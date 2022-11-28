Read full article on original website
Related
Company of Heroes 3’s multiplayer is more strategic than ever
Panthers and Tigers plow through the desert, the shadows of aircraft racing ahead of them over rocky cliffs, leaving plumes of smoke to cover the advancing tanks. From the background, artillery fires its shells in staccato salvos to cause chaos. The successful breakthrough consolidates as foot troops dismount from the tanks and take up positions behind cover to capture the valuable supply point. This promises a welcome increase in fuel supply and in turn curtails the enemy’s reserves. You can count on them to want to recapture this location – or strike elsewhere in return.
financefeeds.com
Glip raises $2.5 million to develop class-A Web3 games ecosystem
Web3 game discovery & wallet app, Glip has raised an additional $2.5 million in new funding from a range of investors, bringing the total investments it received to $6 million thus far. The latest growth round for the India-based startup was led by Hashed Emergent. It was also bankrolled by...
todaynftnews.com
Burn Ghost raises $3.1 million for a gaming platform that rewards players with NFTs
A casual games-focused startup recently raised $3 million in funding. The seed round was co-led by Bitkraft Ventures and DraftKings, the platforms founded by game industry veterans. Burn Ghost will be focusing on simple, approachable casual games that are equipped with a skill component to them. In a recent revelation,...
Comments / 0