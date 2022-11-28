Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family Dollar Store Permanently Closes - Last day of Operations December 17Ty D.Little Chute, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Dealing With Significant InjuryOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Closing Plans for 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAlgonac, MI
Third Family Dollar Store This Month Announced as Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLittle Chute, WI
Related
Aaron Rodgers Announces His Decision On Bears Game
Despite dealing with multiple injuries, Aaron Rodgers has no intention of sitting out this weekend. During his weekly appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" this afternoon, Rodgers confirmed he plans on suiting up against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. "I got good news on the scans," Rodgers said, via PFF's...
3 reasons why Green Bay Packers must shut down Aaron Rodgers, start Jordan Love
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is now dealing with a significant rib injury and an avulsion fracture in his
Yardbarker
Aaron Rodgers updates status for Bears game in Week 13
The Green Bay Packers were unsure about Aaron Rodgers’ status on Monday. The Packers quarterback suffered a rib injury on Sunday night against the Philadelphia Eagles. The injury added to Rodgers’ pain as he was already playing with a broken thumb. Rodgers addressed the injuries during his weekly...
numberfire.com
Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers (ribs) plans to play in Week 13
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (ribs) plans to play in Week 13's game against the Chicago Bears. According to Rodgers, Green Bay's quarterback plans to play after he "got good news with the scans." In a potential matchup versus a Bears' defense allowing 17.3 FanDuel points to quarterbacks this season, our models project Rodgers to score 18.5 FanDuel points.
The Ringer
Eagles-Packers Postgame Reaction: Eagles Run All Over the Packers
The Philadelphia Eagles secured a 40-33 victory for their 10th win of the season against the Green Bay Packers. The Birds rushed for over 363 yards as a team. QB Jalen Hurts accounted for 157 of those yards, which marks a career high for the MVP candidate. Ben and Sheil break down the monstrous Eagles rushing attack, why the defense appeared to struggle, and a disappointing outing from the special teams unit.
Green Bay Nation: Eagles run all over Packers defense
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers kept it close against the league-leading Philadelphia Eagles, but missed tackles and bad run defense led the Green and Gold’s seventh loss in the last eight weeks. Green Bay Nation’s Ryan Wood and Marques Eversoll joined host Lauren Helmbrecht to discuss the good and the bad […]
KTVZ
Bears safety Jackson to miss rest of season with foot injury
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson will miss the remainder of the season because of a foot injury. Coach Matt Eberflus says the Bears are not sure if Jackson will need surgery to repair the Lisfranc injury. The Bears placed Jackson on injured reserve on Tuesday. He was hurt in the second quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Jets. Leading receiver Darnell Mooney also suffered a season-ending ankle injury in that game. The Bears placed safety Dane Cruikshank on injured reserve on Wednesday. They signed quarterback Tim Boyle from Detroit’s practice squad to the active roster, with Justin Fields recovering from a left shoulder injury and Trevor Siemian dealing with a strained oblique.
KTVZ
Dolphins LT Armstead won’t need surgery, could return soon
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The return of Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead could be sooner than initially feared after he suffered a pectoral injury last week against Houston. Miami coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday that Armstead will be evaluated on a game-to-game basis, but he did not rule out a potential return Sunday when the Dolphins face San Francisco. Armstead will not require surgery.
Green Bay Packers: 4 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. Bears
The Green Bay Packers playoff hopes are hanging by a thread after a 40-33 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football. During the loss, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers suffered an injury and was replaced by Jordan Love. It’s not yet known whether or not Rodgers will play, but he let his thoughts be known. The Packers Week 13 matchup against the Chicago Bears screams an opportunity for him to rest. Then again, Green Bay cannot afford another loss.
Comments / 0