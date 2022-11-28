Read full article on original website
WUSA
Woman struck and killed after she got out of her car to move something out of the road
FRIENDLY, Md. — A woman was killed Monday after being struck by a vehicle in Prince George's County. The crash happened around 8:35 p.m. at the intersection of Fort Washington Road and Indian Head Highway in Friendly, Maryland, according to the Prince George's Police Department. When officers arrived at...
Two rescued from plane caught in power lines in Maryland
Two people were extricated from a small plane early Monday in Maryland, several hours after they crashed into power lines, causing widespread outages.
WBOC
Strong Winds Could Cause Delays Wednesday at Chesapeake Bay Bridge
STEVENSVILLE, Md. - The Maryland Transportation Authority is reminding drivers to be prepared for wind warnings, restrictions, and the potential for temporary traffic holds at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge and other MDTA bridges on Wednesday. Any decision to hold traffic at a toll facility would be based upon current weather...
WFMJ.com
Delaware residents killed in I-76 crash in Jackson Twp.
Two people were killed in a crash on the Interstate 76 portion of the Ohio Turnpike near Interstate 80 in Jackson Township Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened around 2:05 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-76. According to the release, a Toyota Tacoma had been driving eastbound before it went...
Maryland cops find 15-year-old boy sleeping with loaded AR-15
Police in Maryland found a teenager sleeping with an AR-15 is his bed after receiving a call from a concerned person inside the home. Hyattsville Police Department responded just after 8 p.m. Sunday. Officers entering the home entered with a rifle shield. When officers entered the room, they observed the 15-year-old suspect laying on his back, asleep with a short-barreled AR-15-style rifle loaded with a black magazine to the left of his body, police said in a news release. An officer retrieved the weapon from the suspect. Officers were not able to locate a serial number on the rifle because it was covered by a black glue substance. The teen was taken into custody without any issues.
WBOC
Updated: Coast Guard Says Body of 60-Year-Old Boater Found in Choptank River
CHOPTANK RIVER, Md. - The U.S. Coast Guard says the body of a missing boater has been located in the Choptank River. Officials say Maryland Natural Resources Police recovered the body of 60-year-old Frank Stewart on Sunday morning, Nov. 27. It was reported around 8:30 p.m. Saturday that Stewart did...
CBS News
Maryland State Police catches 117 impaired drivers over Thanksgiving weekend
BALTIMORE - Maryland State Police said troopers pulled over 117 impaired drivers over Thanksgiving weekend. "Thank you to those who proudly wear the badge and continue to protect our citizens," Maryland State Police said on social media. Troopers did not say if there were any impaired-related crashes.
WTOP
Time is running out for Md. drivers with unpaid tolls to save money
The clock is ticking for Maryland drivers to pay outstanding toll bills without having to pay any late fees. Maryland transportation officials launched a program in February allowing drivers who have late fees associated with unpaid video tolls to pay their tolls without facing penalties for tardiness. That nine-month grace...
eenews.net
East Coast’s first countywide gas ban passed in Md.
Montgomery County, Md., moved yesterday to become the first county on the East Coast to ban natural gas as a source of heat in new buildings, pleasing green groups even as critics warned of higher energy costs. The gas limits, backed in a 9-0 vote by the Montgomery County Council’s...
'Bring me back my baby's car' | A mourning mother says her car was stolen while she was visiting her son's grave
SUITLAND, Md. — The mother of a man that was fatally injured in a crash during a D.C. police chase in 2020 says her late son's car was stolen while she visited his grave in Prince George's County. Karen Hylton-Brown says that around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday she was...
MSNBC
Unpacking Voter Turnout in Georgia’s Biggest Counties
Nottingham MD
Man fires shots at girlfriend’s car, woman uses vehicle as weapon in Nottingham
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported over the past week. In the early-morning hours of Wednesday, November 23, officers responded to the 2800-block of Superior Avenue in Carney (21234) for a report of a past burglary involving a stolen motorcycle. Two suspects were captured on video surveillance leaving the location at 3:23 a.m.
