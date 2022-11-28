Read full article on original website
Slipped Disc
The Warner Classics PR who is now winning film awards
The first prize for music supervision at the British Independent Film Awards has gone to Lucy Bright, who worked on ‘Aftersun’ and ‘Tár’. ‘I did PR at Warner Classics for seven years. I looked after Daniel Barenboim and George Li, and they were both specifically written about in (Tár). And then when I was at music sales at Wise Music, the publisher, I looked after Anna Thorvaldsdottir. I adore Anna, but that’s a pretty niche reference to be making, and for her to have such a bold sort of presence in the story, I couldn’t believe it. So when I talked to Todd, that first phone call we had just went on and on, right down to sort of the details of which recordings we preferred by different conductors of the Mahler five. AI think my slightly sort of unusual but organic career path through Mute and then Warner Classics, and the specific composers I work with at Music Sales (the company where she represents several composers as well as conducts her own film endeavors), somehow all came together in this incredible story.’
Slipped Disc
Ukraine sweeps international opera awards
The opera houses of Lviv and Odesa (pictured) were jointly named Company of the Year prize at last night’s International Opera Awards show in Madrid’s Teatro Real. Are they the best opera houses in the world? Of course not. But no company has survived this year and continued to perform against more devastating odds.
operawire.com
The Voice of Black Opera Announces Five Finalists
U.K.’s The Voice of Black Opera has announced its finalists. The five singers who will compete at Birmingham Town Hall on Dec. 5, 2022 include soprano Rachel Duckett, mezzo-soprano Chantelle Grant, tenor Thando Mjandana, soprano Yolisa Ngwexana, and soprano Isabelle Peters. These artists were selected from the semifinals, which took place on Nov. 24 and 25, 2022.
Slipped Disc
A Ukrainian symphony has its premiere
The eighth symphony by Valentin Silvestrov was performed in Warsaw last Friday, its Polish premiere. Andrey Boreyko conducted the national symphony orchestra of Katowice. He writes: Because I truly believe ( since 33 years already) the music of this composer 100% deserves to be known and performed ( recorded) much more often – let me share with you the recording from the concert from last Friday. The composer was there, and wasn’t unhappy.
Slipped Disc
A leading Viennese soprano has died at 61
The death has been reported, after a long illness, of the outstanding Austrian soprano Gabriele Lechner. Born in Vienna, Lechner was given her 1986 Vienna Opera breakthrough by Claudio Abbado in Un Ballo in Maschera. She went on to perform at major European festivals and houses. In 2004, she took up a professorship at the University of Music and Performing Arts in Vienna.
Complex
‘Flashdance’ Singer Irene Cara Dead at 63
Irene Cara, the Oscar-winning singer best known for performing the title track of the 1983 film Flashdance, has died at the age of 63. Cara’s publicist Judith Moose announced the late performer’s death on Saturday via Twitter. “It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara,”
Popculture
'80s Rock Band Cancels Multiple Concerts After Health Woes
Australian rock band The Church was forced to cancel their appearance at the Corona Capital 2022 festival this past weekend. The beloved '80s band was scheduled to perform their song "Milky Way" with Miley Cyrus at the music festival in Mexico City, but they were forced to back out of the show after Ashley Naylor and Steve Kilbey tested positive for COVID-19.
soultracks.com
The Whispers to receive SoulTracks Lifetime Achievement Award
(November 28, 2022) They took the "slow and steady" approach to their careers, but over the past half century, The Whispers have established themselves as one of the all-time great soul music acts. And we're proud to announce that they are the SoulTracks Lifetime Achievement Award winners for 2022, as part of the SoulTracks Readers' Choice Awards,
A.V. Club
R.I.P. Irene Cara, the musical voice of Fame and Flashdance
Irene Cara has died. A Grammy and Oscar-winning singer, songwriter, and actor, Cara achieved international acclaim as one of the stars, and chief musical voices, of the 1980 film Fame. Cara’s career blossomed in the 1980s, reaching a peak in 1983, when she wrote and recorded “Flashdance… What A Feeling,” the theme song to the Jennifer Beals hit Flashdance. Although her career slowed down in subsequent years, Cara continued to perform throughout the rest of her life. She died this week, with no cause of death disclosed. Cara was 63.
