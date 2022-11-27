Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report
College Football Playoff Announces Expansion to 12 Teams Starting in 2024
The College Football Playoff expansion is official. The College Football Playoff Board of Managers announced Thursday the field will expand to 12 teams beginning with the 2024 season. Executive director Bill Hancock said in a statement:. "We're delighted to be moving forward. When the board expanded the playoff beginning in...
Report: Michigan's Blake Corum to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery on Knee Injury
The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines' quest for a national championship will reportedly continue without star running back Blake Corum. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that Corum is expected to have knee surgery that will sideline him for the remainder of the season. The junior running back suffered the injury...
College Football Odds Week 14: Picks Against the Spread for Updated Top 25 Games
The USC Trojans can become the first team to confirm their spot in the College Football Playoff while avenging their lone loss of the regular season. USC kicks off conference championship weekend in college football against the Utah Utes in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday night in Las Vegas.
Kentucky QB Will Levis Declares for 2023 NFL Draft, Undecided on Bowl Game
Kentucky redshirt senior quarterback Will Levis has established himself as one of the best signal-callers in college football in his two seasons with the Wildcats, and now he's ready to test himself against the pros. On a Twitter space hosted by Blue Chips, Levis announced that he will enter the...
Report: Rose Bowl 'Strongly Considering' Penn State Over Ohio State If OSU Misses CFP
No. 5 Ohio State is listed ahead of No. 8 Penn State in the College Football Playoff rankings and has a head-to-head win over the Nittany Lions, but that reportedly won't stop the Rose Bowl from potentially passing on the Buckeyes even if given the opportunity to select them. Nicole...
Iowa lands Michigan transfer QB Cade McNamara
Iowa appears to have found its starting quarterback for 2023, as former Michigan starter Cade McNamara announced Thursday night that
10 NFL Draft Prospects with Most to Gain During CFB's Championship Weekend
Competition breeds excitement. In regards to the NFL draft, those prospects who show up and show out during the biggest moments against the very best they've faced gain an edge over others in the class. Scouts and front office executives tend to place a greater emphasis on those examples when...
Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr. Declares 2023 NFL Draft; Will Skip Bowl Game
Penn State redshirt junior cornerback Joey Porter Jr. is ready to take his talents to the next level. Porter announced on social media that he is declaring for the 2023 NFL draft, and he will skip the Nittany Lions' bowl game to prepare for the pre-draft process:. Porter played in...
B/R College Football 2022 Betting Locks with Adam Kramer: Conference Championships
No matter how many years we do this, the end of the college football season doesn’t get any easier. It comes quickly, and you can never quite brace for it. Although we still have much work to do before we hit the dreaded offseason, conference championship weekend is upon us.
Rose Bowl Reportedly Reaches Agreement to Allow CFP to Expand to 12 Teams
There will reportedly be a 12-team College Football Playoff by the start of the 2024 season. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported the Rose Bowl agreed to amend its contract to allow expansion to occur by the start of the 2024 campaign. The bowl game, which has a central place in college football history, was holding up the process and could have delayed it until 2026.
ACC/Big Ten Challenge 2022: Men's Scores, Highlights and Reaction from Wednesday
The ACC/Big Ten Challenge will reach its conclusion on Wednesday night. The ACC entered the evening with a 5-3 lead, but bragging rights were still up for grabs with six more matchups on the schedule. Here's a look at the results followed by a deeper dive into the action from...
Examining Shelton Sampson Jr.'s Impact on LSU's 2023 Season Depth Chart
Class of 2023 4-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. has the chance to join a long lineage of talented pass-catchers when he steps on campus for the LSU Tigers next season. Sampson, who announced his commitment to the Tigers in August, will follow in the footsteps of Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. as the next potentially great receiver to don the Purple and Gold.
Texas survives late rally to edge Creighton
Marcus Carr scored 19 points and Brock Cunningham hit two free throws with four seconds to play to ice the
Bleacher Report's Expert Week 13 NFL Picks
In the NFL, playoff contenders usually separate from pretenders after Thanksgiving as top teams push to clinch a postseason spot. As a result, you would think our betting experts have an easier job with their picks against the spread, but isn't the case. Nonetheless, they’re ready to help you get the bag as the 2022 campaign winds to a close..
Michigan DT Mazi Smith Facing Felony Charge over Allegedly Carrying Concealed Weapon
Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith was charged Wednesday with carrying a concealed weapon, a felony, for an incident in October, according to ESPN's Tom VanHaaren. The University of Michigan didn't provide a comment when questioned by VanHaaren. Smith has appeared in every game for the Wolverines this season, posting 43...
Journeyman RB D’Onta Foreman leading Panthers’ resurgence
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers are down, but not out, entering their bye — thanks in large part to the emergence of D’Onta Foreman. The journeyman running back has eclipsed 100 yards rushing in four of Carolina’s last six games, and the Panthers (4-8) remain in contention in the weak NFC South after […]
Steelers' Top Candidates to Replace OC Matt Canada in NFL Offseason
The Pittsburgh Steelers come into Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season ranked 28th in total offense. Pittsburgh has the eighth-fewest passing yards and 12th-fewest rushing yards in the NFL. Offensive coordinator Matt Canada has not gotten the best of the offensive unit and the Steelers could be headed for...
Fantasy Football Week 13 Cheat Sheet: Deep Sleepers Who Could Emerge
Week 13 is scheduled to kick off with a Thursday night matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots. The game could have serious playoff implications, and this week could hold the same for many a fantasy manager. Fortunately, managers will only have to deal with two teams—the...
NFC Exec Questions If Eagles Get 'Full Return' on A.J. Brown Because of Jalen Hurts
It's hard to find fault with anything the Philadelphia Eagles have done amid building a 10-1 record this season, but at least one executive from an NFC team has questions about their ability to maximize A.J. Brown with their current quarterback. Speaking to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the anonymous executive questioned...
Nathaniel Hackett: 'Nobody's as Frustrated as I Am' at Broncos Losing 7 of 8 Games
It's been a miserable season for the Denver Broncos, who have now lost seven of their past eight games after Sunday's 23-10 loss against the Carolina Panthers. And to be expected, head coach Nathaniel Hackett isn't happy. "Nobody's as frustrated as I am," he told reporters Monday. "This is not...
