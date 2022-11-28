Read full article on original website
Related
Opinion: Gaslighting Phrases Manipulators Use Against Their Victims
Information in this article is based on opinion, personal experience, and medical websites, which are cited within the story. Fire Photo and Silhouette Photo by Unknown Authors are licensed under CC BY.
Recruiter warns against viral ‘white wording’ hack when applying for jobs
Career advice is all over social media, but beware one viral “hack” that could stop you from landing that dream job. The “white wording” hack went Twitter viral in 2020, after a woman claimed the best way to ensure your resume will be seen is by copying and pasting the job description into the bottom of the resume and coloring it white. This way, she explained in the tweet — which recently resurfaced — the applicant tracking software that scans resumes for keywords will pick yours up and make sure a recruiter reads it. The theory has some Twitter users convinced — but...
Opinion: How to accept that your relationshIp is over
You can learn to let go of someone you love and move on after a breakup, just like I did. This article is based on personal experience and information sourced from reputable medical websites, which are cited within the story.
Opinion: When Dealing With A Narcissist Stop Falling Into Traps
Perhaps you had a child together and were once happily in a relationship with them. Perhaps they’re a family member, or perhaps you even work with them. Regardless of the reasons you may be put into a position where you are unable to go no-contact with a narcissist because they are a permanent fixture in your life.
Opinion: How To Tell When A Significant Other is Losing Romantic Interest
The first time I ever got dumped was in college. My ex-boyfriend Andrew and I were at a party dancing, laughing, and putting on the outward appearance of having a blast. When the party ended we went back to his dorm room and he told me that he didn’t like me “that way” anymore.
Opinion: Dating Someone That Lacks Empathy Is Exhausting
EDD (Empathy Deficit Disorder) can exist solely on its own because a person simply does not feel or possess empathy. However, it is very commonly associated with narcissists because they possess similar traits.
MindBodyGreen
How To Tell If Someone Is Lying To You, From Psychology Experts
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. No one wants to be lied to. But the reality is, white lies abound, and prolific liars are among us. If you think someone could be lying to you and want to know for sure, here's how experts say you might be able to tell, plus what to do when the truth comes out.
Opinion: Relationship Commandments Can Help Keep Couples On Track
A few weeks ago I was visiting with a friend who brought up something called “relationship commandments.”. “Relationship Commandments?” I was perplexed but utterly fascinated by what came next.
psychologytoday.com
How to Stabilize Emotions in Difficult Conversations
Emotions can support or spoil the chance to achieve a satisfying outcome in a conversation, even more than your words. You can't stop emotional reactions, but you can choose what to feel next. Before you engage in a conversation, determine one or two emotions you want to remember to feel...
knowtechie.com
How to use AirPods as a spying device
Thanks to some tech trickery Apple added to iOS 12, you can turn the combo of your iPhone and AirPods into a makeshift spy gadget to eavesdrop on conversations. The feature is called Live Listen, and it lets you turn your iPhone into a directional microphone, transforming it into an accessibility hearing aid of sorts.
psychologytoday.com
Being on Your Own for the Holidays: Time to Reflect
Whether by choice or circumstance, more people are living alone in the 21st century. The holidays are a good time to reflect on living alone by doing a personal inventory. In America, the default adult is partnered, but don’t believe that those who live alone are all miserable and lonely.
Benefits Of Relationships
It is said that people come into our lives for a reason, a season, or a lifetime. Some relationships are meant to be temporary, others are more permanent. Our relationships can shape our lives in many different ways.
psychologytoday.com
Why Children Don’t Show “Respect”
Respect is an abstract concept that doesn't have much meaning for a young child. Being more concrete and specific about the behaviors you expect from a child will make them more likely to comply. Respect also has to be earned; it can't be forced. In addition to practicing therapy with...
morningbrew.com
‘Gaslighting’ is in everyone’s head
It’s 2022 and “gaslighting” is in: Merriam-Webster Dictionary chose it as its word of the year. Interest in “gaslighting,” which the dictionary defines as “psychological manipulation over an extended period of time that causes the victim to question the validity of their own thoughts,” is at an all-time high. The term for your ex’s favorite activity was searched on Merriam-Webster’s website 1,740% more than in the previous year.
How to Develop an Executive Presence and Earn Respect
Learn how to build and communicate confidence and credibility to get the attention of those who matter.
Child services should care more about saving kids’ lives than racial ‘disparities’
Again? Are the residents of New York City watching a horror movie on repeat? How else to explain the fact that for the second time in less than two weeks, two more young children have been murdered by their parents inside of a city homeless shelter — after their alleged attackers were already investigated by the Administration of Children’s Services. Dimone Fleming, 22, is being held for psychiatric evaluation after cops arrested her in the deaths of her sons, DeShawn, who was 3, and Octavius Canada, who was 11 months. The two were found under a pile of wet clothes, having...
Opinion: Narcissists Manipulate Victims Using "Future Faking" And Several Other Tactics
If I were to outline the most manipulative things that the narcissist did, it wouldn’t have been the apparent charm or the violent behavior/rage that would transpire when he didn’t get his way.
fintechfutures.com
High-performing teams and trust via vulnerability
I start this blog with a thought experiment… think back to the time when you were working in a team, and it felt connected; communication just flowed. If you are not so fortunate, then think of a time when you have been with a group of people doing something for a common goal. When you knew everyone was working with you and not against you. You’re focused on the job at hand, and you know everyone has your back, almost cult-like with your own culture, use of language and insider jokes.
Radio Ink
FTC Settles With Google, iHeartMedia Over Promos
Federal regulators have settled with Google and iHeartMedia over a marketing promotion concerning a Google-made smartphone. The promotion saw Google and iHeartMedia pay influencers to promote the Google Pixel 4 phone and offer testimony on their purported use of the device, according to a spokesperson with the Federal Trade Commission.
Comments / 0