HONG KONG — (AP) — Students in Hong Kong chanted "oppose dictatorship" in a protest of China's COVID-19 rules Monday after demonstrators on the mainland issued an unprecedented call for President Xi Jinping to resign in the biggest show of opposition to the ruling Communist Party in decades.
SHANGHAI — (AP) — Protesters angered by strict anti-virus measures called for China's powerful leader to resign, an unprecedented rebuke as authorities in at least eight cities struggled to suppress demonstrations Sunday that represent a rare direct challenge to the ruling Communist Party. Police using pepper spray drove...
While journalists are trying to pressure Apple into dumping Twitter from the app store, Apple is already bending its knee to the Chinese Communist Party, at the expense of protesters in China. With protests spreading across China over Xi Jinping’s zero-COVID strategy, Apple has restricted the use of AirDrop on...
Three years into the pandemic, China remains the only major economy pursuing a zero-COVID policy. It has led to widespread disaffection and protests.
The country was already experiencing unrest among Foxconn workers, with thousands of employees resigning over delayed bonuses and poor conditions.
Protests are erupting across China, including at universities and in Shanghai where hundreds chanted "Step down, Xi Jinping! Step down, Communist Party!" in an unprecedented show of defiance against the country's stringent and increasingly costly zero-Covid policy.
Wang Dan told Newsweek that even if the Chinese Communist Party sends in armed troops like it did 33 years ago, "the end will be different from 1989."
Shanghai — Protesters pushed to the brink by China's strict COVID measures in Shanghai called for the removal of the country's all-powerful leader and clashed with police Sunday as crowds took to the streets in several cities in an astounding challenge to the government.Police forcibly cleared the demonstrators in China's financial capital who called for Xi Jinping's resignation and the end of the Chinese Communist Party's rule — but hours later people rallied again in the same spot, and social media reports indicated protests also spread to at least seven other cities, including the capital of Beijing, and dozens of...
Chinese President Xi Jinping's administration is receiving backlash from Chinese citizens over new COVID lockdowns. Elizabeth Palmer reports.
Acts of dissent are not unusual in China. Over the years, sudden, local explosions of defiance have been triggered by a range of issues - from toxic pollution to illegal land grabs, or the mistreatment of a community member at the hands of the police. But this time it's different.
Hong Kong's security minister on Wednesday warned that the city's protests against China's anti-virus restrictions were a “rudiment of another color revolution” and urged residents not to participate in activities that might hurt national security. Chris Tang said some events on university campuses and the city's streets had attempted to incite others to target China's central government in the name of commemorating a deadly fire in the country's far west last week. “This is not a coincidence but highly organized,” he told reporters at the legislature. Protests erupted in major mainland cities over the weekend after the blaze that...
Hundreds of people gathered Tuesday at Harvard University and near Chinese consulates in New York and Chicago to support protesters who have called for that country's leader to step down amid severe anti-virus restrictions in the biggest demonstrations against the government in Beijing in decades. About 50 protesters, mostly students...
Tech giant Apple's CEO Tim Cook issued a lengthy statement on the murder of George Floyd in 2020, but Apple has been silent on the anti-government protests currently rocking China.
There is pent-up frustration in China. This was expressed this week in a violent confrontation between several hundred workers and the police at the world’s largest iPhone factory. That’s a comment. The comment expresses the writer’s position. The Chinese are subject to the most stringent Corona measures...