NME
Filipino indie quintet Banna Harbera announce farewell show
Filipino indie quintet Banna Harbera have announced their final show as a band. Titled ‘Sorry & Goodbye’ – after their track from the 2016 EP ‘Persistence’ – the five-piece’s last gig will take place later this December 27 at Saguijo Bar. The band have also teased “special guest acts” for their swan song.
Slipped Disc
Mourning for an English artist who was also a composer
The multidisciplinary artist Tom Phillips died peacefully yesterday at his studio in Peckham, South London, at the age of 85. A Royal Academician who was best known for long-running projects. of which the longest was A Humument, adapted from a Victorian novel. But he was always an active musician, working with the likes of Brian Eno, Howard Skempton and Harrison Birtwistle, and singing Brahms in spare moments. His visual works include a suite of paintings titled Ein Deutsches Requiem: After Brahms.
Slipped Disc
Ruth Leon recommends… Kurt Elling and Danilo Perez- Birdland
Birdland Jazz Club continues its smashing series of livestreams this coming Wednesday with a rare appearance by Kurt Elling and Danilo Perez. Renowned for his singular combination of robust swing and poetic insight, two-time Grammy winner Kurt Elling has secured his place among the world’s foremost jazz vocalists. The New York Times proclaimed Elling, “the standout male vocalist of our time”.
New musical based on Frank Sinatra's life in development
NEW YORK -- A new musical based on the life of Frank Sinatra is being developed.Sinatra gained international fame as one of the world's best-selling performers.The Hoboken, New Jersey, native was also an Oscar winner.Sinatra's daughter Tina said a stage production will give audiences new perspectives into her father's enduring legacy."Sinatra the Musical" will be directed and choreographed by three-time Tony Award winner Kathleen Marshall.There's no word on a date or location for the musical.
Slipped Disc
Kafka symphony goes to Prague
The fourth symphony by Detlev Glanert, titled Prague Symphony, will be premiered next week by the Czech Philharmonic, conducted by Semyon Bychkov. It contains fragments of texts by Kafka, sung by Catriona Morison, mezzo-soprano, and Christian Immler, bass-baritone.
Documentary opens up Spike Milligan’s ‘treasure trove’ of scripts and footage
A musical and a children’s play written by Spike Milligan are among unmade scripts within a vast archive to which film-makers have been given unprecedented access for a forthcoming documentary on the comic genius. Seb Barfield, the producer-director of Spike Milligan: The Unseen Archive, was astonished to find entire...
Slipped Disc
Is Budapest the new world capital of orchestral music?
From a reflection by our correspondent Alexandra Ivanoff:. ince I moved to Budapest in 2015, the constant question from Hungarians is: “Why on earth would you move here?” My answer is “the music life is like no other city in the world” — an answer that usually elicits confused stares from the questioner. My response to them is: “How many professional symphony orchestras does Budapest have?”
Upworthy
Aretha Franklin once stepped in sing opera after Pavarotti had a sore throat and wowed everyone
Italian soprano Luciano Pavarotti was slated to perform at the Grammy Awards at Radio City Music Hall on February 25, 1998. The piece from Puccini's opera Turandot, "Nessun Dorma," was listed on the program. After Pavarotti sang it during the 1990 FIFA World Cup, the song became a staple of his live performances and would later come to represent success by being played at other World Cup finals and the 2006 Winter Olympics, per My Modern Met.
Slipped Disc
Where’s Kirill Petrenko? In Israel
The Berlin Phil chief is conducting the Israel Philharmonic next week in a varied programme:. Both of Petrenko’s grandmothers migrated to Israel from Russia.
'Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules' debuts Friday on Disney+
Following the success of last year's film, "Diary Of A Wimpy Kid," there's a brand new sequel debuting Friday on Disney+.
Slipped Disc
Biz news: Universal bites off half of Harmonia Mundi
The independent record group PIAS has sold a 49 percent stake to the market leaders, Universal Music. PIAS owns Harmonia Mundi, along with other classical boutique labels. Eighteen months ago, Universal refinanced PIAS which was suffering Covid blight. Now it has turned that debt into an asset. What will become...
