ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Iranian assassination plots are escalating. The West must respond

The United States and its European allies (but the U.S. alone, if necessary) should warn that any successful Iranian assassination plot on their soil will result in military retaliation. Such strengthened deterrence is necessary in response to Iran's escalating assassination threats. The latest incident disclosed on Monday involves independent Iranian...
France 24

'We'll shoot you': violence stalks EU-Libya migrant deal

The German doctor was in a spotter aircraft for the rescue charity Sea-Watch when she encountered the Fezzan patrol boat as it picked up migrants in Maltese waters on October 25. "Get away from Libyan territorial (waters), otherwise we'll shoot you by SAM (surface-to-air) missiles," warned the vessel, one of...
The Jewish Press

Report: Hezbollah Brought Chemical Weapons to Lebanon from Syria

Hezbollah has been bringing hundreds of chemical weapons in to Lebanon from Syria, according to a report Sunday by the Saudi Al-Hadath news outlet. According to the broadcast report, at least 110 Fajr missiles and more than 300 Fateh missiles, all equipped with warheads containing toxic thionyl chloride, were delivered to Al Qusayr nearly two weeks ago from the Syrian Scientific Studies and Research Center (SSRC) in Masyaf, Syria.
New York Post

Tyrants in Iran, China and Russia tremble at the power of the people

What we’re seeing across the world right now is astounding. From China to Iran to Russia, tens of thousands of people are showing up in towns and cities all over their countries, day after day, to voice their objections to their oppressive regimes — and to demand their downfall. You might not realize the risks they’re taking. Here in America, performative politicians like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez pretend they’re being handcuffed as police politely escort them away from streets they blocked. The stakes are far greater in this axis of oppression. It was 22-year-old Mahsa Amini’s brutal death at the hands of Iran’s morality...
AOL Corp

Iran, Turkey blame Kurds for domestic problems and protests to justify invasion, air bombings: expert

The Kurdish people face assaults from both sides as Turkey prepares to invade Syria and Iran runs an air campaign against Iraqi Kurdistan. Turkish authorities arrested a Syrian Arab woman whom they claim confessed to a deadly bombing in an Istanbul market that killed six people and injured dozens of others. The authorities determined that she had entered the country on orders of the Kurdistan Worker’s Party (PKK), but the group denied involvement.
AFP

Iran general says more than 300 dead in Amini unrest

Iran has for the first time reported that more than 300 people have died in over two months of protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody. Oslo-based non-governmental organisation Iran Human Rights said at least 448 people had been "killed by security forces in the ongoing nationwide protests", in an updated toll issued on Tuesday.
The Guardian

Biden urged to threaten Israel weapons halt over far-right concerns

Two former senior US diplomats have made a highly unusual call for the Biden administration to cut weapons supplies to Israel if the incoming far-right government uses them to annex Palestinian land, expel Arabs or finally kill off the diminishing possibility of a Palestinian state. Daniel Kurtzer, a former US...
The Hill

Remember ISIS? It’s why Biden must stop a Turkish invasion of Kurdish Syria

In 2019, against the advice of many foreign policy and defense officials, President Trump abandoned our Syrian Kurdish allies, who were front-line in helping us eradicate the ISIS caliphate. Trump acquiesced to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s invasion, which caused an estimated 300,000 Kurds to become refugees. The Kurdish forces lost 11,000 fighters in the war against ISIS, and their abandonment sent a chilling message to American allies worldwide.
The Hill

US sanctions groups supplying Iranian drones to Russia

The Treasury Department on Tuesday announced sanctions against groups involved with the production or supply of Iranian drones to Russia for use in Ukraine. The department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned Shahed Aviation Industries Research Center, Success Aviation Services FZC and i Jet Global DMCC as well as three individuals for their roles in supplying Russia.
The Jewish Press

Dicey Diplomacy with Israel’s Gulf Allies

The many planned reforms of Israel’s incoming government in the security, defense, diplomatic, and religious arenas – of which I am mostly supportive – are going to create difficulties for Israel’s foreign relations. Much already has been written about the concerns in Washington and in liberal...
The Jewish Press

North Korea Helped Iran, Hezbollah Bring Chemical Weapons to Lebanon

North Korea is stepping up its activity in the Middle East, with experts from the Hermit Kingdom actively helping Iran supply its Lebanese proxy, Hezbollah, with hundreds of chemical weapons in Lebanon, according to a report earlier this week by the Saudi al Hadath newspaper later verified by Fox News.

Comments / 0

Community Policy