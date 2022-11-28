Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
Get this Windows 11 laptop for less than $100 at Walmart today
The Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook is down to an unbelievably low price of $99 from the Walmart Black Friday sale, following a $130 discount that more than halves its original price of $229, for one of the cheapest laptops that you can buy today. Taking advantage of early Black Friday deals will let you avoid the rush of the shopping holiday, so that’s one more reason for you to take advantage of this offer. You need to hurry though, because we’re not sure if it will still be online tomorrow.
laptopmag.com
Cyber Monday laptop deals LIVE: $79 Chromebook, $500 off 14-inch MacBook Pro and more
Live coverage of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals available right now!. Cyber Monday laptop deals are everywhere, and they are just as big as the Black Friday savings on MacBooks, gaming laptops, Chromebooks, Ultrabooks, 2-in-1 laptops, tablets, headphones, and more!. We review over 100 laptops every year and cover...
Phone Arena
What's better than a Black Friday deal? A free iPhone 13 Pro with no trade-in at Verizon!
Here's something you don't see happening quite every year. With both Black Friday and Cyber Monday in the rearview mirror, Verizon is kicking off a better-than-ever deal on the 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro technically scheduled to run until Monday, December 5. This doesn't require a device trade-in or anything as...
The Acer Chromebook 512 is the $100 Chromebook you should buy this Black Friday
Black Friday is the day to buy a Chromebook. If you're looking for a cheap one you should look at the Acer 512
This Lenovo ThinkPad 2-in-1 Chromebook is a crazy 75% off for Cyber Monday
You can get the Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook at a steep discount thanks to this awesome Cyber Monday deal.
Holy smokes this big boi 17-inch RTX 3060 laptop is under $900
That's some serious swagger at the price.
Digital Trends
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 just got a huge price cut for Black Friday
Black Friday is just around the corner, but if you’re too excited to wait for the Black Friday laptop deals on the shopping holiday itself, the good news is that retailers like Best Buy have already started slashing prices. One of the laptops that should be on your radar from the Best Buy Black Friday deals is the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5, which you can purchase at $300 off for a lowered price of $1,000, instead of its sticker price of $1,300. We’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to grab this offer though, so it’s highly recommended that you complete the transaction as fast as possible.
TechRadar
Cyber Monday Samsung deals 2022: last chance TV, soundbar and phone sales
Samsung has been a breakout Cyber Monday deals star, with price drops on top-notch TVs, soundbars and home audio equipment, and even great phone deals. If you're looking for a deal on the best TV Samsung makes, or the cheapest tablet, or anything in between, there are still Cyber Monday Samsung deals to be found.
Engadget
The best Cyber Monday deals on tablets that we could find
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. If you're looking...
Phone Arena
How I re-fell in love with Samsung's magic beans (Sorry, Apple, don't want your AirPods Pro)
True wireless earbuds… By now – the end of 2022 – they have really, really improved. Remember the first AirPods that started this craze? I wasn't exactly on board back then, since they looked ridiculous, and didn't seem like a worthy solution to any existing problem. But...
Cyber Monday laptop deals 2021: Best post-Black Friday sales on Samsung, Surface, MacBook and Huawei laptops
November is nearly over and that can only mean one thing – Black Friday has come to an end. But, fear not, for Cyber Monday brings with it some just as amazing – if not even better – bargains.The shopping bonanza saw prices cut on everything from laptops, gadgets and TVs to beauty, toys and clothing. And we’ve already seen some great deals from Very, Boots, Currys and Amazon, with all of them offering huge discounts across technology, televisions and laptops.Follow live: The best Cyber Monday deals to shop nowHere, we’re focusing on the best Cyber Monday 2021 laptop deals...
Digital Trends
Cyber Monday is your chance to get a Lenovo laptop for $100
Here’s one of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals that you can avail right now — the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i for just $100, which is well over half off its original price of $250 after a $150 discount. You’ll have to hurry if you want it though, because like similar offers, this one is primed to sell out soon. This may be your last chance at getting the laptop for this price as there’s no other major shopping events on the calendar this year, so don’t hold back if you want it.
Phone Arena
Save nearly $800 on Sony Xperia PRO-I with this amazing Amazon Cyber Monday deal
If you want to score some incredible deals on Amazon this Cyber Monday, you might want to forget about purchasing an Apple, Google, OnePlus or Samsung flagship. It’s probably too bold to say that, but Sony’s exceptional camera-oriented Xperia PRO-I flagship is currently a staggering $800 off at Amazon.
Digital Trends
This 15-inch laptop with Microsoft 365 is $139, because Cyber Monday
If you need to save money on a new everyday-use laptop, look no further than our current collection of Cyber Monday laptop deals. In fact, here’s a great example of one of them: this 15.6-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook laptop deal from Walmart. For just $139, you’ll get a great, basic all-purpose laptop and a yearlong subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal. Usually, you’d have to pay $169 for all this, but with this deal. you’ll save $30. If you want your new, budget-friendly laptop come outfitted with a larger screen and more storage space than other laptops at this price, then this is the deal to jump on. Go ahead and grab it at this discounted price while you can!
Digital Trends
65-inch Sony OLED TV is $700 off for Cyber Monday, and it’s selling fast
Even among Cyber Monday deals, it’s fairly unusual to see a deep discount on any Sony TVs. Fortunately, we’ve spotted a fantastic one at Walmart. Right now, you can buy a Sony A80J 65-inch OLED 4K TV for $1,298 saving you $700 off the usual price of $1,998. Sure, this isn’t impulse buy territory but if you’ve been looking through the Cyber Monday TV deals for something truly exceptional, this is it. A great TV in so many ways, it’s likely to sell out fast so let’s take a quick look at why it’s worth the money.
Phone Arena
Cash-strapped speed junkies WILL want to consider this 5G TCL mid-ranger at this excellent price
If you haven't taken advantage (for some mysterious reason) of any of our top Black Friday phone deals kicked off days or even weeks ahead of the big day and kept alive all weekend long, Amazon might be able to tempt you into using a little of your holiday shopping budget on a last-minute Cyber Monday promotion launched with minimal fanfare.
Phone Arena
Best Cyber Monday Galaxy deals 2022: The best deals on Samsung flagships this year!
The major shopping events are almost over, but Cyber Monday is still ongoing with a bunch of deals on Samsung phones still live. For how long? We don't know. Some retailers will surely keep them for a few more days, others will close them as soon as the clock hits 12.
Phone Arena
iPhone 15 could be armed with new Sony sensor twice as capable as current cameras
We are presumably still a solid ten months away from the unveiling of Apple's next iPhone lineup, the iPhone 15 series, but the rumor mills are already running wild. The latest leak pertains to the iPhone 15's camera. One of the main upgrades of the iPhone 14 range was the...
Phone Arena
OnePlus set to beat Google at its own game in 2023: longer software support on OnePlus phones
More and more people are keeping their phones for longer periods, delaying the moment when a new one has to be purchased. In turn, this has led customers to seek out phones that would last them for more than just 2 or even 3 years, which is something that has not gone unnoticed by the manufacturers making our pocket companions we take with us everywhere we go.
Phone Arena
Cat phone maker Bullitt Group and MediaTek partner to create a satellite phone unlike any other
Bullitt Group is the company behind the famous Cat rugged phones. Just when you start believing innovations in the mobile industry may have stalled a bit, we get a new thing on the horizon (or, out in space?) A new partnership between Bullitt Group and chip-maker MediaTek has just been announced and it is bound to produce some very exciting results. It seems in the first quarter of 2023, the new partner duo will launch a satellite-to-mobile messaging smartphone unlike any other!
Comments / 0