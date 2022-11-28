A letter home: ‘Bahay Kubo’ is an ode to families, immigrants, and Filipino culture

Read full article on original website
Related
A Native American photographer took powerful portraits of members of every tribe across the US
Matika Wilbur's intimate portraits of Native people across America will appear in her book "Project 562: Changing the Way We See Native America."
nativenewsonline.net
Five More Native Americans Who Shaped Culture
Indigenous peoples have persisted in the face of systemic racism and oppression to make indispensable contributions to our society. Earlier this week, in celebration of Native American Heritage Month, we shared stories of five Native Americans who helped shape American culture. Today, here are five more Natives of note who had a tremendous impact on culture in the United States.
‘It’s not against Islam’: Pakistani trans actor tells of deep sadness over film ban
Exclusive: Alina Khan, star of award-winning Joyland, speaks out as the movie’s licence for domestic release is revoked, putting its Oscar contention in doubt
TODAY.com
An Indigenous mom explains why ‘Native American name’ projects at school are harmful
Some American schools still ask children to pick a "Native American name" as a part of their classwork, and Indigenous parents are sharing why this common practice is so problematic and harmful to Native American communities. Debbie Reese, a member of the Nambé Pueblo nation (in what is currently called...
Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians explains why Native sovereignty is multifaceted
The president of the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians, a historic tribe of northern Los Angeles County, spoke with ABC7 on why Native sovereignty is multifaceted.
Everyday African American Vernacular English is a dialect born from conflict and creativity
Dr. Walter Edwards is a professor of linguistics at Wayne State University, Michigan, where he teaches courses on African American Vernacular English, sociolinguistics and American dialects. Until Aug. 31, 2022, he was also the director of the Humanities Center at Wayne State. Below are highlights from interviews with The Conversation U.S. and another online interview. Answers have been edited for brevity and clarity.
Opinion: How a 14-year-old Hispanic immigrant became an entrepreneur in the U.S.
Elizabeth Cordero honors both her past in Mexico and her present in the U.S. by celebrating her blended worlds. Read more here.
Amazon's The English Is a Stunning Western That Reimagines America's Founding Fantasy
The new miniseries starring Emily Blunt reimagines the founding fantasies of the American West
INDIGENOUS FILM+ ONLINE+
Listing prepared by Indigenous Media Initiatives, Nov. 21 - 30, 2022
The Pandemic Exposed the Inequality of American Motherhood
In the early days of the pandemic, the outlook for women seemed bleak. Experts predicted that, faced with an uncertain economy in the midst of a public-health crisis, women would have fewer kids, accelerating America’s long-running drop in fertility. For those who already had children, researchers foresaw plunging employment. Schools and day cares were closing. Family members couldn’t come help with child care. It seemed clear that mothers would take on the majority of this additional labor, forcing many to scale back on or opt out of paid work entirely. American family life would be sent back to the 1950s.
These Latino musicians have been nominated to the National Recording Registry
The Congressional Hispanic Caucus on Monday nominated dozens of Latino musicians to the Library of Congress' National Recording Registry in an effort to increase Latino representation. "Latinos are nearly 20% of the US and widely bilingual — but of the 600 titles in the Recording Registry, less than 4% are...
Business Insider
For some Indigenous Americans, today is not about giving thanks. It's their National Day of Mourning.
For many Americans, Thanksgiving is about food, family, and saying what you're grateful for. However, for Indigenous Peoples, it's a day to gather to reflect on their heritage and past treatment of ancestors. Recognized as The National Day of Mourning, the event has been held every November since 1970. Observed...
Emancipation review – Will Smith flees slavery in fierce, sombre thriller
Whatever his current travails, Will Smith brings a movie-star presence to this brutally violent civil war drama, with a physical stillness and defiantly steady gaze. It is inspired by the true story of “Whipped Peter”, the escaped slave who in 1863, having enlisted at a Union military camp in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, showed his horrendously scarred back to two civilian photographers there, shockingly disfigured with a lattice of raised welts and whip marks. The resulting photograph became an iconic abolitionist image: evidence of the savagery and Peter’s own heroic dignity and calm.
The Daily
Is Thanksgiving a holiday that we should be celebrating?
Turkeys, pilgrims, and pumpkin pie. That’s what most people think about when late November rolls around. The leaves change color, you take a few days off school to visit family, and you cap it all off with a huge meal together. Many of us learned a similar story behind...
Mother Nature vs. Father Profit
I love being in the presence of smart, articulate and visionary folks, even on a rainy, unseasonably cool mid-November evening. A large crowd gathered at Wait Chapel on the campus of Wake Forest University for the acclaimed Face-to-Face lecture series. The featured speaker was noted author and New York Times foreign affairs columnist Tom Friedman. Friedman said little about the […] The post Mother Nature vs. Father Profit first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia.
Kirkus Reviews
The ‘New York Times’ Names Its Best Books of 2022
The New York Times unveiled its list of the 10 best books of 2022, with titles by Hernan Diaz, Jennifer Egan, and Ed Yong among those making the cut. Diaz’s Trust was one of five fiction books to make the list. The newspaper called the novel, about a wealthy New York couple in the early 20th century, “an exhilarating pursuit.” Earlier this year, the novel was the winner of the Kirkus Prize for fiction.
Latino culture is American culture. A new generation is proving it
A Hollywood talent manager, curator, playwright and scholar talk about how Latinx artists are approaching representation with greater nuance.
seventeen.com
Lily Joy Winder Will Never Stop Fighting for Her Ancestors and Native American Students Nationwide
Even during the most challenging times in history, it's important to highlight those who are continuing to follow their dreams and are taking strides to make the world a better place. Each month, Seventeen is honoring young people as Voices of Change, those who are making a difference in their community and the world at large.
‘We’re gunna get our justice’: Parents share warm memories and grief at vigil for slain Idaho students
Snow blanketed the campus of University of Idaho on Wednesday evening, as students, families, and community members joined together for a vigil remembering four students who were brutally murdered earlier this month.It’s been more than two weeks since Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kerndole and Ethan Chapin were killed in the early hours of 13 November.Police still have few clues as to who murdered the students or what inspired such violence, but university officials and families of the victims alike urged the community to remember the joy the slain students brought to each other and the world, and to...
adventure.com
“I can speak in the voice of the Maya.” Embracing my Indigenous heritage in Guatemala
Luis Felipe Guerra is Intrepid Deputy Operations Manager in Guatemala, but he’s also Maya, and a tour guide. As a child, he struggled to come to terms with his Indigenous heritage, facing racism on a regular basis. By discovering more about his history, and sharing it with travelers, he’s learned to take pride in his heritage. Now he wants to help young Guatemalans do the same.
Comments / 0