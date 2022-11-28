Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
Chris Pratt has competition as a huge Japanese star steps up to the ‘Mario’ plate
It’s been reported previously that the other language dubs of The Super Mario Bros. Movie were deemed superior compared to the English dub. While fans continue to dunk on Chris Pratt for his performance of Mario, another huge star will be entering the ring to claim the title of the ‘best Mario performance.’ This time, it’s a highly recognized professional voice actor from Japan.
otakuusamagazine.com
Live-Action Tokyo Revengers Sequels Reveal Teaser Trailer
Earlier this month the titles were revealed for the two-part live-action Tokyo Revengers sequel films, which follow up the hugely successful first film that premiered in Japan on July 9, 2021. The sequels—respectively titled Tokyo Revengers: Chi no Halloween -Unmei- (Bloody Halloween -Fate-) and Chi no Halloween -Kessen- (Bloody Halloween -Decisive Battle-)—cover the Bloody Halloween arc from Ken Wakui’s manga, and you can see what’s in store in a new teaser trailer and visual.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Taps Into Power's Best Moment Yet
Chainsaw Man is now making its way through the Fall 2022 anime schedule as one of the most popular series of the season, and one awesome cosplay has tapped into Power's best moment in the anime so far! The first season of the adaptation taking on Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga has been a massive success with fans, and that's saying quite a lot as the manga was already a monstrous success in its own right before the anime made its full premiere. It's likely due to fans being introduced to the series' roster of characters, and this is most definitely led by Power.
epicstream.com
15 Wholesome BL Anime
Boys' Love is an anime genre that explores the male-to-male relationship in manga or anime. The genre is sometimes known as Yaoi, but Boys' Love (BL) leans more toward Shounen Ai, where there’s no graphic sex shown. In this list, we've selected 15 wholesome BL anime without smut, nudity, or other explicit scenes.
dexerto.com
Demon Slayer Season 3: Release date prediction, cast, plot, more
Demon Slayer Season 3 is on its way to continue the story of Tanjiro’s journey to save his sister, Nezuko. To help prepare fans for the debut, here is everything currently known about Demon Slayer Season 3. Demon Slayer is an incredibly popular Shounen anime which took the world...
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Opens Way For Shirakumo's Big Comeback
My Hero Academia has a lot of characters under its belt, and by now, some of its best have sadly passed. The series has offed a number of characters since kicking off, and plenty were dead well before Izuku met All Might in middle school. By now, manga readers know one of those lost souls was Shirakumo Oboro, and the character might be able to make a comeback soon thanks to a little gift from My Hero Academia.
nftevening.com
Jenkins The Valet Announces A Gamified NFT And We’re Excited!
BAYC steward Jenkins The Valet is debuting dynamic NFTs alongside the introduction of his upcoming podcast. The podcast aims to create a token-gated community experience. Additionally, it combines gamification with world-class storytelling/audio production, marking a new way to experience podcasts and storytelling. Read on to learn more about the upcoming gamified NFTs with this unique podcast!
nftevening.com
Sheikh Hamdan Introduces a 100-day Metaverse Plan For UAE
1 What is Sheikh Hamdan’s 100-Day Metaverse Plan?. Sheikh Hamdan’s 100-day plan to bring government organizations into the metaverse is forging ahead. At a meeting with the Higher Committee of Future Technology Development and Digital Economy, the Crown Prince of Dubai affirmed his commitment to have Dubai be the global capital for the developing digital economy. Therefore, in order to do so, Sheikh Hamdan needs government organizations to help him develop his vision.
nftevening.com
Crown Royal Vayner 3 & Partners Launch NFT Gifts For “Giving Tuesday”
Crown Royal, the number-one selling whisky brand, in partnership with Salesforce NFT Cloud, Crossmint and Vayner3, is launching its first digital collectible. 75,000 Crown Royal NFTs created by visual designer, Adam Verhasselt will be available between November 24 and December 31. For this Giving Tuesday, the collaboration is giving back by enabling fans to gift their NFT to someone special. Further, active overseas U.S. military personnel will receive a Crown Royal purple bag for every NFT claimed.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Is Now the Anime's Top-Grossing Film
Dragon Ball Super has done it again. Just when you think the series has peaked, it finds more ways to rake in dough. Earlier this year, that was made clear when Toei Animation walked about Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero with Gohan at the lead. And now, the latest box office numbers have confirmed the movie is the anime's top-grossing feature to date.
