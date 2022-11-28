ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New York Post

Recruiter warns against viral ‘white wording’ hack when applying for jobs

Career advice is all over social media, but beware one viral “hack” that could stop you from landing that dream job. The “white wording” hack went Twitter viral in 2020, after a woman claimed the best way to ensure your resume will be seen is by copying and pasting the job description into the bottom of the resume and coloring it white. This way, she explained in the tweet — which recently resurfaced — the applicant tracking software that scans resumes for keywords will pick yours up and make sure a recruiter reads it. The theory has some Twitter users convinced — but...
Stacy Ann

Opinion: When Dealing With A Narcissist Stop Falling Into Traps

Perhaps you had a child together and were once happily in a relationship with them. Perhaps they’re a family member, or perhaps you even work with them. Regardless of the reasons you may be put into a position where you are unable to go no-contact with a narcissist because they are a permanent fixture in your life.
MindBodyGreen

How To Tell If Someone Is Lying To You, From Psychology Experts

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. No one wants to be lied to. But the reality is, white lies abound, and prolific liars are among us. If you think someone could be lying to you and want to know for sure, here's how experts say you might be able to tell, plus what to do when the truth comes out.
psychologytoday.com

How to Stabilize Emotions in Difficult Conversations

Emotions can support or spoil the chance to achieve a satisfying outcome in a conversation, even more than your words. You can't stop emotional reactions, but you can choose what to feel next. Before you engage in a conversation, determine one or two emotions you want to remember to feel...
knowtechie.com

How to use AirPods as a spying device

Thanks to some tech trickery Apple added to iOS 12, you can turn the combo of your iPhone and AirPods into a makeshift spy gadget to eavesdrop on conversations. The feature is called Live Listen, and it lets you turn your iPhone into a directional microphone, transforming it into an accessibility hearing aid of sorts.
psychologytoday.com

Being on Your Own for the Holidays: Time to Reflect

Whether by choice or circumstance, more people are living alone in the 21st century. The holidays are a good time to reflect on living alone by doing a personal inventory. In America, the default adult is partnered, but don’t believe that those who live alone are all miserable and lonely.
Dorothy Writes

Benefits Of Relationships

It is said that people come into our lives for a reason, a season, or a lifetime. Some relationships are meant to be temporary, others are more permanent. Our relationships can shape our lives in many different ways.
psychologytoday.com

Why Children Don’t Show “Respect”

Respect is an abstract concept that doesn't have much meaning for a young child. Being more concrete and specific about the behaviors you expect from a child will make them more likely to comply. Respect also has to be earned; it can't be forced. In addition to practicing therapy with...
morningbrew.com

‘Gaslighting’ is in everyone’s head

It’s 2022 and “gaslighting” is in: Merriam-Webster Dictionary chose it as its word of the year. Interest in “gaslighting,” which the dictionary defines as “psychological manipulation over an extended period of time that causes the victim to question the validity of their own thoughts,” is at an all-time high. The term for your ex’s favorite activity was searched on Merriam-Webster’s website 1,740% more than in the previous year.
New York Post

Child services should care more about saving kids’ lives than racial ‘disparities’

Again? Are the residents of New York City watching a horror movie on repeat? How else to explain the fact that for the second time in less than two weeks, two more young children have been murdered by their parents inside of a city homeless shelter — after their alleged attackers were already investigated by the Administration of Children’s Services. Dimone Fleming, 22, is being held for psychiatric evaluation after cops arrested her in the deaths of her sons, DeShawn, who was 3, and Octavius Canada, who was 11 months. The two were found under a pile of wet clothes, having...
fintechfutures.com

High-performing teams and trust via vulnerability

I start this blog with a thought experiment… think back to the time when you were working in a team, and it felt connected; communication just flowed. If you are not so fortunate, then think of a time when you have been with a group of people doing something for a common goal. When you knew everyone was working with you and not against you. You’re focused on the job at hand, and you know everyone has your back, almost cult-like with your own culture, use of language and insider jokes.
Radio Ink

FTC Settles With Google, iHeartMedia Over Promos

Federal regulators have settled with Google and iHeartMedia over a marketing promotion concerning a Google-made smartphone. The promotion saw Google and iHeartMedia pay influencers to promote the Google Pixel 4 phone and offer testimony on their purported use of the device, according to a spokesperson with the Federal Trade Commission.
GEORGIA STATE

