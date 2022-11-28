ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Awful Announcing

Former Hornets’ broadcaster and radio host Gerry Vaillancourt passes away at 72, tributes pour in

Gerry Vaillancourt, known to many as “Gerry V,” has passed away at age 72. Vaillancourt worked on Charlotte Hornets’ broadcasts from 1990-2002 as a radio analyst, TV analyst, and studio host. The Hornets announced his passing Sunday: The @hornets have released the following statement: pic.twitter.com/mejbgVLCm3 — Charlotte Hornets PR (@HornetsPR) November 27, 2022 Beyond his Read more... The post Former Hornets’ broadcaster and radio host Gerry Vaillancourt passes away at 72, tributes pour in appeared first on Awful Announcing.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Kelly Clarkson Reveals Big Surprise For Local Nonprofit

LOS ANGELES, CA. – WCCB nominated For The Struggle, run by Charlotte attorney Alesha Brown, for the “Good Neighbor of the Year” segment on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Kelly then flew Alesha and WCCB News @ Ten anchor Morgan Fogarty out to Los Angeles to tape a segment about the nonprofit. Kelly said, “I gotta ask, because you’ve probably covered so many stories in your community. So what stuck out about this organization?” Morgan replied, “Oh my gosh, what Alesha is doing in Charlotte is incredible.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
WIS-TV

WBTV’s Sky3 pilot Chip Tayag’s life honored with funeral mass

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Adventurer, family man, disciple of Christ, and pilot. WBTV’s Sky3 pilot Chip Tayag was remembered for being all of these things during a Wednesday funeral mass where family, friends, and colleagues gathered to say their final goodbyes. In the days leading up to the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Wife, kids pen heartfelt tributes to Jason Myers

Jason Myers was not only a son, father, husband, and meteorologist, but he was also the tooth fairy. He was the tickle monster. He was the dessert of his family. Jason Myers was not only a son, father, husband, and meteorologist, but he was also the tooth fairy. He was the tickle monster. He was the dessert of his family.
CHARLOTTE, NC
progressivegrocer.com

Food Rocket Launches in North Carolina at Circle K

Quick-delivery platform Food Rocket has arrived in Charlotte, N.C., with the launch of its operations at two area Circle K stores. Through its app, Food Rocket offers up to 7,000 SKUs, with an emphasis on grocery and convenience products – Circle K’s breakfast sandwiches, tacos, burgers, pizza, coffee, snacks and bakery products – as well as hundreds of cold beverages, top-selling beers and nicotine products, local favorites, and more. All orders will go out from two micro-fulfillment centers measuring between 170 and 500 square feet at the Circle K locations on 8505 South Tryon Street and 8008 Harris Station Boulevard.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Charlotte City Manager now earns more than the President of USA

Charlotte's government functions under a council-manager structure. Charlotte City Manager now earns more than the President …. Charlotte's government functions under a council-manager structure. Security guard shoots another guard inside Freedom …. The incident occurred overnight between two security guards working at the Valerie Woodard Center on Freedom Drive in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

RHHS Basketball Team Finds Volunteering Brings Team Closer Together

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – When the Rock Hill High School’s Girls Varsity Basketball team isn’t shooting baskets, they’re out working to make Rock Hill beautiful. Over a year ago the team began partnering with Men On A Mission to hold community cleanups and soon learned that the volunteer work brings the team together.
ROCK HILL, SC
footballscoop.com

Charlotte reportedly goes to Big Ten for offensive coordinator hire

Biff Poggi has reportedly found his offensive coordinator. Pete Thamel tweets that Maryland co-offensive coordinator / tight ends coach Mike Miller is expected to become the new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Charlotte. The move would mark a return for Miller, who in 2016 coached at Charlotte Christian, where...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Morgan Fogarty & Gary Brode Appear On “The Kelly Clarkson Show” To Present Their ‘Good Neighbor Of The Year’ Nominee From Charlotte

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” is on a nationwide search for the ‘Good Neighbor of the Year’. WCCB News’ Morgan Fogarty and Gary Brode joined Kelly to introduce WCCB Charlotte’s nominee, Alesha Brown, founder of “For the Struggle,” a Charlotte non-profit that helps seniors in historically Black neighborhoods stay in their homes. Watch the segment above including the big surprise Kelly has for Alesha.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Waltonwood the experience you deserve!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We still have Fall for another month so let's soak up those delicious Fall flavors while we still can!. Chef Andy Fetzer from Waltonwood joined us today with some delicious Fall pastries, and he tells us "food is one of the great focuses at Waltonwood - the pastries range from cookies, to pies to cakes, parfaits, twisted tarts and more.
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlottemagazine.com

2022 Charlottean of the Year: Lisa Brooks

Lisa Brooks will tell you she makes the best low country shrimp and grits on the East Coast, and she’s gotten marriage proposals over her Southern marinated filet mignon. “You don’t even need a steak knife,” she says with a grin. “It’s the best. Sorry, it just is.”
Popculture

TV Meteorologist and Helicopter Pilot Die in Crash: What We Know About Jason Myers' and Chip Tayag's Deaths

Pilot Chip Tayag and meteorologist Jason Myers died in a helicopter crash last week while reporting for WBTV's CBS affiliate in Charlotte, NC, confirmed the station via Deadline. "The WBTV family is grieving a terrible loss. Our news helicopter Sky3 crashed mid-day Tuesday with two of our colleagues on board," WBTV said in a statement. "We are working to comfort their families in this difficult time. We appreciate the outpouring of support for our staff and your continued prayers for their families." On Nov. 22, around noon, a crash occurred off Interstate 77. Chief Johnny Jennings of Charlotte Mecklenburg Police confirmed that two people, identified as Myers and Tayag, died at the scene. On Nov. 25, more details about the moments before the helicopter crash emerged, with Initial National Transportation Safety Board findings indicating the helicopter turned 360 degrees over I-77 before descending rapidly, WRAL News reported. Investigators said that the pilot did not make a Charlotte Air Tower distress call.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy