Hazelnut chocolate brownies recipe by Florence Knight

 2 days ago
Photograph: Kate Whitaker/The Observer

My brownies are an absolute favourite at home. In fact, I’ve never cooked them in a restaurant, but I used to make them for my market stall in Camden Passage in Islington. These brownies have the flaky, sugary top, chewy corners and gooey centre that so many recipes don’t deliver.

Makes

12 quite

big ones

darkest chocolate

400g

butter

280g

eggs

6 medium

caster sugar

450g

skinless hazelnuts

100g

Nutella

2 tbsp

plain flour

170g

salt a pinch

chocolate chips

100g

Preheat the oven to 180C fan/gas mark 6. Line a deep 30cm x 20cm baking tray.

Once the oven is hot, toast the hazelnuts on a dry baking tray for 3 minutes until they start to smell nutty. Leave to cool, then halve or bash them, leaving them quite chunky.

Break up the dark chocolate and melt with the butter in a heatproof bowl over a pan of simmering water. Stir to combine then remove from the heat and leave to cool slightly.

In a large bowl, whisk the eggs with the sugar until combined but not yet pale or fluffy.

Pour the chocolate mixture over the eggs and sugar and stir to incorporate. Stir in the Nutella. Fold through the flour with a pinch of salt, then add the hazelnuts and chocolate chips.

Scrape the batter into the tray and bake for 10 minutes, then reduce the temperature of the oven to 150C fan/gas mark

3 and

keep cooking for about another 20 minutes. By this time the top should look all flaky and cracked and have turned lighter brown, the edges should be wrinkly and the brownie shouldn’t be wobbly in the tray. Take it out as soon as it looks like this, as it will keep cooking in the tray as it cools.

Leave in the tin to cool then cut into squares.

Florence Knight, chef at Sessions Arts Club, London, is also the

author of One: A Cook and Her Cupboard

TheStreet

Wendy's Menu Drops Frosty, Adds Bold New Burger, Specialty Fries

When Wendy (WEN) - Get Free Report's first introduced the Strawberry Frosty last May, the excitement was palpable -- as most of the chain's restaurants only have the machines and therefore capacity to only carry two Frosty flavors at a time, it is not often that Wendy's strays too far from chocolate or vanilla.
