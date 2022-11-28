Read full article on original website
Former Hornets’ broadcaster and radio host Gerry Vaillancourt passes away at 72, tributes pour in
Gerry Vaillancourt, known to many as “Gerry V,” has passed away at age 72. Vaillancourt worked on Charlotte Hornets’ broadcasts from 1990-2002 as a radio analyst, TV analyst, and studio host. The Hornets announced his passing Sunday: The @hornets have released the following statement: pic.twitter.com/mejbgVLCm3 — Charlotte Hornets PR (@HornetsPR) November 27, 2022 Beyond his Read more... The post Former Hornets’ broadcaster and radio host Gerry Vaillancourt passes away at 72, tributes pour in appeared first on Awful Announcing.
wccbcharlotte.com
Kelly Clarkson Reveals Big Surprise For Local Nonprofit
LOS ANGELES, CA. – WCCB nominated For The Struggle, run by Charlotte attorney Alesha Brown, for the “Good Neighbor of the Year” segment on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Kelly then flew Alesha and WCCB News @ Ten anchor Morgan Fogarty out to Los Angeles to tape a segment about the nonprofit. Kelly said, “I gotta ask, because you’ve probably covered so many stories in your community. So what stuck out about this organization?” Morgan replied, “Oh my gosh, what Alesha is doing in Charlotte is incredible.”
WIS-TV
WBTV’s Sky3 pilot Chip Tayag’s life honored with funeral mass
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Adventurer, family man, disciple of Christ, and pilot. WBTV’s Sky3 pilot Chip Tayag was remembered for being all of these things during a Wednesday funeral mass where family, friends, and colleagues gathered to say their final goodbyes. In the days leading up to the...
qcnews.com
Wife, kids pen heartfelt tributes to Jason Myers
Jason Myers was not only a son, father, husband, and meteorologist, but he was also the tooth fairy. He was the tickle monster. He was the dessert of his family. Jason Myers was not only a son, father, husband, and meteorologist, but he was also the tooth fairy. He was the tickle monster. He was the dessert of his family.
progressivegrocer.com
Food Rocket Launches in North Carolina at Circle K
Quick-delivery platform Food Rocket has arrived in Charlotte, N.C., with the launch of its operations at two area Circle K stores. Through its app, Food Rocket offers up to 7,000 SKUs, with an emphasis on grocery and convenience products – Circle K’s breakfast sandwiches, tacos, burgers, pizza, coffee, snacks and bakery products – as well as hundreds of cold beverages, top-selling beers and nicotine products, local favorites, and more. All orders will go out from two micro-fulfillment centers measuring between 170 and 500 square feet at the Circle K locations on 8505 South Tryon Street and 8008 Harris Station Boulevard.
qcnews.com
Charlotte City Manager now earns more than the President of USA
Charlotte's government functions under a council-manager structure. Charlotte City Manager now earns more than the President …. Charlotte's government functions under a council-manager structure. Security guard shoots another guard inside Freedom …. The incident occurred overnight between two security guards working at the Valerie Woodard Center on Freedom Drive in...
cn2.com
RHHS Basketball Team Finds Volunteering Brings Team Closer Together
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – When the Rock Hill High School’s Girls Varsity Basketball team isn’t shooting baskets, they’re out working to make Rock Hill beautiful. Over a year ago the team began partnering with Men On A Mission to hold community cleanups and soon learned that the volunteer work brings the team together.
WCNC
Death of Charlotte woman still unanswered
The family of Shanquella wants more than justice with losing their daughter. More details will come to light during this investigation.
Tears, Tributes: North Carolina meteorologist memorial services
Hundreds waited in line for hours to share their condolences, heartbreak, and memories of late WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers with family Friday evening.
footballscoop.com
Charlotte reportedly goes to Big Ten for offensive coordinator hire
Biff Poggi has reportedly found his offensive coordinator. Pete Thamel tweets that Maryland co-offensive coordinator / tight ends coach Mike Miller is expected to become the new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Charlotte. The move would mark a return for Miller, who in 2016 coached at Charlotte Christian, where...
