Related
Iran Needs To Know the U.S. Will Destroy Its Nuclear Program
Iran is determined to building a nuclear weapon. The U.S. must be equally committed to stopping them.
Washington Examiner
Iranian assassination plots are escalating. The West must respond
The United States and its European allies (but the U.S. alone, if necessary) should warn that any successful Iranian assassination plot on their soil will result in military retaliation. Such strengthened deterrence is necessary in response to Iran's escalating assassination threats. The latest incident disclosed on Monday involves independent Iranian...
Russia paid Iran for its suicide drones by sending a plane full of $140 million in cash and captured Western weapons, report says
Russia paid for Iranian drones with 140 million Euros cash and captured Western weapons, per Sky News. Both countries have denied trading for drones, but a wealth of evidence contradicts this. The Western weapons could be reverse-engineered by Iran, Sky's source said. Russia sent 140 million Euros ($140 million) in...
Urgent MI5 warning as Iranian ‘death squads’ are in UK with plots to kidnap & kill Brits
IRANIAN “death squads” are operating in the UK with plots to kidnap and kill Brits, MI5 has warned. Spy chief Director General Ken McCallum revealed there had been at least 10 potential plots “to kidnap or even kill” British citizens and dissidents seen as enemies of the Tehran regime.
Niece of Iran's supreme leader calls on foreign governments to cut ties with Iranian regime
Farideh Moradkhani, a niece of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has called on foreign governments to cut ties with the Iranian regime in a video statement released two days after she was arrested.
To the murderous regime that oppresses Iran, hear this: at home or abroad, we will never surrender | Golriz Ghahraman
Casting so many Iranians into exile is one of the worst acts of these terrorists masquerading as leaders. But it could also be their downfall
A secretive US special-operations base in Syria is taking fire from a shadowy Middle East war
US troops at al-Tanf in Syria have been fighting ISIS since 2016, but the base has become a focal point for a bigger, quieter conflict in the region.
The Jewish Press
Former Jordanian Ambassador: Iran Saturating my Country with Drugs, Creating a Militia
Last July, King Abdullah II of Jordan protested attacks on Jordan’s border with Syria by “militias linked to Iran,” and deadly clashes with drug smugglers. The king told the newspaper al-Rai that Jordan faces “regular attacks on its borders by militias linked to Iran.”. “Jordan, like...
Turkey tells Russia it will continue to respond to attacks from northern Syria
ANKARA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar told his Russian counterpart in a call on Thursday that Ankara would continue responding to attacks from northern Syria, after Russia asked Turkey to refrain from a full-scale Syria offensive.
The Jewish Press
Report: Hezbollah Brought Chemical Weapons to Lebanon from Syria
Hezbollah has been bringing hundreds of chemical weapons in to Lebanon from Syria, according to a report Sunday by the Saudi Al-Hadath news outlet. According to the broadcast report, at least 110 Fajr missiles and more than 300 Fateh missiles, all equipped with warheads containing toxic thionyl chloride, were delivered to Al Qusayr nearly two weeks ago from the Syrian Scientific Studies and Research Center (SSRC) in Masyaf, Syria.
Tyrants in Iran, China and Russia tremble at the power of the people
What we’re seeing across the world right now is astounding. From China to Iran to Russia, tens of thousands of people are showing up in towns and cities all over their countries, day after day, to voice their objections to their oppressive regimes — and to demand their downfall. You might not realize the risks they’re taking. Here in America, performative politicians like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez pretend they’re being handcuffed as police politely escort them away from streets they blocked. The stakes are far greater in this axis of oppression. It was 22-year-old Mahsa Amini’s brutal death at the hands of Iran’s morality...
Biden urged to threaten Israel weapons halt over far-right concerns
Two former senior US diplomats have made a highly unusual call for the Biden administration to cut weapons supplies to Israel if the incoming far-right government uses them to annex Palestinian land, expel Arabs or finally kill off the diminishing possibility of a Palestinian state. Daniel Kurtzer, a former US...
Remember ISIS? It’s why Biden must stop a Turkish invasion of Kurdish Syria
In 2019, against the advice of many foreign policy and defense officials, President Trump abandoned our Syrian Kurdish allies, who were front-line in helping us eradicate the ISIS caliphate. Trump acquiesced to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s invasion, which caused an estimated 300,000 Kurds to become refugees. The Kurdish forces lost 11,000 fighters in the war against ISIS, and their abandonment sent a chilling message to American allies worldwide.
Iran general says more than 300 dead in Amini unrest
Iran has for the first time reported that more than 300 people have died in over two months of protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody. Oslo-based non-governmental organisation Iran Human Rights said at least 448 people had been "killed by security forces in the ongoing nationwide protests", in an updated toll issued on Tuesday.
AOL Corp
Iran, Turkey blame Kurds for domestic problems and protests to justify invasion, air bombings: expert
The Kurdish people face assaults from both sides as Turkey prepares to invade Syria and Iran runs an air campaign against Iraqi Kurdistan. Turkish authorities arrested a Syrian Arab woman whom they claim confessed to a deadly bombing in an Istanbul market that killed six people and injured dozens of others. The authorities determined that she had entered the country on orders of the Kurdistan Worker’s Party (PKK), but the group denied involvement.
The Jewish Press
Dicey Diplomacy with Israel’s Gulf Allies
The many planned reforms of Israel’s incoming government in the security, defense, diplomatic, and religious arenas – of which I am mostly supportive – are going to create difficulties for Israel’s foreign relations. Much already has been written about the concerns in Washington and in liberal...
The Jewish Press
North Korea Helped Iran, Hezbollah Bring Chemical Weapons to Lebanon
North Korea is stepping up its activity in the Middle East, with experts from the Hermit Kingdom actively helping Iran supply its Lebanese proxy, Hezbollah, with hundreds of chemical weapons in Lebanon, according to a report earlier this week by the Saudi al Hadath newspaper later verified by Fox News.
World Cup 2022: Friend of Iran's Saeid Ezatolahi shot by Iranian security forces after celebrating loss
A friend of Iranian midfielder Saeid Ezatolahi was shot and killed by his country's security forces after the team's loss to the United States at the World Cup on Tuesday, a group of human rights activists told The Guardian. Mehran Samak, 27, was reportedly shot after honking his car horn...
Iran's future on U.N. women's rights body to be decided Dec. 14
UNITED NATIONS, Nov 28 (Reuters) - A U.S. push for Iran to be removed from a U.N. women's equality and empowerment body will be voted on Dec. 14, diplomats said on Monday as Washington lobbies for Tehran to be punished over its denial of women's rights and brutal crackdown on protests.
Iran security forces ‘shoot dead at least three civilians’
Iranian security forces have shot dead at least three people in the western province of Kurdistan in the latest deadly protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, a rights group said. The country’s clerical leadership under Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is facing its biggest challenge since the Islamic Revolution of...
