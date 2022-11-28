Read full article on original website
Acadiana’s Top Choices for a Great Cup of Coffee Other Than a Coffee Shop
To say that a good cup of coffee in Acadiana is a part of living here, would be an understatement. Coffee and our souls are connected. There are many coffee shops in Acadiana, sometimes across the street from each other, with more opening every day. We asked Facebookers in south...
houmatimes.com
Turning Data Into Decisions: LSU AgCenter Works to Give Louisiana Sugarcane Farmers a Sweeter Deal Using AI, Drones
This story was published in fall 2022 in “Working for Louisiana: AI in Action.”. Slattery McCollam farms 2,800 acres of sugarcane near Schriever and Thibodaux in southern Louisiana, in Terrebonne Parish and Lafourche Parish. It’s a large farm—a land area equivalent to half of all football stadiums in the world.
Florida Woman Sues Kraft for $5 Million Over Cook Time for Mac and Cheese
Sometimes, I wish certain headlines were a joke. Especially this one. A Florida woman has filed a lawsuit against Kraft Heinz because she says the directions on the Velveeta mac and cheese cups are misleading...meaning it takes longer than what is said on the label. Seriously?. If I knew this...
Who (or What) Owns The Most Land In Louisiana?
According to sources, there are roughly 33 million acres of land in the state of Louisiana. Which for a state like Louisiana is going to be a massive estimation, due to coastal land-loss and river erosion. But its good enough for what we're looking at today. Of the 33 million...
225batonrouge.com
Did you see Louisiana’s float in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade? Officials say tourists are noticing
Money spent securing spots for Louisiana-themed floats in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Rose Parade in Pasadena paid off for Louisiana’s tourism sector, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser says. Nungesser, whose office oversees the state’s tourism office, says Louisiana was the first state to have floats in...
4 Great Burger Places in Louisiana
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana and you like to go out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Louisiana that are great choices for when you want to enjoy a really good burger with your friends or family.
Attorney Gordon McKernan Giving Away Over 400 New Bikes—Enter Here
Injury Attorney Gordon McKernan is giving away 431 brand-new bicycles this Christmas in the Gordon Gives Bike Giveaway 2022. McKernan recalls what it was like for him to get a new shiny red bike one Christmas morning and now wants to give that same experience to children in Louisiana. God...
Louisiana Living: Double P Farms (recorded)
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Trae, and Katelyn Milam joins Ashley Doughty to discuss their Double P Farm. For more information on the Double P Farm, watch the video above.
Nine Things to Expect When a Cajun Moves to Your Town
We've all been there at some point in our lives. We find ourselves somewhere outside of South Louisiana surrounded by people not accustomed to the things we say or do. We might let out a "C. 'est tout fini?" or tell someone to "Make a pass" because "We're gonna make...
theadvocate.com
Some call I-10 at Louisiana-Mississippi line a 'death trap.' Why is it so dangerous?
Interstate 10, a highway that spans from Florida to California, is driven by hundreds of thousands of people every day across the U.S. But on the Mississippi Coast, it’s also the site of many accidents, traffic snarls and road closures — and it’s recently gotten so much attention that one portion of the interstate in Hancock County is dubbed a “death trap” by some local commuters.
theadvocate.com
This publisher is seeking authors to write books based in south Louisiana
Jason P. Reed wants to spark a renaissance among modern fiction writers in south Louisiana. A native of Eunice and author of two novels set in Acadiana, Reed is now living in Belgium while employed as a civilian with the Department of Defense. But he’s noticed there is a curiosity among people in the U.S. and internationally about south Louisiana.
Top 7 Best Christmas Towns in Louisiana
Here are the top 7 best Christmas towns to visit in Louisiana.
Louisiana Dog Hailed as a Hero for Protecting Missing Girls
This story about two little girls who went missing in Louisiana along with their family's faithful Golden Retriever has a happy ending and it might just be the best thing you read all day!. Monday night, November 28, 2022, two little girls, ages 4 and 7, went missing from their...
After a Stormy Night South Louisiana Will ‘Chill’ Significantly
Showers and strong thunderstorms were the rule for much of the day Tuesday into Tuesday night and early Wednesday across South Louisiana. But as we move into Wednesday the I-10 corridor should be bracing for a bit of a chill. As of 0200 AM, the National Weather Service radar site...
lsuagcenter.com
Louisiana 4-H Hall of Fame Inducts Class of 2022
(11/29/2022) POLLOCK, La. — The Louisiana 4-H Hall of Fame welcomed 12 new members to its ranks at a ceremony on Nov. 12. The Hall of Fame has inducted 268 members since it started in 2008. Toby Lepley, LSU AgCenter associate vice president and 4-H program leader, said the...
Murder suspect on the run in Louisiana
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The U.S. Marshals and the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Warrant Division are currently seeking out 24-year-old Infant Johnson. Johnson also goes by the name Joshua and is believed to be traveling with 21-year-old Yoanna Verona. Johnson is wanted by the Dallas Police Department for two counts of capital murder. Johnson is […]
KPLC TV
LEGAL CORNER: Does child support end when a child turns 18 or when they graduate high school?
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Legal Corner answers viewers’ civil legal questions. QUESTION: My child custody paperwork doesn’t say when the child support ends. Does child support end when the kid turns 18 or when they graduate high school?. ANSWER: Louisiana revised statute 9:315.22 governs that if there...
wbrz.com
Dog stayed with missing Louisiana girls for hours after they got lost in woods
FOLSOM - Law enforcement officials say a family dog stayed by the side of two young girls after they got lost for hours Monday evening. According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, 7-year-old Abigail Bourg and 4-year-old Cecilia Bourg went missing while playing with their golden retriever Artemis in their front yard around 5 p.m. Monday.
Golden Retriever Hailed a Hero, Protector After Leading First Responders to Missing Louisiana Girls
The dog that went missing with two Louisiana girls is now being recognized as a hero for protecting his family and aiding first responders.
listenupyall.com
A Louisiana based and set film, kicks off the Hallmark Christmas movie season
Baton Rouge – Fans of Hallmark Christmas movies are getting an added spice of Louisiana holiday traditions this year with “My Southern Family Christmas.” Ascension Parish native and filmmaker Daniel Lewis said it’s a sweet film about a family that was set and filmed in Sorrento.
KPEL 96.5
Lafayette, LA