Wbaltv.com
Federal lab testing confirms case of bird flu at poultry farm in Western Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Federal lab testing confirmed a case of bird flu at a farm in Western Maryland. The Maryland Department of Agriculture released a statement Wednesday, confirming the lab results that found a case of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza at a poultry farm in Washington County. MDA...
Angler finds message in a bottle in Maryland
A Virginia angler casting his line in the Chesapeake Bay said his most exciting catch of the day wasn't a fish -- it was a message in a bottle.
24,000 chickens potentially infected with Avian influenza in Washington County
Another case of H5N1 avian influenza has been confirmed in Maryland. Federal laboratory testing detected the latest case at a poultry farm in Washington County.
State Roundup: Hogan racks up $220K+ in travel security for 2022; how Howard County turned blue; Hoyer ponders future outside Dem leadership
HOGAN’s SECURITY DETAIL FOR TRAVEL TOPS $220,000 FOR 2022: Maryland taxpayers paid $236,584.80 for Gov. Larry Hogan’s security detail on out-of-state and out-of-country trips from January through September of this year, according to information provided by the Maryland State Police. Some of Hogan’s out-of-Maryland trips were on official business but many more were for personal political business. Pamela Wood/The Baltimore Banner.
WJLA
Md. school division plans to use $65M in remaining COVID funds on electric buses, and more
WASHINGTON (7News) — 7News on Your Side is tracking what public schools are doing with billions of dollars in unspent federal COVID-19 relief funds. Some school districts plan to use the money on electric school buses and other projects that have nothing to do with addressing learning loss worsened by the pandemic.
Wbaltv.com
Prosecutors: Parking problems, stop for McFlurries led to killing of midshipman's mother
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Prosecutors claim parking problems and a stop at McDonald's led to the fatal shooting of a Naval Academy midshipman's mother. Prosecutors went before the jury Tuesday in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court, saying murder suspect Angelo Harrod had a plan and had help carrying it out. Prosecutors said evidence includes video, DNA and cellphone records.
Maryland Weather: Temperatures will fall overnight before windy and wet weather arrives
BALTIMORE -- It will be a chilly start to your Tuesday with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the low to mid-30s for most Maryland residents. Expect a decent amount of sunshine throughout the day with temperature highs topping out near 50 by the afternoon. Clouds will increase from the west Tuesday evening into Tuesday night as a storm system approaches the area. Wednesday will be a windy and wet day with south winds sustained 15-20 miles per hour and gusts over 30 miles per hour expected by afternoon.Rain will spread into the region during the early morning hours and continue through late morning. More showers can be expected with the front as it moves through by late afternoon. Temperatures will rise to the low 60s for highs ahead of the cold front, then turn sharply colder once it passes Tuesday night. Temperatures will dip into the 20s by Thursday morning with sunny skies and highs in the mid040s by afternoon. It will continue to stay chilly into Friday with temperature highs in the 40s. Clouds will rapidly increase Friday night ahead of the next storm that will bring rain to the area to start the weekend.At this point, Sunday looks dry.
wnav.com
Maryland Sec of Ag Charged with Illegal Hunting
Former state lawmaker, Joseph Bartenfelder, who has been serving as the State's agriculture secretary since 2015, was charged, along with his adult son and three others for illegally hunting wetland and upland wild birds from a cornfield in Caroline County. In addition to tracking with the aid of bait, Bartenfelder Jr. was also charged with hunting with a shotgun that holds more than three shells and for a federal waterfowl stamp violation. The Baltimore Banner first reported this story and says that it's not known if this is the secretary's first offense. If it is he and the others charged could be fined up to $1,500 for each count. The secretary was charged by the Department of Natural Resources police who were pursuing a suspected baiting pond and discovered the individuals hunting in a cornfield on November 24, 2022.
