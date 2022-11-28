ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
NECN

FIRST ALERT: Widespread Wind and Rain Pushing East Through New England

Severe thunderstorm warnings were declared in parts of New Hampshire and Maine Wednesday evening, but they have since expired. Widespread wind and rain are continuing to push east. The same system that produced severe weather over the southern United States will impact our region through into Wednesday night. We’ll watch...
MAINE STATE
The Staten Island Advance

Hurricane forecasters tracking 2 storms, including system aimed at Florida

Two storm systems churning in the Atlantic Ocean, including one expected to affect portions of Florida, are being tracked by hurricane forecasters. The National Hurricane Center’s Sunday afternoon tropical weather outlook said a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms around 200 miles north of Puerto Rico is expected to develop into a possible tropical storm in the coming days.
FLORIDA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Severe Storms with Heavy Rain Set to Hit Northern Australia and Queensland

Severe storms with heavy rain, large hailstones, and damaging winds have struck multiple parts of Australia, including communities in the east coast. In Queensland, severe thunderstorm warnings are in place from the Sunshine Coast to the Gold Coast. Australian weather authorities have issued storm warnings and forecasted that the stormy...
natureworldnews.com

Potential Storm Could Bring Heavy Rain and Snow to Eastern US, Affecting Thanksgiving

As many Americans prepared their travel for the 2022 Thanksgiving, the latest forecast revealed that a developing storm could bring heavy rain and snow in portions of the Eastern United States, causing it to affect the Thanksgiving. With just over a week before the much-awaited Thanksgiving, many have been preparing...
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert Wednesday for strong winds and rain

NEW YORK - The First Alert Weather Team has issued a Red Alert for Wednesday from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Here's what to expect: There's no worries in the early part of the morning. It'll be rainy late Wednesday morning through the middle-to-late afternoon hours, with pockets of heavy rain around the area. A wind advisory goes into effect at 11 a.m. Winds pick up through midday, peaking late Wednesday afternoon, with gusts 40-50 mph. Temperatures will be milder Wednesday than they were Tuesday, with highs in the upper 50s. Wednesday night, there will be early showers east. Winds will still be gusty, and turning colder. Lows will be in the 30s, with 20s inland, and wind chills in the 20s, with teens inland. Thursday will be sunny, brisk and blustery. Highs will be in the 40s, with wind chills in the 30s. 
natureworldnews.com

Heavy Rain with Thunderstorms Unloaded in Saudi Arabia, Causing Travel Delays and Flooding

According to a weather report, heavy rain with thunderstorms unloaded in portions of Saudi Araba, causing flooding and travel hazards last week. The flooding and rainfall caused alerts to motorists and residents. Local authorities and rescuers were deployed in affected areas to help. The report said the Jeddah Civil Defense...
natureworldnews.com

Flooding and Heavy Rain Could Unleash in Eastern U.S This Week

Many Americans are now preparing for Thanksgiving travel in 2022. As Thanksgiving and winter come near, the latest forecast revealed that portions of the Eastern United States could experience flooding due to rainfall. The heavy rain could cause travel delays and hazards. The early days of November recorded heavy rains,...
TENNESSEE STATE
natureworldnews.com

Met Service Issues Heavy Rain Warning for New Zealand This Week

A heavy rain warning and a heavy rain watch have been issued by New Zealand's Met Service this week. A weather disturbance in the form of a tropical low-pressure system is causing the lurking weather threat. There were no immediate reports of evacuations. However, the situation in the coming hours...
