1 dead, at least 12 missing after storms trigger landslide on southern Italian island
One person is dead and at least 12 are missing after a severe storm triggered a landslide on the southern Italian island of Ischia on Saturday, authorities said. Update 1:42 p.m. EST Nov. 26: The body of a woman was pulled from the mud, Naples prefect Claudio Palomba told reporters during a news conference, The Associated Press reported.
Severe storm threat for parts of the South Tuesday
The West is getting hit with rain and snow, which will shift east and lead to a severe storm threat for the South. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
NECN
FIRST ALERT: Widespread Wind and Rain Pushing East Through New England
Severe thunderstorm warnings were declared in parts of New Hampshire and Maine Wednesday evening, but they have since expired. Widespread wind and rain are continuing to push east. The same system that produced severe weather over the southern United States will impact our region through into Wednesday night. We’ll watch...
Nighttime Tornadoes Could Sneak Up on Millions as Heavy Rain Obscures View
A senior meteorologist stressed that people should heed warnings as darkness can hide a tornado until it is "on top" of them.
Southern US facing first accumulating snow of the season, risk of severe storms
A storm system moving across the Plains will deliver the first accumulating snow of the season for areas of the Southern U.S., which is also facing a storm risk.
natureworldnews.com
Major Winter Storm to Bring the First Blizzard of the Season in the Western United States
A major winter storm responsible for the torrential rain, mountain snow, and cold air in the Western United States will intensify to cause blizzard conditions and a potential snowstorm in the region. The forecast is according to US weather authorities and meteorologists, who predicted that the weather system will strike...
Hurricane forecasters tracking 2 storms, including system aimed at Florida
Two storm systems churning in the Atlantic Ocean, including one expected to affect portions of Florida, are being tracked by hurricane forecasters. The National Hurricane Center’s Sunday afternoon tropical weather outlook said a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms around 200 miles north of Puerto Rico is expected to develop into a possible tropical storm in the coming days.
KOMO News
Pacific storm brings triple threat of flooding rain, damaging winds, heavy mountain snow
Wednesday night was the coldest in western Washington since last spring. But now the clouds are quickly increasing as a powerful Pacific storm looks to bring the triple threat of flooding rain, damaging wind and heavy mountain snow. Rain arrives along the coastal beaches after lunch on Thursday, filling in...
natureworldnews.com
Severe Storms with Heavy Rain Set to Hit Northern Australia and Queensland
Severe storms with heavy rain, large hailstones, and damaging winds have struck multiple parts of Australia, including communities in the east coast. In Queensland, severe thunderstorm warnings are in place from the Sunshine Coast to the Gold Coast. Australian weather authorities have issued storm warnings and forecasted that the stormy...
natureworldnews.com
Potential Storm Could Bring Heavy Rain and Snow to Eastern US, Affecting Thanksgiving
As many Americans prepared their travel for the 2022 Thanksgiving, the latest forecast revealed that a developing storm could bring heavy rain and snow in portions of the Eastern United States, causing it to affect the Thanksgiving. With just over a week before the much-awaited Thanksgiving, many have been preparing...
First Alert Weather: Red Alert Wednesday for strong winds and rain
NEW YORK - The First Alert Weather Team has issued a Red Alert for Wednesday from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Here's what to expect: There's no worries in the early part of the morning. It'll be rainy late Wednesday morning through the middle-to-late afternoon hours, with pockets of heavy rain around the area. A wind advisory goes into effect at 11 a.m. Winds pick up through midday, peaking late Wednesday afternoon, with gusts 40-50 mph. Temperatures will be milder Wednesday than they were Tuesday, with highs in the upper 50s. Wednesday night, there will be early showers east. Winds will still be gusty, and turning colder. Lows will be in the 30s, with 20s inland, and wind chills in the 20s, with teens inland. Thursday will be sunny, brisk and blustery. Highs will be in the 40s, with wind chills in the 30s.
natureworldnews.com
Heavy Rain with Thunderstorms Unloaded in Saudi Arabia, Causing Travel Delays and Flooding
According to a weather report, heavy rain with thunderstorms unloaded in portions of Saudi Araba, causing flooding and travel hazards last week. The flooding and rainfall caused alerts to motorists and residents. Local authorities and rescuers were deployed in affected areas to help. The report said the Jeddah Civil Defense...
natureworldnews.com
Storm Causing Severe Thunderstorms, Snow, and Strong Winds Could Hit Central United States This Week, Forecast Warns
Almost a week before November ends, the latest weather forecast warned that a storm could cause severe thunderstorms with snow and strong in the Central United States starting next week. Residents in the Central United States and people near the coastal areas should stay updated with the weather. With just...
natureworldnews.com
Flooding and Heavy Rain Could Unleash in Eastern U.S This Week
Many Americans are now preparing for Thanksgiving travel in 2022. As Thanksgiving and winter come near, the latest forecast revealed that portions of the Eastern United States could experience flooding due to rainfall. The heavy rain could cause travel delays and hazards. The early days of November recorded heavy rains,...
natureworldnews.com
Met Service Issues Heavy Rain Warning for New Zealand This Week
A heavy rain warning and a heavy rain watch have been issued by New Zealand's Met Service this week. A weather disturbance in the form of a tropical low-pressure system is causing the lurking weather threat. There were no immediate reports of evacuations. However, the situation in the coming hours...
Thanksgiving travel trouble could be ahead as an intensifying storm brings rain to the South and East
Thanksgiving is only two days away -- and if you are one of the more than 50 million people packing bags now to get ready to hit the roads or skies -- there may be a few weather issues that could snarl your travel plans.
Landslide leaves at least two dead and dozens missing in Brazil
A landslide in the southern Brazilian state of Paraná killed at least two people and left dozens missing on Wednesday, according to officials.
natureworldnews.com
NSW at Risk of Bushfires This Summer While Australia’s East Coast Experiences Hail and Heavy Rainfall
The first tropical storm of the season has hit parts of Australia's east coast, according to officials. The front, which covered 260 kilometers of southeast Queensland, caused flash flooding in a few Gold Coast suburbs. Just before midnight on Monday, a storm warning for large hail, damaging winds, and heavy...
natureworldnews.com
3 UK Regions Receive a 55 Mph Storm Alert From the Met Office for Flooding and Gales
In three UK regions, the Met Office has issued a storm alert for gales and flooding. Strong winds could gust as high as 55 mph. Over the three regions, weather experts have issued a "Yellow" warning, which has a high likelihood but a low impact. Thanks to an "exceptionally mild"...
Severe weather that brought tornadoes moves over Southeast, Gulf Coast
A severe storm that brought more than two dozen reports of tornadoes is forecast to shift over the Gulf Coast and Southeast, bringing hail and heavy rainfall.
CNN
