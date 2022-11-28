ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WSB Radio

China virus protests hit Hong Kong after mainland rallies

HONG KONG — (AP) — Students in Hong Kong chanted "oppose dictatorship" in a protest of China's COVID-19 rules Monday after demonstrators on the mainland issued an unprecedented call for President Xi Jinping to resign in the biggest show of opposition to the ruling Communist Party in decades.
960 The Ref

Crowd angered by lockdowns calls for China's Xi to step down

SHANGHAI — (AP) — Protesters angered by strict anti-virus measures called for China's powerful leader to resign, an unprecedented rebuke as authorities in at least eight cities struggled to suppress demonstrations Sunday that represent a rare direct challenge to the ruling Communist Party. Police using pepper spray drove...
Washington Examiner

Apple helps the Chinese communists suppress protests

While journalists are trying to pressure Apple into dumping Twitter from the app store, Apple is already bending its knee to the Chinese Communist Party, at the expense of protesters in China. With protests spreading across China over Xi Jinping’s zero-COVID strategy, Apple has restricted the use of AirDrop on...
CBS Minnesota

China protests spread amid calls for Xi to step down over COVID policies

Shanghai — Protesters pushed to the brink by China's strict COVID measures in Shanghai called for the removal of the country's all-powerful leader and clashed with police Sunday as crowds took to the streets in several cities in an astounding challenge to the government.Police forcibly cleared the demonstrators in China's financial capital who called for Xi Jinping's resignation and the end of the Chinese Communist Party's rule — but hours later people rallied again in the same spot, and social media reports indicated protests also spread to at least seven other cities, including the capital of Beijing, and dozens of...
BBC

China Covid: Shocking protests are huge challenge for China's leaders

Acts of dissent are not unusual in China. Over the years, sudden, local explosions of defiance have been triggered by a range of issues - from toxic pollution to illegal land grabs, or the mistreatment of a community member at the hands of the police. But this time it's different.
The Independent

Hong Kong official warns lockdown protests hurt security

Hong Kong's security minister on Wednesday warned that the city's protests against China's anti-virus restrictions were a “rudiment of another color revolution” and urged residents not to participate in activities that might hurt national security. Chris Tang said some events on university campuses and the city's streets had attempted to incite others to target China's central government in the name of commemorating a deadly fire in the country's far west last week. “This is not a coincidence but highly organized,” he told reporters at the legislature. Protests erupted in major mainland cities over the weekend after the blaze that...
AFP

Virtue or signalling? World Cup protests get mixed reaction

Human rights protests at the World Cup have drawn everything from sympathy to indifference and outright hostility, with Qatar's critics often finding themselves in the firing line. The highly charged, often offensive exchanges on social media follow a bad-tempered build-up to the World Cup, when European officials and media led criticism of Qatar's rights record.
brytfmonline.com

The protests that China can’t hide – VG

There is pent-up frustration in China. This was expressed this week in a violent confrontation between several hundred workers and the police at the world’s largest iPhone factory. That’s a comment. The comment expresses the writer’s position. The Chinese are subject to the most stringent Corona measures...
US News and World Report

U.S. Inflation Reduction Act 'Super Aggressive,' Macron Tells Lawmakers

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -French President Emmanuel Macron addressed U.S. lawmakers from both political parties on Wednesday and pushed back over new American subsidies that are riling European leaders, according to a participant in a closed-door meeting. Macron arrived in Washington on Tuesday for his second state visit to the United States...
