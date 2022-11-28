ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

KEEL Radio

Who (or What) Owns The Most Land In Louisiana?

According to sources, there are roughly 33 million acres of land in the state of Louisiana. Which for a state like Louisiana is going to be a massive estimation, due to coastal land-loss and river erosion. But its good enough for what we're looking at today. Of the 33 million...
LOUISIANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Louisiana

Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana and you like to go out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Louisiana that are great choices for when you want to enjoy a really good burger with your friends or family.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Some call I-10 at Louisiana-Mississippi line a 'death trap.' Why is it so dangerous?

Interstate 10, a highway that spans from Florida to California, is driven by hundreds of thousands of people every day across the U.S. But on the Mississippi Coast, it’s also the site of many accidents, traffic snarls and road closures — and it’s recently gotten so much attention that one portion of the interstate in Hancock County is dubbed a “death trap” by some local commuters.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
theadvocate.com

This publisher is seeking authors to write books based in south Louisiana

Jason P. Reed wants to spark a renaissance among modern fiction writers in south Louisiana. A native of Eunice and author of two novels set in Acadiana, Reed is now living in Belgium while employed as a civilian with the Department of Defense. But he’s noticed there is a curiosity among people in the U.S. and internationally about south Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE
lsuagcenter.com

Louisiana 4-H Hall of Fame Inducts Class of 2022

(11/29/2022) POLLOCK, La. — The Louisiana 4-H Hall of Fame welcomed 12 new members to its ranks at a ceremony on Nov. 12. The Hall of Fame has inducted 268 members since it started in 2008. Toby Lepley, LSU AgCenter associate vice president and 4-H program leader, said the...
LOUISIANA STATE
WKRG News 5

Murder suspect on the run in Louisiana

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The U.S. Marshals and the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Warrant Division are currently seeking out 24-year-old Infant Johnson. Johnson also goes by the name Joshua and is believed to be traveling with 21-year-old Yoanna Verona. Johnson is wanted by the Dallas Police Department for two counts of capital murder. Johnson is […]
MONROE, LA
