Our Avatar Studios Friends with Isabella Boettcher & Pramodh Manian | Avatar: Braving the Elements Podcast. Meet two wonderful friends of the podcast, who also happen to work at Avatar Studios! Janet and Dante welcome Isabella Boettcher and Pramodh Manian for a chat about their work at Avatar Studios, how they discovered the Avatarverse, and some of their favorite moments in Book Two of ATLA! Find which Avatar character Isabella would go on a vacation with… and her answer may surprise you! Learn which character Pramodh would feel most comfortable loaning money to, and why! All this and more with two of our favorite folks who happen to spend their days working with our Two Dads.

1 DAY AGO