Charlotte sportsplex remains closed after park ranger was shot
The park ranger was closing up Friendship Sportsplex for the night and then called 911.
wccbcharlotte.com
Morgan Fogarty & Gary Brode Appear On “The Kelly Clarkson Show” To Present Their ‘Good Neighbor Of The Year’ Nominee From Charlotte
“The Kelly Clarkson Show” is on a nationwide search for the ‘Good Neighbor of the Year’. WCCB News’ Morgan Fogarty and Gary Brode joined Kelly to introduce WCCB Charlotte’s nominee, Alesha Brown, founder of “For the Struggle,” a Charlotte non-profit that helps seniors in historically Black neighborhoods stay in their homes. Watch the segment above including the big surprise Kelly has for Alesha.
WCNC
Waltonwood the experience you deserve!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We still have Fall for another month so let's soak up those delicious Fall flavors while we still can!. Chef Andy Fetzer from Waltonwood joined us today with some delicious Fall pastries, and he tells us "food is one of the great focuses at Waltonwood - the pastries range from cookies, to pies to cakes, parfaits, twisted tarts and more.
charlottemagazine.com
2022 Charlottean of the Year: Lisa Brooks
Lisa Brooks will tell you she makes the best low country shrimp and grits on the East Coast, and she’s gotten marriage proposals over her Southern marinated filet mignon. “You don’t even need a steak knife,” she says with a grin. “It’s the best. Sorry, it just is.”
WBTV
CBS News interview provides update on Charlotte woman's death investigation
WBTV finds less than 10% of Charlotte bus stops have seating. Of the nearly three thousand stops, less than 300 have a place for you to sit. But a group of young organizers decided to do something about it. Park Ranger shot while on duty in north Charlotte. Updated: 6...
WBTV
Person killed in shooting at south Charlotte McDonald’s identified
A man wanted in connection with the death of a woman in east Charlotte last month was arrested in Guilford County, authorities said. Rock Hill teens charged with murder appear before judge. Updated: 7 hours ago. Police say they're responsible for the death of a 38 year old Rock Hill...
wccbcharlotte.com
Rezoning Of Dilworth Neighborhood Bar Has Customers Concerned About Future
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Friday afternoon, Dilworth Neighborhood Grille saw its fair share of patriotic soccer fans. “I love it. This place is home base for a lot of teams,” said customer Seth Amott. About 600 people packed the bar to watch a tie between America and England.
Charlotte approves incentives for three relocations and expansions, including ACC headquarters
The Charlotte City Council on Monday approved incentives packages for three corporate relocations or expansions, including the Atlantic Coast Conference's headquarters relocation from Greensboro. The tax breaks — which consist of property tax breaks — total more than $1.8 million and will support more than 100 new jobs. Here's a...
Popculture
TV Meteorologist and Helicopter Pilot Die in Crash: What We Know About Jason Myers' and Chip Tayag's Deaths
Pilot Chip Tayag and meteorologist Jason Myers died in a helicopter crash last week while reporting for WBTV's CBS affiliate in Charlotte, NC, confirmed the station via Deadline. "The WBTV family is grieving a terrible loss. Our news helicopter Sky3 crashed mid-day Tuesday with two of our colleagues on board," WBTV said in a statement. "We are working to comfort their families in this difficult time. We appreciate the outpouring of support for our staff and your continued prayers for their families." On Nov. 22, around noon, a crash occurred off Interstate 77. Chief Johnny Jennings of Charlotte Mecklenburg Police confirmed that two people, identified as Myers and Tayag, died at the scene. On Nov. 25, more details about the moments before the helicopter crash emerged, with Initial National Transportation Safety Board findings indicating the helicopter turned 360 degrees over I-77 before descending rapidly, WRAL News reported. Investigators said that the pilot did not make a Charlotte Air Tower distress call.
Channel 9 learns new information about Livingstone College abuse allegations
SALISBURY, N.C. — Channel 9 has learned new information about abuse allegations within a Salisbury college’s athletic department. Last month, Channel 9 spoke to a parent of a Livingstone College student-athlete about concerns over “toxic bullying” in the women’s basketball program. The parent said coaches...
