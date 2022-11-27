ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Bleacher Report

College Football Playoff Announces Expansion to 12 Teams Starting in 2024

The College Football Playoff expansion is official. The College Football Playoff Board of Managers announced Thursday the field will expand to 12 teams beginning with the 2024 season. Executive director Bill Hancock said in a statement:. "We're delighted to be moving forward. When the board expanded the playoff beginning in...
Bleacher Report

Report: Michigan's Blake Corum to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery on Knee Injury

The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines' quest for a national championship will reportedly continue without star running back Blake Corum. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that Corum is expected to have knee surgery that will sideline him for the remainder of the season. The junior running back suffered the injury...
Bleacher Report

Rose Bowl Reportedly Reaches Agreement to Allow CFP to Expand to 12 Teams

There will reportedly be a 12-team College Football Playoff by the start of the 2024 season. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported the Rose Bowl agreed to amend its contract to allow expansion to occur by the start of the 2024 campaign. The bowl game, which has a central place in college football history, was holding up the process and could have delayed it until 2026.
Bleacher Report

Examining Shelton Sampson Jr.'s Impact on LSU's 2023 Season Depth Chart

Class of 2023 4-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. has the chance to join a long lineage of talented pass-catchers when he steps on campus for the LSU Tigers next season. Sampson, who announced his commitment to the Tigers in August, will follow in the footsteps of Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. as the next potentially great receiver to don the Purple and Gold.
Bleacher Report

Bleacher Report's Expert Week 13 NFL Picks

In the NFL, playoff contenders usually separate from pretenders after Thanksgiving as top teams push to clinch a postseason spot. As a result, you would think our betting experts have an easier job with their picks against the spread, but isn't the case. Nonetheless, they’re ready to help you get the bag as the 2022 campaign winds to a close..
WNCT

Journeyman RB D’Onta Foreman leading Panthers’ resurgence

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers are down, but not out, entering their bye — thanks in large part to the emergence of D’Onta Foreman. The journeyman running back has eclipsed 100 yards rushing in four of Carolina’s last six games, and the Panthers (4-8) remain in contention in the weak NFC South after […]
Bleacher Report

Steelers' Top Candidates to Replace OC Matt Canada in NFL Offseason

The Pittsburgh Steelers come into Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season ranked 28th in total offense. Pittsburgh has the eighth-fewest passing yards and 12th-fewest rushing yards in the NFL. Offensive coordinator Matt Canada has not gotten the best of the offensive unit and the Steelers could be headed for...
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 13 Cheat Sheet: Deep Sleepers Who Could Emerge

Week 13 is scheduled to kick off with a Thursday night matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots. The game could have serious playoff implications, and this week could hold the same for many a fantasy manager. Fortunately, managers will only have to deal with two teams—the...
