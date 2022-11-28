Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Lakers blow 17-point, fourth-quarter lead to Pacers as Andrew Nembhard's buzzer-beater sinks them to new low
With 9:59 remaining in the fourth quarter of Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Lakers big man Wenyen Gabriel slammed home a dunk that put the purple and gold up by a score of 101-84. No lead is insurmountable in the NBA, but a 17-point advantage with under 10 minutes to play is about as close as it gets. According to ESPN's win probability chart, the Lakers had a 99.1 percent chance to win the game and move to 8-11 on the season at that point in the game.
Pesce’s winner in OT lifts Hurricanes past Penguins 3-2
Brett Pesce scored at the end of a two-on-none 2:20 into overtime to lift the Carolina Hurricanes past the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2.
CBS Sports
Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau: Game-time decision
Gaudreau (illness) will be a game-time decision Monday against Vegas. Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports. Gaudreau didn't take part in the morning skate after skipping Sunday's practice. He has amassed seven goals and 20 points in 20 games this season.
CBS Sports
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Gets closer to 1,000 points
Stamkos scored two goals and was credited with an assist during Monday's 6-5 overtime win over the host Sabres. Stamkos connected on a third-period goal to spark Monday's late rally and then capped the comeback with the 13th overtime tally of his career. The 32-year-old center remains two points shy of 1,000 points (493 goals, 505 assists) during his 943-game career. The future Hall of Famer has collected five multi-point efforts during his past seven outings (five goals, eight assists). Stamkos scored on both of his shots during Monday's comeback victory.
NHL
Projected Lineup: November 29 at Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH, PA. - The Carolina Hurricanes are expected to turn to Pyotr Kochetkov in net Tuesday as they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins. The 23-year-old rookie backed up Antti Raanta in the team's most recent contest, a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Prior to that he had played four consecutive games while Raanta recovered from a lower-body injury.
markerzone.com
PENGUINS' MIKE SULLIVAN BELIEVES REFS MISSED CALL THAT LED TO CAROLINA'S OT WINNER
The Pittsburgh Penguins took on the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night and the game ended in a controversial way in overtime. During the extra frame, the puck was over near the benches and Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis laid a dangerous hit on Penguins forward Bryan Rust. After the hit, Jeff Petry went after Jarvis in defence of Rust, but the puck then comes loose, allowing Andrei Svechnikov and Brett Pesce to go in on a 2-on-0, with the latter scoring the game-winner.
BREAKING: Penguins’ Letang Out Indefinitely After Having Stroke
Pittsburgh Penguins top defenseman Kris Letang had a stroke Monday — the second one during his NHL career — and will be out indefinitely while further tests and a medical plan moving forward are completed. The positive news is that, according to a team release, the medical event...
FOX Sports
Seattle takes on Washington after overtime win
Washington Capitals (7-9-2, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (8-5-3, second in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken host the Washington Capitals after the Kraken took down the Los Angeles Kings 9-8 in overtime. Seattle has a 6-4-2 record at home and an 8-5-3 record overall....
CBS Sports
Bruins' Anton Stralman: Hits waivers
Stralman was placed on waivers Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports. Stralman has been credited with three shots on goal, 10 blocks and 12 hits in eight games with Boston this season. Derek Forbort (finger) is close to a return to the lineup, so Stralman could be on his way to the AHL.
The Hockey Writers
Revisiting the Flyers-Devils Rivalry of the 1990s & 2000s
The Philadelphia Flyers will most commonly appear in the NHL spotlight on national tv broadcasts against the Pittsburgh Penguins, their arch-rival during the career of Sidney Crosby beginning after 2004-05 lockout. The New York Rangers battled the Flyers most bitterly during the 1970s and 1980s. However, arguably the most contentious rivalry in franchise history ignited during the 1990s with the New Jersey Devils.
