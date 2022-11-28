PULLMAN -- The morning after the Apple Cup, a UW Twitter page called Dawg Pack Dirt sent out a tweet mocking WSU kicker Dean Janikowski for how he celebrated his career-long 50-yard field goal to put the Cougars up 3-0. Of course, what they did not know was that for every field goal Janikowski makes, a donation would be made to kids with cancer, and the same with every extra point. After Janikowski's tweet, th UW fan page apologized and applauded Janikowski. But that was just the beginning.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 8 HOURS AGO