She Barely Noticed Me! • 🎵 Official Smurfs Music Remix 🎶 • Hefty and Smurfette
She Barely Noticed Me! • 🎵 Official Smurfs Music Remix 🎶 • Hefty and Smurfette. Stream a mountain of entertainment with Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Nickelodeon and Paramount Ink ‘The Smurfs’ Multi-Movie Deal, Announce Season Two Pickup!. Follow NickALive! on Twitter, Reddit,...
Weird Al Yankovic on 'Nick Rocks' on Nickelodeon in 1987
Weird Al Yankovic on Nick Rocks 1987 Nickelodeon VERY RARE 80s TV FOOTAGE | 80's TV & Found Footage!. All the Weird Al Yankovic segments from the November 27, 1987 episode of Nickelodeon's music video program, Nick Rocks - the precursor to MTV!. Stream a Mountain of Entertainment, including your...
Classic Rugrats Comic Strip for November 29, 2022 | Nickelodeon
Classic Rugrats Comic Strip for November 29, 2022 | Nickelodeon. Stream the classic and the all new CG-animated Rugrats series on Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Rugrats, provided to Creators Syndicate by Nickelodeon, based off the popular animated television series has been created for children and family's to laugh and enjoy together.
A Mountain of Entertainment is Waiting For You on Paramount+
Your next great adventure is waiting... Top Gun: Maverick, Tulsa King and the NFL on CBS are streaming on Paramount+. Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com. Catch Sylvester Stallone in the new original series from Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone, 1883, 1923) Tulsa King and don't miss a moment of the NFL on CBS, as we get closer to the playoffs. Plus, don't miss the streaming premiere of the biggest movie of the year Top Gun: Maverick, starring Tom Cruise, December 22.
Our Avatar Studios Friends with Isabella Boettcher & Pramodh Manian | Avatar: Braving the Elements Podcast
Our Avatar Studios Friends with Isabella Boettcher & Pramodh Manian | Avatar: Braving the Elements Podcast. Meet two wonderful friends of the podcast, who also happen to work at Avatar Studios! Janet and Dante welcome Isabella Boettcher and Pramodh Manian for a chat about their work at Avatar Studios, how they discovered the Avatarverse, and some of their favorite moments in Book Two of ATLA! Find which Avatar character Isabella would go on a vacation with… and her answer may surprise you! Learn which character Pramodh would feel most comfortable loaning money to, and why! All this and more with two of our favorite folks who happen to spend their days working with our Two Dads.
Kelsey Grammer Reveals Why David Hyde Pierce Is Not Returning To ‘Frasier’ Sequel Series
Kelsey Grammer is opening up about David Hyde Pierce’s decision not to return to the upcoming Frasier revival series on Paramount+. Hyde Pierce played Grammer’s titular Frasier Crane’s younger brother on the Emmy-winning Cheers spinoff series. “David basically decided he wasn’t really interested in repeating the performance of Niles,” Grammer told People in an interview. After Frasier, Hyde Pierce went on to successful theater career and most recently starred in the HBO Max series Julia. Grammer said Hyde Pierce’s decision not to return actually has worked out well in terms of the new series’ storyline. “In a very funny way, it just took...
Meet ‘Three’s Company’ Star John Ritter’s Children, Including His Transgender Son
John Ritter, known for his role in the sitcom Three’s Company, was married to his ex-wife, Nancy Morgan, for 19 years, and they had three children: Jason, Carly, and Tyler. In 1999, he wedded Amy Yasbeck, and they had a girl, Stella Ritter. Sadly four years later in 2003, he collapsed while on set at 8 Simple Rules and was rushed to a hospital, where he was diagnosed with aortic dissection, leading to his death a few hours later at 54.
What Song Does Penelope Garcia Play In Criminal Minds: Evolution?
After a relatively brief hiatus, the hit CBS crime franchise "Criminal Minds" has returned with a brand new show. Aptly titled "Criminal Minds: Evolution," the new series aims to advance the scope of its storytelling and subject matter with an ambitious season-long arc revolving around how social media and the COVID-19 pandemic changed the nature of serial killers. Though your mileage may vary with its crude use of the internet as a catchall boogeyman, it is, at the very least, exciting for "Criminal Minds" fans to see the return of several beloved characters.
Scarlett Johansson to Lead Amazon Limited Series ‘Just Cause’ Based on John Katzenbach Novel
Scarlett Johansson is set to star in a limited series adaptation of the John Katzenbach novel “Just Cause” at Amazon, Variety has confirmed. Amazon has given the project a straight-to-series order. It will mark Johansson’s first major television role. Originally published in 1992, “Just Cause” centers on Miami reporter Matt Cowart. According to an individual with knowledge of the production, Johansson will be playing a female version of the character named Madison “Madi” Cowart. In the book, Cowart receives a letter from a death row inmate who claims to be innocent. As the investigation unfolds, not only does the case against...
