Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
What's happening in China after zero-Covid protests? Here's what you need to know
After unprecedented protests swept China, several cities have taken steps to ease some Covid-19 restrictions and a top official has signaled a softer approach to virus controls -- leading to speculation that an end to zero-Covid may be in sight. China's most senior official in charge of its Covid response...
An often overlooked Swedish fighter may be the jet Ukraine needs to take on Russia now, experts say
Many countries have passed on the JAS 39 Gripen, but the Swedish-built jet may be just what Ukraine needs, according to a new report.
Albany Herald
Binance still has big growth plans despite crypto market meltdown
Binance is expanding into new markets even as the crypto industry grapples with turmoil unleashed by the spectacular collapse of crypto exchange FTX. The world's biggest cryptocurrency exchange has acquired Sakura Exchange BitCoin (SEBC), a crypto exchange registered in Japan, Binance said on its website Wednesday. The deal would allow Binance to enter the world's third biggest economy as a regulated entity.
Comments / 0