Costco Is Recalling 148,000 Pounds of This Chicken Product
Panera workers say customers are stealing drinks and admit 'Unlimited Sip Club' is hard to police
Panera says "fraud is a normal part of the restaurant business." Six Panera workers across the US told Insider about stolen drinks at their stores.
Restaurant worker refuses to cook woman new meal after he gives her soapy water instead of vinegar for her French fries
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I dated a man who was a picky eater. There were only a few restaurants in town where he would eat, and one of them was a local pizzeria that went the way of the dodo after nearly three decades in business.
Thrillist
Ice Cream Has Been Recalled in 7 States
Once every year, the Starks are right. Winter is coming, and that means it is not really ice cream season. But if you love ice cream, it’s always ice cream season. So, ice cream lovers should know that some ice cream has been recalled in seven states. Weis Markets...
Minnesota Woman Claims She Found Possible ‘Mangled Animal’ Baked Into Her Pizza
Whenever you order from a restaurant, everyone's worst fear is to find something in your food. It can be pretty traumatizing depending on what you find and on how much you have already eaten. I understand accidents happen and I truly try to believe that most people out there that handle your food do not intentionally put hair, bugs, or what have you in it on purpose.
"McDonald's, Put This On The Menu Immediately": Fast-Food Workers Eat These Secret Menu Items All The Time, And This TikToker Proved That They're Worth Trying For Yourself
Today I learned I've been ordering McNuggets wrong my entire life...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Aldi and Lidl recall ice lollies and cheese with 'do not eat' warning
Aldi and Lidl have issued food recalls amid safety concerns. Aldi has told people who have bought Gianni's Milk Chocolate Lollies in some Midlands stores incorrect packaging means some contain almonds which could be serious for anyone with a nut allergy. Lidl, meanwhile, has issued a safety warning over its...
Sam's Club Just Slashed the Price of Its Hot Dog Combo, Beating Costco's Longstanding Deal
In an era of endless inflation worries, Costco has made headlines by doubling down on what was already one of their most talked about deals: the hot dog and soda combo. While the price of other items in the food court have crept up, a dog and a drink have cost $1.50 since 1985, and as recently as September, Costco’s CFO Richard Galanti surmised the combo could stay at that price "forever."
TODAY.com
The best Thanksgiving dinner I’ve ever had was from KFC
The night before Thanksgiving in 2001, our entire household was exhausted. My father was working two jobs to support our family, which had expanded to four kids when my youngest brother was born nearly two years prior. My mother was juggling raising four children and working part-time. Even we kids were worn out: I was laser-focused on tests and how eighth grade was winding to a close and high school would soon start. My older brother, Earl, was also probably tired from school, while the youngest two, Neil and Ethan, likely exhausted themselves after a crying fit.
msn.com
Turkey cooking tips from the experts at Butterball
(WLUK) -- Thanksgiving is one week away so it's time to start thinking about your turkey. Thursday marks "National Thaw Day." It serves as an annual reminder for people to take their turkeys out of the freezer and put them into the fridge to properly thaw in time. Rule of...
McDonald's Holiday Pie Is Back For The 2022 Season
'Tis the season ... for pie at McDonald's? Although the burger chain certainly likes to get into the holiday spirit with decor and heart-wrenching commercials, it's hardly the first brand that the typical person thinks about when pondering the upcoming holidays. Apparently, though, Mickey D's has once again revived a seasonal favorite. This continues the chain's year of domination, as the company has repeatedly made headlines thanks to the reemergence of nostalgic Happy Meal Halloween buckets, as well as the Adult Happy Meal, which sold out with record speed.
TODAY.com
Is McDonald's open on Thanksgiving 2022? All the details about the chain's holiday hours
Thanksgiving is a beloved holiday for so many reasons: the turkey dinner, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade, watching movies on the couch, the list goes on. It's also one of the biggest travel holidays of the year, which means many of us will be hitting the road to visit friends and family.
