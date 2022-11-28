Read full article on original website
Kilowattrel Weakness in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet bring some new additions to the game, which means there’s a lot of new pocket monsters out there that can be collected and battled against. When battling against certain Pokemon, it’s unclear what type they are initially, so learning which moves you should use is very important! If you want to know what Kilowattrel’s weaknesses are then we’ll walk you through them in this guide.
Fruit Battlegrounds Tier List (December 2022) – Best Fruits!
Roblox Fruit Battlegrounds is an experience developed by P O P O for the platform. In this game, you will be entering a battleground that is themed after the manga and anime known as One Piece! Fight your friends and other players to earn bounties. Try to unlock new fruits to become the strongest fighter in the world. If you want to know which of these fruits is the best, we’ve got a Fruit Battlegrounds Tier List that will get you started.
How to get confetti in Blox Fruits – Farming Tips!
Roblox Blox Fruits is one of the biggest games on the platform, and has you creating a character in the world of the One Piece anime and manga. It can be a complicated game and has a lot going on with it. A new event has been released to celebrate the game reaching 10 billion visits and 1 million subscribers on their YouTube. If you want to know how to grab yourself some confetti in the game, we’ll tell you how in this guide.
Adopt Me Winter Update 2022 update log has been released
The Roblox Adopt Me Winter update has been released on December 1st, 2022! This patch brings three new mini games to play, the advent calendar is back which will get you free in-game items, and you will get access to pets that you can purchase with Gingerbread! If you love free stuff then make sure to head into Adopt Me right away, as the winter season is the best time to load up on items.
The Division Resurgence announces new Live Test for December
The Division Resurgence, the very first mobile title in the Division shooter series, has just revealed that the next live test will be available between December 8th and December 22nd, 2022. The test will be available on Android devices. Players will have access to some of the story, world activities,...
Splatoon 3 announces first Big Run event details
Splatoon 3, the hit sequel to Nintendo’s classic friendly shooter, has finally announced when the first Big Run will roll out and what rewards to expect. The event will be available from 4 PM pacific time on December 9th, 2022, through 4 PM pacific on December 11th, 2022. Here’s the reveal from Nintendo with an obligatory wink to Jaws:
Hell Let Loose showcases features of upcoming Burning Snow update
Hell Let Loose is a multiplayer tactical first-person shooter video game developed by studio Black Matter and published by Team17. Recently, Hell Let Loose provided a sneak peek at the content offered by its upcoming Burning Snow update 13. Hell Let Loose Burning Snow update will be released on Tuesday,...
Albion Online offers Yuletide Yak skin for the new referral season
Albion Online, a fantasy sandbox massively multiplayer online role-playing game, has just seen its first snowfall. As such, a new referral season has started in celebration of the winter holidays. This season gives players the opportunity to transform their Transport Ox base mount into a dependable and decked-out yak by just referring a single friend to the game. The Yuletide Yak has arrived bearing gifts and once it has been unlocked, any character on the player’s account is free to make use of it.
Legends of Runeterra WORLD ENDER expansion cards revealed
It’s been just over a month since part 2 of Legends of Runeterra’s Darkin Saga, Domination, was released. Since the beginning of this three-part expansion, the final installment has been highly anticipated by many, with the speculation that Aatrox would be added to the game. While this was confirmed some time ago, today the Legends of Runterra team revealed new card coming in the World Ender expansion. This uncharacteristic move lets us see exactly how the meta is going to be shaped when the expansion releases on December 7.
5 Letter Words with UDT in Them – Wordle Clue
There are many 5-letter words with UDT in them, which can make it difficult to figure out the answer. We have compiled this helpful list of possible answers to help you keep your winning streak whether you’re playing Wordle or another popular word game. We’re all word puzzle lovers here, so we know what it’s like to need a bit of help every now and again, and we hope that we’ll help you back on track with our list below.
Wordle Hint December 1 2022 for 530 (12/1/22) – Spoiler free clues!
Wordle is still one of the most played games around the globe, which means many players are on the lookout for a bit of a boost when it comes to figuring out answers. If you don’t want to outright cheat, then we’ve got the Wordle hints that you need to find the solution. You will find no spoilers in this post, but if you get stumped we do feature an area where you can find the answer so you won’t lose that precious win streak!
One Fruit Simulator Trello Link & Discord Server (December 2022)
Roblox One Fruit Simulator is an experience created by the developers at Digital Sea. If you want to get the best knowledge on how to do things in the experience, you will need to search the web for certain things. We’ll tell you where you can find the Trello so you can learn everything you need to know about the game.
Sonic Frontiers reveals content roadmap for 2023
Sonic Frontiers, the new open-world sequel in the hit platformer franchise, has just announced a juicy roadmap for all the content players can expect throughout 2023. The highlight was undoubtedly the new playable characters, which thrilled fans and quickly trended online. This included the possibility of Tails, Knuckles and Amy being playable in a new storyline:
Railgrade will release its first update in December
Railgrade, the railway management sim from Minakata Dynamics and Epic Games, has just announced that its very first update will roll out on December 13th, 2022. Aside from improving the general quality of life, there will also be four new regions. Railgrade is available now on PC and the Nintendo Switch.
Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key showcases gameplay features in new trailer
Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key is the third JRPG title in Koei Tecmo’s Atelier series. It follows the story of alchemist Reisalin Stout and her mischievous friends as they embark on their third summer adventure to investigate a group of mysterious islands that have suddenly appeared, threatening the stability of their home, Kurken Island. Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key is scheduled for release on February 22, 2023, in Japan and February 24, 2023, worldwide for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC via Steam.
Clash Royale Phoenix and Monk Nerfs likely coming soon
While adding new cards is usually an exciting time for most card games, it can sometimes wreak a lot of havoc on the meta. This was the case with the addition of Phoenix and Monk to Clash Royale. They took the game by storm and have taken over the ladder. Players have been hoping for nerfs to take both cards down a peg, and it looks like they will get their wish soon enough.
VR game Divine Duel announces price reveal and delayed launch
Divine Duel, the fantasy fighting VR title from Immersion Games, has just revealed with a new trailer that its launch will be delayed until next year, but it will also be Free to Play. Originally planned to release in late 2022, Divine Duel will now be available on Meta Quest...
Preparing and leveling for Lost Ark’s Brelshaza Legion Raid
Lost Ark’s December update is right around the corner, bringing new content, a new Advanced Class, and the Brelshaza Legion Raid, which has been dubbed as one of the most unique and challenging raids in all of Lost Ark. To prepare and begin leveling for the new content and...
Marvel VS Naruto Codes (December 2022)
Roblox Marvel VS Naruto is an experience developed by @BaofuBaoshou2 for the platform. In this game, you will pick from a variety of characters from both the Marvel and Naruto universes. Head into the world and fight your way through a variety of different enemies to level yourself up. Try to see if you can become stronger and dominate everything the game has to offer.
Level Infinite announces SYNCED open beta with new trailer
SYNCED, an upcoming rogue-looter shooter from Biped developer NExT Studios, has just released a new trailer that breaks down the core gameplay and setting. SYNCED will launch its open beta on December 10th, 2022. It will be available on PC, with no current release windows for console ports. You can watch the full trailer on publisher Level Infinite’s YouTube channel here:
