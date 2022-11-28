Read full article on original website
Lottery ticket worth over $539k sold at Pennsylvania store this weekKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Pittsburgh native quit job to become world-famous pro whistler and dazzled audiences around the world with unique giftAmarie M.Pittsburgh, PA
Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each monthJake WellsPennsylvania State
Concerts Happening This Week In Pittsburgh (11/28 - 12/04)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
This Epic Holiday Festival in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitTravel MavenWest Mifflin, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Defensive Back Khalil Anderson Enters The Transfer Portal
Pitt has lost defensive back Khalil Anderson to the NCAA Transfer Portal. The redshirt freshman from Riverwood High School in Atlanta, Georgia announced that he’s leaving the program and looking for another place to call home. “Let me begin by thanking God for ordering my steps in the ongoing...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
NCAA women's volleyball tournament has plenty of WPIAL connections
Taylor Cigna has been here before. Sophia Spiridonakos thought this day never would come. Cigna (Oakland Catholic) and Spiridonakos (Ambridge) will be leading their teams into the NCAA volleyball tournament this weekend, and they will be among a number of western Pennsylvania connections to the tourney. Cigna, a junior libero...
Pitt DB Khalil Anderson Brings Transfer Portal Total to Four
The Pitt Panthers lost a fourth player to the transfer portal this week.
Pittsburgh Panrs
Trice to Play in 'By The Pros' Exhibition Game
TAMPA BAY, FLORIDA - Former Panther lacrosse player Ally Trice will represent the Everglades in a "By The Pros" professional women's lacrosse exhibition game this weekend. The Everglades will be taking on the Tigersharks in the game on December 3rd at a National Cup event. By The Pros is an...
Brice Pollock Becomes Latest Pitt Recruit to Decommit
The Pitt Panthers lost a 2023 defensive back from their next recruiting class.
Pittsburgh Panrs
Pitt Track & Field Kicks Off Indoor Campaign At Youngstown State Icebreaker Friday
PITTSBURGH- The University of Pittsburgh track and field team will kick off their 2022-23 indoor season Friday, Dec. 2 in Youngstown, OH as they are set to compete in the YSU Icebreaker. The meet will be held at the Watson and Tressel Training Site (WATTS) on the Youngstown State campus. Events are set to begin at 1 p.m.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg Salem football, baseball coaches resign
Being a high school coach has its rewards and drawbacks. There is the thrill of victories and the building of relationships with student-athletes. Those are some of the good things. Some of the difficult thing for coaches is not being there for the sons and daughters as they grow up.
Imani Christian transfers eligible for basketball season after PIAA overturns WPIAL decisions
Imani Christian transfers Robert Sledge and Kylan Holmes are now eligible to play basketball this winter after the PIAA overturned earlier decisions by the WPIAL. The two had appeal hearings Monday. “They were so excited and I understand why,” Imani Christian athletic director Cliff Simon said. “Both had legitimate reason...
Belle Vernon nearly left in the dark prepping for State playoffs
On the heels of winning the WPIAL 3A Championship on Friday at Acrisure Stadium, the Leopards are now preparing to face Central Martinsburg in the PIAA state semifinals.
voiceofmotown.com
OPINION: Neal Brown Will Never Trust Gordon Gee Again
Morgantown, West Virginia – A month ago, Neal Brown likely felt quite comfortable at his work place, despite the noise and uproar from fans and from those outside the West Virginia athletic department. He still had Gordon Gee and Shane Lyons. They hired him. They believed in him. They...
Farm and Dairy
Retired Steelers kick off the hunting season campaign
Oakdale, Pa. — Former Pittsburgh Steelers Brett Keisel and Ben Roethlisberger teamed up to tout Hunters Sharing the Harvest’s 2022 fall campaign. Both avid deer hunters, Keisel and Roethlisberger gathered with HSH volunteers and supporters at the Collier Sportsmen’s Club in Oakdale Nov. 10 to encourage hunters across Pennsylvania to donate one or more deer to the HSH effort.
insideradio.com
Frank Iorio Jr. Flips Butler Radio Network For $2.55 Million.
After buying Butler Radio Network for $1.8 million in early September, veteran radio station owner Frank Iorio Jr. has cut a deal to sell the trio of stations located north of Pittsburgh. The 50-year broadcaster will pocket a handsome profit for holding on to rock WLER (97.7), country “Butler 1050” WBUT, and talk WISR (680) in Butler, PA for less than three months. St. Barnabas Broadcasting is reportedly paying $2.55 million for the stations and two FM translators: the Butler, PA-licensed W298CW at 107.5 FM which simulcasts WISR; and the Butler, PA-licensed W247DF at 97.3 FM which simulcasts WBUT.
heinzhistorycenter.org
Was the World’s First Gas Station in Pittsburgh? It’s Complicated.
Every December 1, posts celebrate the anniversary of Gulf opening the first drive-in gas station in 1913. That small, somewhat circular building on Baum Boulevard in East Liberty was a game-changer in automotive history, but was it the world’s first?. No. The Gulf Oil Historical Society, which assures us...
Mall at Robinson sold for $46 million
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Mall at Robinson has been sold.In a press release on JLL Capital Markets website, the Kohan Retail Investment Group of Great Neck, N.Y. bought the mall for $46 million.Kohan owns dozens of shopping malls across the country, including Clearview Mall in Butler, Indiana Mall in Indiana, Pa., and Washington Crown Center in Washington, Pa.
Jersey Mike’s shores up a new Pittsburgh location
SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Sandwich chain Jersey Mike’s is surfacing again in Pittsburgh’s South Hills. The new site is 1614 Cochran Road, a retail plaza that also includes a Chipotle Mexican Grill and is located in Scott Township, sandwiched between Green Tree and Mount Lebanon. According to...
playpennsylvania.com
PA Mini-Casinos Holding Their Own With Two More In The Works
As part of the Pennsylvania casino gambling expansion legislation, the Keystone State was supposed to get up to 10 new mini-casinos, or satellite casinos. These smaller (Category 4) casinos can feature 300 to 750 slot machines, plus up to 40 table games. A form of “convenience gambling,” these casinos offer fewer amenities in less populated areas than Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. The state aims to draw in more revenue by appealing to casino patrons who would rather drive half an hour or less to a small venue than travel around an hour to a larger casino.
top-ten-travel-list.com
Where to get breakfast in Pittsburgh
A filling and delicious local breakfast is a great way to start your day’s adventure in Pittsburgh. Before exploring the many parks, museums, and historical attractions in The Burgh, be sure to enjoy breakfast at a local restaurant. Local breakfast joints tend to offer home-cooked food, locally roasted coffee, and a more eclectic ambiance than a common chain. Here are a few great places to add to your dining itinerary.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Three Reasons Pittsburgh’s Impressive Beer Scene Is Getting Even Bigger
Travis Tuttle wants to pour you a good, old-fashioned pint. As the head brewer at Butler Brew Works, he knows a thing or two about the liquid. Now, along with his friend and business partner Christian Simmons, Tuttle is making affordably priced, approachable craft suds for the masses at Bonafide Beer Co., at 155 21st St. in the Strip District. It’s open daily.
uncoveringpa.com
Tasting the Cold Topping Pizza at Beto’s in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh is a city full of unique foods, most notably Primaniti’s sandwiches and Pittsburgh salads. However, another dish that is a local legend, for better or for worse, is Beto’s Pizza. Beto’s Pizza is located in Beechview along Route 19 (Banksville Road), a few miles southwest of downtown...
theincline.com
🌽 December 2022 Pittsburgh restaurant roundup
Featuring a colorful variety of restaurant openings, holiday pop-ups and franchise expansions, this December restaurant roundup has everything from appetizers to dessert. Keep reading for the latest in Pittsburgh food!. 👋 Welcome!. 🍛 Bombay to Burgh is serving Indian cuisine across from Edgewood Towne Center. The restaurant’s owner was...