CBS Sports
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Doles out two assists
Aho registered a pair of assists in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Penguins. Aho played a role in both of Carolina's second-period goals, which proved to be critical as the Hurricanes climbed out of an early deficit to force overtime and sneak away with a win. Ranking among the league's elite class of wingers, Aho remains a low maintenance fantasy option as the owner of nine goals and 16 assists through 23 contests. However, he only has six power-play points after banking a career-high 28 of those last season.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Posts season-high scoring effort
Murray accumulated 31 points (11-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 25 minutes during Monday's 129-113 victory over the Rockets. Murray was highly efficient on the evening, knocking down a season-high 11 shots from the field despite a regular shot volume. Given that fact, it doesn't seem likely Murray will repeat Monday's effort consistently, though he does have numerous 20-plus point outings so far. Murray hasn't quite been on the same fanasy level as his last full season in 2020-21, but he has plenty of time to make up some ground and is certainly worthy of being rostered.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Questionable Wednesday
McCollum (COVID-19 protocols) has cleared protocols and is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Raptors due to conditioning, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports. McCollum has missed the past three games while in protocols, prompting Jose Alvarado and Devonte' Graham to see more action. If McCollum returns Wednesday,...
CBS Sports
Mariners' Trevor Gott: Latches on with Seattle
Gott signed a one-year contract with the Mariners on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. Gott will head to the West Coast after spending the 2022 campaign with Milwaukee. He served as one of the Brewers' most dependable arms during the 2022 season, finishing with a 4.14 ERA and 1.03 WHIP to go with a 44:12 K:BB across 45.2 innings. Gott is a much-needed addition for the Mariners, who have little veteran experience in the bullpen outside of Paul Sewald, Andrew Munoz and Diego Castillo.
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Still no official return timeline
Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said before Monday's loss to the Raptors that the team has "not put a specific date" on Rubio's (knee) potential return but added, "he is continuing to take steps and has a doctor's appointment coming up soon to see how everything is healing," Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
CBS Sports
Hawks' John Collins: Records four blocks in loss
Collins finished Monday's game against the 76ers with 13 points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-8 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, four blocks and two steals across 32 minutes. Collins has now scored in double figures in back-to-back matchups, shooting 15-for-25 from the field over that stretch. He also swatted away four shots, tying his season high from Oct. 26 against Detroit and Oct. 23 against Charlotte. Collins has collected a block in his last five games and a steal in five of his last six.
CBS Sports
Josh Johnson: Leaving Lions' practice squad
Detroit cut Johnson from its practice squad Tuesday. In a corresponding move, cornerback Jarren Williams was signed to the practice squad. The 23-year-old wideout out of Tulsa will now need to seek another opportunity elsewhere. He has yet to play an NFL snap.
CBS Sports
Patriots' Pierre Strong: May move up depth chart
Strong is a candidate to see extra work Thursday against the Bills, Mark Daniels reports. With Damien Harris (thigh) unlikely to play Week 13, Strong could find himself as Rhamondre Stevenson's backup against Buffalo. The rookie running back has seen the majority of his work on special teams, with just one carry on the year, which came Week 6 against Cleveland for five yards. Fellow rookie Kevin Harris could also be an option, but he's only been active one game this season. J.J. Taylor, who is currently on the practice squad, could also see himself elevated to the main roster and be a threat to Strong's ability to move up the team's depth chart for the contest. The situation will be worth monitoring for single-game DFS contests, as whoever were to have the inside track as the No. 2 to Stevenson could certainly be worth a dart throw if Harris does indeed miss the game.
Yardbarker
Penguins star Kris Letang suffers stroke
Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang missed Tuesday night’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes with what was described as an illness, but the issue was a lot more serious than it sounded. Penguins general manager Ron Hextall announced on Wednesday that Letang will be out indefinitely after the 35-year-old suffered...
CBS Sports
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Sheds shoulder sling
Goedert (shoulder) said Wednesday that he's no longer wearing a sling and expects to return from injured reserve after missing the minimum four games, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Goedert's recovery appears to be continuing on track and free of setbacks, so the Eagles' plan remains for him...
Comments / 0