Thrillist

Ice Cream Has Been Recalled in 7 States

Once every year, the Starks are right. Winter is coming, and that means it is not really ice cream season. But if you love ice cream, it’s always ice cream season. So, ice cream lovers should know that some ice cream has been recalled in seven states. Weis Markets...
VIRGINIA STATE
Northland FAN 106.5

Minnesota Woman Claims She Found Possible ‘Mangled Animal’ Baked Into Her Pizza

Whenever you order from a restaurant, everyone's worst fear is to find something in your food. It can be pretty traumatizing depending on what you find and on how much you have already eaten. I understand accidents happen and I truly try to believe that most people out there that handle your food do not intentionally put hair, bugs, or what have you in it on purpose.
SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN
buckinghamshirelive.com

Aldi and Lidl recall ice lollies and cheese with 'do not eat' warning

Aldi and Lidl have issued food recalls amid safety concerns. Aldi has told people who have bought Gianni's Milk Chocolate Lollies in some Midlands stores incorrect packaging means some contain almonds which could be serious for anyone with a nut allergy. Lidl, meanwhile, has issued a safety warning over its...
Food & Wine

Sam's Club Just Slashed the Price of Its Hot Dog Combo, Beating Costco's Longstanding Deal

In an era of endless inflation worries, Costco has made headlines by doubling down on what was already one of their most talked about deals: the hot dog and soda combo. While the price of other items in the food court have crept up, a dog and a drink have cost $1.50 since 1985, and as recently as September, Costco’s CFO Richard Galanti surmised the combo could stay at that price "forever."
TODAY.com

The best Thanksgiving dinner I’ve ever had was from KFC

The night before Thanksgiving in 2001, our entire household was exhausted. My father was working two jobs to support our family, which had expanded to four kids when my youngest brother was born nearly two years prior. My mother was juggling raising four children and working part-time. Even we kids were worn out: I was laser-focused on tests and how eighth grade was winding to a close and high school would soon start. My older brother, Earl, was also probably tired from school, while the youngest two, Neil and Ethan, likely exhausted themselves after a crying fit.
msn.com

Turkey cooking tips from the experts at Butterball

(WLUK) -- Thanksgiving is one week away so it's time to start thinking about your turkey. Thursday marks "National Thaw Day." It serves as an annual reminder for people to take their turkeys out of the freezer and put them into the fridge to properly thaw in time. Rule of...
WISCONSIN STATE
Mashed

McDonald's Holiday Pie Is Back For The 2022 Season

'Tis the season ... for pie at McDonald's? Although the burger chain certainly likes to get into the holiday spirit with decor and heart-wrenching commercials, it's hardly the first brand that the typical person thinks about when pondering the upcoming holidays. Apparently, though, Mickey D's has once again revived a seasonal favorite. This continues the chain's year of domination, as the company has repeatedly made headlines thanks to the reemergence of nostalgic Happy Meal Halloween buckets, as well as the Adult Happy Meal, which sold out with record speed.

