Panthers and Tigers plow through the desert, the shadows of aircraft racing ahead of them over rocky cliffs, leaving plumes of smoke to cover the advancing tanks. From the background, artillery fires its shells in staccato salvos to cause chaos. The successful breakthrough consolidates as foot troops dismount from the tanks and take up positions behind cover to capture the valuable supply point. This promises a welcome increase in fuel supply and in turn curtails the enemy’s reserves. You can count on them to want to recapture this location – or strike elsewhere in return.

