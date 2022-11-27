Read full article on original website
Rain Moves Away, Cold Air Arrives Thursday
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A line of heavy rain continues to push through the Coastal locations this morning. Rain will remain around the Pee Dee and Beaches through early afternoon. A few breaks in the clouds are possible by late afternoon. We hang on to the chance of an isolated shower through late afternoon, as the actual cold front moves through. Highs today will be in the low 70s.
South Carolina leaders advise people to prepare for wintry weather in the coming months
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's emergency agency is telling people statewide to prepare for possible wintry hazards in the comings months, especially after the state saw one of its most active winters in years last season. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) held a briefing Tuesday as...
SC Emergency Management prepares for winter weather
As winter approaches, the South Carolina Emergency Management Division is preparing for winter weather.
Shop South Carolina's Largest Holiday Market
It’s almost the most wonderful time of the year and there’s no better way to celebrate than by attending one of the best and biggest holiday markets in the state. In addition to hundreds of vendors, the fair will also include holiday entertainment as well as visits from Santa. Keep reading to learn more.
‘We are bracing for this’: Lowcountry doctors warn ‘tripledemic’ could worsen after Thanksgiving
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Thanksgiving has come and gone but the risk of respiratory illness is still here, after families gathered together for the holiday. “I think we will probably see a significant rise in infections across the country including here in South Carolina, but that remains to be seen,” MUSC Children’s Health Chief of Pediatric Critical Care Dr. Elizabeth Mack said. “We still are seeing large numbers of children even requiring hospitalization and even ICU care with multiple different types of respiratory viruses.”
Two SC Cities Were Named the Best Destinations for Shrimp and Grits
Two SC cities were named the best destinations for shrimp and grits.Photo bySimply Recipes. Much like BBQ, shrimp and grits are a down south staple and if you are a true foodie you have most likely tasted it at some point! However, a big debate in the foodie world is - which cities have the best shrimp and grits? Well, one major national publication thinks that they have the answer to that question - and not one but two cities from SC made the list! In this article, we will take a look at which two SC cities made the list as well as the others that made the cut as well!
Check those tickets: $200,000 lottery ticket sold in South Carolina on Thanksgiving Day
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Upstate residents need to check their lottery tickets because a $200,000 winning ticket was sold on Thanksgiving Day. The South Carolina Education Lottery said the Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was bought at the Gaffney store at 1210 S. Granard Street. Here are the five numbers...
Pedestrian fatally struck in Garden City, coroner says
GARDEN CITY BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Georgia man was fatally struck by a car Wednesday morning in Horry County. Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy said Joshua Harden, 32, of Augusta, GA, was hit near 3023 Highway 17 Business in Garden City. He died at a hospital due to...
Best Seafood Restaurant in South Carolina
- Whenever you think about going to a seafood restaurant in South Carolina, there are several places you can go to. Whether you're looking for something in the Myrtle Beach area or something on Hilton Head Island, you can find what you're looking for. Bluffton Family Seafood House in Bluffton.
32-year-old Georgia man hit, killed by vehicle in Garden City, Horry County Coroner’s Office says
GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 32-year-old Georgia man died Wednesday after being hit by a vehicle in Garden City, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. Joshua Harden of Augusta, Georgia, died at a local hospital after he was hit in the 3000 block of Highway 17 Business, Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy said. No […]
‘Beautify Carolina Forest’ expresses concerns about roadside advertisement signs considered litter
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - For those living in Carolina Forest, advertisement signs along the side of the roads are driven past daily. The non-profit organization, Beautify Carolina Forest, is saying that those signs are illegal and complicating their goal of keeping the community roads clean. President, Betsy Fay, said...
South Carolina football state championship previews
COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA – South Florence has what many people feel is the best football player in the state – LaNorris Sellers – and he’ll try to cap his career by helping his team polish off a perfect season. Sellers and the undefeated Bruins take on Northwestern for the 4-A state championship in ...
Pennies from heaven? More like the state of South Carolina
If you’ve noticed an extra chunk of change in your bank account lately, it’s likely not an oversight from the bank. It’s more likely a tax rebate from the state of South Carolina that’s depositing as much as $800 in taxpayers’ accounts thanks to the state’s $2 billion budget surplus.
South Carolina authorities investigate student death on campus of Coastal Carolina University
State authorities in South Carolina have been asked to investigate the death of a Coastal Carolina University student.
THE LONGEST RIDE: SC lawmaker wants to force SC school districts to put attendants on all special needs buses
Yow pulled out his phone and scrolled through messages he’d exchanged with Jessica Condon, the mother of Autumn Angle, the four-year-old nonverbal girl with autism attacked nearly 100 times on a Chesterfield County school bus in 2018.
North Carolina man killed in crash near McColl, coroner says
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A North Carolina man was killed and another person was flown to a hospital early Monday morning after a two-vehicle crash near McColl, authorities said. Kendrick Wall, 46, of Rockingham, was pronounced dead at the scene, Marlboro County Coroner Tim Brown said. It happened at about 2:10 a.m. on Highway […]
‘We don’t ask for anything better, but we think we should at least get the same’: Waccamaw Indian chief strives for equality
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Grand Strand was inhabited by Native Americans long before the Europeans ever arrived. That is why there is so much mention of the Waccamaw people all around us. There is the Waccamaw River, the Waccamaw Farmers Market, Waccamaw High School and Waccamaw Drive, but the origin is often forgotten. […]
Man, 19, jailed on burglary charge after alleged incident at Carolina Forest home
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police have charged a 19-year-old Myrtle Beach man with first-degree burglary after he and at least one her person allegedly tried to break into multiple vehicles and a home in the Waterford Plantation area of Carolina Forest. Police arrested Christian Gantt on Friday after releasing surveillance images two […]
More than a dozen officers investigating false, prank calls at Walmart stores in Pee Dee
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — More than a dozen officers investigated a prank and false calls at Walmart stores in Bennettsville and Florence. Bennettsville police had their entire night shift respond to the incident Friday night of a person inside a bathroom at Walmart with a gun, which turned out to be a prank.
CCSO investigating reported shooting in McClellanville
MCCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating after a McClellanville man reported being shot in the leg. According to CCSO, deputies were notified before 8:00 a.m. Thursday that a man had walked up to the Awendaw-McClellanville Consolidated Fire Dispatch Station with a gunshot wound on his thigh. Paramedics took him […]
