Emily Hulme, originally from New York City, has been living in China since 2011 with her American husband, and they haven’t left the country since the pandemic started in 2020. Currently a short filmmaker and English teacher at a medical university in the city of Chongqing, in southwest China, she tells what life is like under the country’s severe COVID-Zero policy, which sparked widespread protests this week. At 4 p.m. on Nov. 10, my school texted me, saying a lockdown would start at 6 p.m. that day. It was originally scheduled for three days, but no one believed that. At first,...