‘Tell Me Lies’ Renewed for Season 2 at Hulu
“Tell Me Lies” has been renewed for Season 2 at Hulu. The series, based on the Carola Lovering novel of the same name, debuted its first season on the streaming service on Sept. 7. The season finale aired on Oct. 26. The cast of the series includes Grace Van Patten, Jackson White, Catherine Missal, Spencer House, Sonia Mena, Branden Cook, Benjamin Wadsworth, and Alicia Crowder. Per the official logline, the series “follows a tumultuous but intoxicating relationship as it unfolds over the course of 8 years. When Lucy Albright (Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (White) meet at college, they are...
Everything Coming to HBO Max in December 2022
December is nearly here, and HBO Max is giving subscribers plenty of reason to keep warm indoors as the temperatures continue to drop and winter approaches. The streaming giant has unveiled its complete list of December 2022 incoming titles, and there are plenty of series and films subscribers should be adding to their watch list this streaming season.
Scarlett Johansson's First Lead TV Role Sees Her Return to an Earlier Movie
Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson has landed her first leading TV role in Just Cause. According to Deadline, Johansson will both star in and executive produce the Just Cause show for Amazon Studios, based on the 1992 novel by John Katzenbach. Of course, Johansson is no stranger to this story...
Tim Allen's The Santa Clause Gets the Series Treatment, Finale Time for AHS: NYC
Nearly 30 years after Scott Calvin first brought holiday cheer to the big screen, Tim Allen reprises the iconic role in a sequel series for Disney+, The Santa Clauses. Elizabeth Mitchell, Eric Lloyd, and David Krumholtz will reprise their roles from the film series alongside newcomers Kal Penn and Laura San Giacomo.
Wednesday Boss Says Fred Armisen Shaved His Head to Play Uncle Fester (And He's Only in One Episode)
With monsters, murder and mayhem rampant at Nevermore Academy, it was only fitting that Wednesday‘s titular character would receive a visit from her kooky Uncle Fester (played by Fred Armisen). The electricity-wielding elder dropped by in Episode 7 to check up on his niece and lay low for a few days before his next “job” in Boston. According to Miles Millar, who serves as showrunner alongside Al Gough, there was only one actor in mind for the oddball role. “What’s great about working with someone like Tim Burton is that you get your first choice,” Millar tells TVLine. “We always wanted Fred...
How Criminal Minds: Evolution's Zach Gilford Found Out He'd Be Co-Starring With His Wife
Watch: Streaming Guide Fall 2022: What to Watch on Netflix, HBO Max & More. Criminal Minds: Evolution is a family affair for Zach Gilford. The Friday Night Lights alum is joined by wife Kiele Sanchez in Paramount+'s reboot of Criminal Minds, which returned with two new episodes Nov. 24. And while this may be news to fans of the couple, Gilford exclusively revealed to E! News that he too was surprised with the casting during production.
Scarlett Johansson to Star in First TV Series in Her Career
Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson is set to star in her career-first television series. According to Deadline, Johansson will star in and executive produce Just Cause, based on the 1992 John Katzenbach novel of the same name. The thriller limited series is from writer Christy Hall with Johansson's Three Pictures and Warner Bros. TV. It's been given a straight to series order for Amazon's Prime Video.
MONSTER HIGH Exclusive Clip - "Felicia Day" (2022) | JoBlo Animated Videos
MONSTER HIGH Exclusive Clip - "Felicia Day" (2022) | JoBlo Animated Videos. Brand-new episodes of Monster High air daily at 5:00 p.m. (ET/PT) only on Nickelodeon!. Episode info: In “That Thing You Deuce,” Deuce overworks himself to win a fundraiser, accidentally turning other students into rock candy treats. The episode airs on Tuesday, November 29 at 5PM (ET/PT). #monsterhigh #nickelodeon.
Jon And Arya Originally Had A Romance On "Game Of Thrones," And 22 Other Shocking TV Storylines That Almost Happened
Bethany Joy Lenz said the writers originally wanted Haley and Lucas to be a couple on One Tree Hill, but ended up not pursuing it because they realized that she and Chad Michael Murray "had NO chemistry."
Preludes: Paramount+ To Premiere New 'Star Trek: Prodigy' Episode On December 1 | Official Synopsis & Artwork
Paramount+ will premiere the brand new Star Trek: Prodigy episode "Preludes" on Thursday, December 1! Scroll below for the new episode's official synopsis as well as a selection of images from the episode. Try Paramount+ for FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Episode 116 - “Preludes” (Available to stream Thursday, December 1)...
From Disco to Grunge, Which Characters From 'That '70s Show' Are Coming to 'That '90s Show'?
Wanna feel old? That '70s Show premiered nearly 25 years ago on Aug. 23, 1998. And while no one could describe it as innovative, what it lacked in a fresh premise it more than made up for in its incredible characters and the actors who brought them to life. The fact that most of the cast went on to do incredible things is a testament to what they were doing, and what they could do in other roles.
