumption Catholic...
Need to drive in the snow? These Whatcom County areas get plowed first
Here’s where you should drive and what areas to avoid.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Garbage services suspended across Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., November 30, 2022 – Today both Waste Management and Republic Services announced suspension of all garbage and recycling service pickups throughout Snohomish County due to hazardous road conditions from last night’s snowstorm. Customers are asked to place carts on the curb for pick up the next service day.
Multi-family apartment complex proposed in north Bellingham
Community members have expressed concerns about how the project could impact traffic in the area.
Here are the top Bellingham roads to avoid in ice, snow
If possible, staying home is always the safest option if you’re unsure how to drive in inclement weather.
myeverettnews.com
Wednesday Snow Update For Everett, Washington
11:45 AM Update from City of Everett on last night’s efforts by Everett Public Works:. -Saw heavy, wet snowfall from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m. -Fallen trees and branches blocked traffic lanes. Many cleared. Others in today’s queue. -780 miles of snow plowed. -95 yards of sand or...
Here’s what Lighthouse Mission plans to do with the Willows Inn restaurant
The restaurant has been recognized as one of the best restaurants in the country and has also settled lawsuits in recent years.
kpug1170.com
Semi crash on I-5 snarls traffic south of Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A semi crashed on I-5 south of Bellingham this morning, Wednesday, November 30th, halting traffic in both directions. WSDOT says the truck was heading southbound at around 5 a.m. when it rolled over near the North Lake Samish exit. The accident shut down both southbound lanes...
whatcom-news.com
Willows Inn on Lummi Island is up for sale, property donated to homeless ministry
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Owners of the Willows Inn on Lummi Island and the property it is on will be donating the property to Lighthouse Mission Ministries (LMM) according to an LMM announcement. As for the business, the announcement said, “it’s too early to know if a potential new owner would want to operate the restaurant and hotel rooms in a similar manner or do something different.”
Power cut to more than 75K customers after strong winds hit parts of Western Washington
SEATTLE — Thousands remain without power Wednesday morning after rain, snow and high winds arrived in western Washington Tuesday. Strong winds of 35 to 45 mph, with higher gusts near the northern islands continued until early Wednesday morning before subsiding. Latest outages. Last updated: 7 a.m. Wednesday. Puget Sound...
Slick roads cause traffic troubles around Puget Sound with freezing temps expected overnight
Snow, power outages, debris, standing water and crashes have made the roads around Puget Sound challenging, with numerous spinouts and crashes. There were crashes on Interstate 5 in Lynnwood, Interstate 405 at Richmond Road, Highway 18 and State Route 169, and on I-5 in Everett, to name a few. Things...
KOMO News
Predictions of lowland snow send Snohomish County residents scrambling to prepare
SNOHOMISH CO., Wash. — The potential for the season's first lowland snow has people in Snohomish County stocking up and hunkering down. With predictions of between one and three inches of snow in the lower elevations around Puget Sound, the big issue for a lot of people is driving on slushy or icy roads. Plow crews are ready throughout Snohomish County, but when the weather is really bad just getting the car out of the driveway can be a challenge.
Eater
After a Series of Lawsuits, the Willows Inn Has Closed Permanently
The Willows Inn — Lummi Island’s fine dining destination that, in recent years, faced numerous allegations of racism and sexual harassment plus lawsuits alleging wage theft — has closed permanently, the Seattle Times reports. Willows Inn chef and co-owner Blaine Wetzel did not provide comment to the newspaper but during a presentation at the Vallarta-Nayarit Gastronomic Festival last month, his wife, chef Daniela Soto-Innes, revealed that she and her husband would open a restaurant in Nayarit in 2023, per the Puerto Vallarta Daily News.
Thousands Lose Power After Intense Winter Storm Strikes Western Washington
Several crashes and road closures were reported soon after the storm swept through the region.
washingtonbeerblog.com
Turnkey brewery opportunity now available in Lake Stevens
Meatheads Smokehouse & Beerworks is moving out, which creates an opportunity for another owner to move into a brewery/restaurant space in Lake Stevens, Washington. We’ve been told that the owner of Meatheads decided on a career change. The restaurant/brewery enjoys a premium location at 8928 Vernon Rd., Lake Stevens,...
KGMI
Winter Storm Watch in effect for Whatcom, Skagit Counties
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for northwest Washington, including the lowlands of western Whatcom and Skagit Counties. That includes areas from Sumas to Bellingham, Point Roberts and Lummi Island in Whatcom County. The Burlington and Mount Vernon area, La Conner and...
KUOW
One year after the Nooksack River flooded Sumas
It has been a year since the great Sumas flood hit Whatcom County and British Columbia. The flood was extra destructive because it sent a section of the Nooksack River north into Canada, over dry land that is now occupied by homes, farms, churches, and businesses. Paula Harris is Whatcom...
kpug1170.com
New report highlights invasive green crab population in Washington waters
OLYMPIA, Wash. – A new report from state wildlife officials is highlighting just how many invasive crabs have been making their way into the Puget Sound. Q13 reports that the Department of Fish and Wildlife has removed over 250,000 European green crabs so far this year. The crabs are...
whidbeylocal.com
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY ABOVE 500 FEET...
Lowlands of western Whatcom County, including Point Roberts, Lummi Island, Bellingham, and Sumas, Lowlands of western Skagit County, including Cypress Island, Guemes Island, Anacortes, Mount Vernon, and La Conner and Everett and vicinity, including Stanwood, Marysville, and Mountlake Terrace. Description. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST...
This mixed-use affordable housing project on its way to Bellingham waterfront
“That mixed-use is part of what really creates a sense of place… All of these things will be complementary and mutually reinforcing,” according to Whatcom Community Foundation’s Mauri Ingram.