ComicBook
Nintendo Releases Second Super Mario Bros. Movie Trailer
A second trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie was released today during a new Nintendo Direct presentation. The trailer gives fans a closer look at what to expect from the film when it releases in April, including a chance to hear Anya-Taylor Joy's take on Princess Peach, and see Donkey Kong. Nintendo had teased the trailer with a glimpse inside Peach's Castle yesterday, leading many to suspect that the princess of the Mushroom Kingdom would take center stage in today's trailer. We did get to see just that, as well as a glimpse at several other elements, including Tanooki Mario, the presence of Mario Karts, and even a whole bunch of Yoshis! The new trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie can be found at the top of this page.
nftevening.com
Gmoney Just Revealed His Identity! Check it Out!
Futurist, Disruptor, and CEO of Web3 Luxury House 9dcc – gmoney tweeted to reveal his real identity earlier today! As a string of NFT top dogs have doxxed themselves, the infamous gmoney has ventured beyond his CryptoPunk digital identity as well. The move is also pushing the narrative of the need of the hour – strong, visible leadership in web3. Read on to learn more about gmoney and his far-future visions!
goldderby.com
Minha Kim interview: ‘Pachinko’
“I read it overnight and I couldn’t put it down,” admits Minha Kim, who had just won the role of a lifetime in a new series based on “Pachinko,” the iconic novel by Min Jin Lee. For our recent webchat, she reveals that she devoured the 490-page novel in one marathon sitting. “When I was reading it, I was thinking, ‘this is crazy,’ and I was thinking, ‘I have to do this!’ You know, these very strong unexplainable feelings, a connection with this character.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Explains the Surprising Fallout of Shoto vs Dabi
My Hero Academia's Final Arc has seen the last battle featuring the UA Academy heroes and the antagonists of the League of Villains butting heads for what appears to be the last time for the fate of Hero Society. One of the biggest battles of the war followed Shoto Todoroki giving it his all against Dabi, the "hottest" member of the League who might have first failed to get his revenge but seems to have received a serious glow-up.
nftevening.com
DJ Agoria Drops NFTs For Ledger Pass Holders
French electronic music pioneer DJ Agoria and Ledger have dropped their inaugral NFT artist series. This series is available exclusively to Genesis Pass holders. The collab sees generative artwork by DJ Agoria (@agoriamusic). Read on to learn more about this special collaboration. Ledger x DJ Agoria NFTs: What’s It About?...
Virtue or signalling? World Cup protests get mixed reaction
Human rights protests at the World Cup have drawn everything from sympathy to indifference and outright hostility, with Qatar's critics often finding themselves in the firing line. The highly charged, often offensive exchanges on social media follow a bad-tempered build-up to the World Cup, when European officials and media led criticism of Qatar's rights record.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Reveals Kurogiri's New Form
Since it began, My Hero Academia made it clear that all of its heroes and villains had quite the backstory. Shigaraki and Deku have proven as much in spades, and the rest of Class 1-A has had their own moments to shine. The same can be said for the League of Villains, and in the manga, Kurogiri has been thrust into the spotlight once more. After all, My Hero Academia just gave the villain a new form, and it blends the baddie with the hero Shirakumo Oboro who we've all come to love.
hypebeast.com
Watch the First Teaser Trailer for 'Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac' Live-Action Film
Officially announced earlier this year, we now have the first teaser trailer and a visual for Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac. Based on Masami Kurumada’s iconic Saint Seiya manga first published in 1986, the live-action film serves as an origin story centered around Seiya, a street orphan that unlocks his Cosmo. Aided by the ancient Greek armor of Pegasus, Seiya and the Knights Order fight to protect Sienna, a reincarnated goddess.
ComicBook
One Piece Cliffhanger Shares Troubling New Look at Kuma
One Piece's final saga has been setting the stage for the first major conflict of the Dr. Vegapunk arc, and the final moments from the newest chapter of the series has revealed a distressing new look at Bartholomew Kuma! As Luffy and the Straw Hats continue to learn more about the mysterious Dr. Vegapunk the more he gives them a tour of his island laboratory, it's been revealed that there are some major things going down in the rest of the seas. The Revolutionary Army, for example, is getting ready for their big move against the World Government coming soon too.
The best retro video game consoles for 2022
Take a trip down memory lane with six superb retro games consoles you can get your hands on without breaking the bank. Since the hugely successful launch of the Nintendo NES Classic Edition back in 2016, the retro games console has become a lucrative little side hustle for the big console manufacturers and smaller retro hardware companies; so much so that machines such as the SNES Classic Mini and Mega Drive Mini – which are both excellent – are now hard to get hold of without paying vastly inflated prices. Here, though, are six superb alternatives you can buy now without too much of a hunt or the need to take out a second mortgage.
