FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘A Christmas Comeback’ planned Friday in Mayfield
MAYFIELD, Ky. — As the one-year anniversary of the Dec. 10 tornado approaches and Mayfield continues to rebuild, CASE IH and Farm Journal have planned an event to celebrate the strength and resiliency of the Mayfield community. Tyne Morgan and Clinton Griffiths are co-hosting “A Christmas Comeback,” hosted by...
Kentucky's infamous 'Cocaine Bear' to get big screen attention
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of Kentucky's most bizarre legends is about to get some attention on the big screen. "Cocaine Bear" is a dead, stuffed bear currently on exhibit in the KY for KY store in Lexington. According to a report by FOX 59, it continues to be a big draw, seven years after its arrival.
Kentucky tornado survivors living in limbo
MAYFIELD — Makayla Puckett didn’t feel comfortable with talking about what happened until recently. She would speak about that December 2021 night and have to sometimes stop herself, the trauma too much to recollect. The 25-year-old mother of two kids remembers squeezing into a small closet of their...
Movie based on Kentucky legend 'Cocaine Bear' gets release date
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Have you heard the legend of the Cocaine Bear? Strange as it sounds, it's a true story and the inspiration behind a horror movie that's coming out soon. "Cocaine Bear" is based on the story of a bear who stumbled upon a lot of cocaine in back in the 80s...and ate it.
Gov. Beshear announces I-69 extension from Mayfield to Fulton
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Upgrades are coming to the Julian Carroll-Purchase Parkway in western Kentucky. The Purchase Parkway will be undergoing design changes to bring it up to interstate highway standards. This will allow for the expansion of Interstate 69 from Mayfield to the Kentucky-Tennessee border at Fulton, the final...
Father, four children injured in crash in Paducah
PADUCAH — A Smithland, Kentucky, father and four of his children were injured in a crash that shut down part of the downtown Paducah business loop for three hours Wednesday morning, police say. The crash happened around 8:23 a.m. at the intersection of North 3rd Street and Jefferson Street.
Fire at Copart Sikeston Auto Auctions considered suspicious
Fire at Copart Sikeston Auto Auctions considered suspicious
Broken down semi backed up morning traffic on Cairo Ohio River Bridge
BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Traffic appears to have returned back to normal on the U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge, between Wickliffe and Cairo. Earlier Thursday, drivers were backed up during the morning commute. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), a semi broke down on the...
Paducah firefighters cooking chili to benefit United Way of Western Kentucky
PADUCAH — Winter is right around the corner. As temperatures drop, a big bowl of chili can do your heart — and your community — a lot of good. The City of Paducah is hosting their annual Firehouse Chili day on Friday, Dec. 2, with proceeds benefitting the United Way of Western Kentucky.
Portion of 3rd St. reopened after crash
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A portion of a busy roadway in downtown Paducah is reopened after a crash Wednesday morning, November 30. Third Street between Broadway and Monroe Streets was back open to traffic shortly before 11:30 a.m. According to police, the street was closed because of a crash with...
Several Christmas Parades Scheduled in the Local Area
Several Christmas parades will take place over the coming days. The Union City Christmas parade will be held Thursday night at 7:00, followed by the Obion parade on Friday night at 7:00. On Saturday, South Fulton will host their Christmas parade starting at 5:00, with Kenton’s parade beginning at 6:30....
3rd Street reopened in Paducah after injury crash
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – 3rd Street between Broadway and Monroe Street in Paducah has reopened after an injury crash closed it Wednesday morning. No word on how many injuries or the number of vehicles were involved.
Home and car heavily damaged in Rockcastle County fire
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Crews from several departments were called to a fire Tuesday afternoon in Rockcastle County. In a post on the Mount Vernon Fire Department Facebook page, officials said the department was called in to help the Brindle Ridge Fire Department with a fire in the northern end of the county.
Crews battle fire at vehicle auction yard in Scott County
The city of Carbondale will hold it's annual Lights Fantastic Parade this weekend, and that means there'll some road closures. Police in Marion arrest a man after he allegedly put a gun to a woman's head and pulled the trigger, but thankfully, the gun did not go off.
Downtown crash with dump truck sends five to hospital
A crash downtown Paducah Wednesday morning sent five people to the hospital and blocked traffic for three hours. The crash took place just before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday when a minivan collided with a dump truck loaded with gravel at the intersection of 3rd and Jefferson Streets. The driver of the...
Fire chief: one injured in explosion at Murray State University
Fire chief: one injured in explosion at Murray State University

Mayfield Fire Dept. celebrates $50K in grants on Giving Tuesday. The Mayfield Fire Department received $49,983 from...
Emergency crews respond to Murray State University chemical leak
MURRAY, Ky. (KBSI) – A chemical leak on the Murray State University campus in Calloway County, Ky. had emergency crews respond as one person is reportedly injured. With the three buildings on the science campus closed Tuesday (Chemistry, Biology, and School of Engineering/Engineering and Physics), all classes in these facilities for the remainder of Tuesday and Tuesday night were cancelled.
3 released from hospital after chemistry lab explosion at MSU
3 released from hospital after chemistry lab explosion at MSU

Two people face numerous charges after a drug bust at a Paducah hotel. IDNR: Bird flu likely caused hundreds of waterfowl deaths recently in southern Ill. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) is reporting avian influenza likely caused the deaths of at least 300 waterbirds at public hunting areas throughout southern Illinois in recent days.
As anniversary of deadly tornadoes nears, mental health experts are on alert
This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, please call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988. Army veteran and crisis counselor Brian Bowen fought in an Iraq war zone. But even the devastation he saw in combat didn’t compare to the leveling...
Kentucky woman arrested for drug trafficking: ‘CLOSED for business’
The Ohio County Sheriff's Office and the Pennyrile Narcotics Force announced on social media that they arrested a woman on Wednesday in the 400 block of West Second Street.
