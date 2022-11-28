Read full article on original website
livingetc.com
The deal on this 85 inch Samsung TV might be the best bargain we've seen today
We've spent the last several weeks looking out for the very best premium TV and home cinema deals, and while they appear to be everywhere ahead of this week's Black Friday sales event, the good ones can be hard to find. But not today! The Samsung 85-inch QN95B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV has been heavily discounted at Best Buy, and you can save a full $2,000 on the set.
Digital Trends
This 65-inch 4K TV is $228 for Black Friday, but stock won’t last
It’s almost shocking how cheap 4K TVs are nowadays, and if it’s time for a new screen for your movie room, then the Black Friday sales are here early which means now’s the time to buy. This is when you’ll find TVs on sale at the lowest prices all year, and retailers are already throwing back the curtains on their Black Friday TV deals in an effort to draw in shoppers. Walmart Black Friday deals include a deep price cut on the 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K Roku TV, which is on sale right now for just $228.’
TechRadar
Get a 75-inch Samsung TV for less than $600 with this early Black Friday deal
The holiday season is the best time of year to snag yourself a great bargain on a 4K TV thanks to Black Friday deals and retailers slashing their prices. And if you want to go really cheap, then look no further than this Samsung 4K TV. Right now, you can...
New York Post
The best Apple iPhone deals this extended Cyber Monday: Amazon, more
Don’t cry because Cyber Monday is over, smile because the deals are still happening. Gift-giving season is upon us, are you ready? Don’t worry if you haven’t started just yet; you can still claim huge savings with extended Cyber Monday deals. We have a lot of suggestions for you this extended Cyber Monday, on everything from KitchenAid to vacuums.
Save big on JBL Charge, Flip and Xtreme Bluetooth speakers on Black Friday
If you're looking for a Bluetooth speaker, JBL has some of the best, and now you can find them on deep discount...
The best Cyber Monday Chromebook deals: prices start at $99 today!
The Cyber Monday Chromebook deals are underway, and we're checking through the best stores to find the hottest picks.
Digital Trends
Walmart Black Friday: This 65-inch QLED just dropped below $400
Black Friday deals are the perfect time to upgrade your home theater setup, and with big discounts on both high-end and budget options, there’s no reason not to. Walmart Black Friday deals have already started trickling out, and the retailer is offering an awesome deal on an already affordable option. Right now you can buy the Onn 65-inch QLED 4K TV for only $398, a discount of $180 off its original price of $578. A large, home-theater-defining TV for under $400 is nothing to turn up your nose at. Don’t wait until November 25 — it will probably sell out soon!
Best cheap Dolby Atmos soundbars in 2022
Dolby Atmos usually requires expensive drivers or discrete speakers to achieve a 3D sphere of sound. But a handful of soundbars now offer Dolby Atmos while still costing less than $500.
Phone Arena
What's better than a Black Friday deal? A free iPhone 13 Pro with no trade-in at Verizon!
Here's something you don't see happening quite every year. With both Black Friday and Cyber Monday in the rearview mirror, Verizon is kicking off a better-than-ever deal on the 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro technically scheduled to run until Monday, December 5. This doesn't require a device trade-in or anything as...
Home Depot Currently Has Immense DeWalt Deals
Home DepotThese Black Friday DeWalt tool deals won't last long.
9 best wireless earbuds Black Friday deals: up to 45% off Sony, Bose, AirPods
Black Friday 2022 has come very good for wireless earbuds deals...
New York Post
Best Buy Cyber Monday 2022: Don’t miss deals on TVs, laptops, tech, more
When we think of waiting outside department stores in the freezing cold during Black Friday, we think of Best Buy — specifically, to score a smart TV or computer for hundreds of dollars off the purchase price. Thanks to the advent of Cyber Monday (hallelujah!), Best Buy has a...
Digital Trends
You can buy an Apple Watch for $149 for Cyber Monday (seriously)
As we continue to monitor Cyber Monday deals, we’ve found a great one at Walmart on the Apple Watch SE, a smartwatch that has a lot of features without hurting you too much in the price department. In fact, while this deal is still on, you can pick one up for just $149. That’s $130 down from the typical price of $279. You won’t get another chance to buy the Apple Watch SE for this cheap because there are no more major shopping events happening this year. If you missed out on Black Friday, don’t pass on this offer, especially if you want to get the smartwatch before the holidays.
CNET
8 Cyber Monday Deals At Their Lowest Prices Ever
Cyber Monday is officially underway, and that means we're nearing the end of the big sales week. There have been some amazing deals, including some of the best we've ever seen. There have even been quite a few products being sold at all-time low prices. We've collected eight awesome electronics that are all currently at their lowest prices ever. It's unlikely they'll go any lower by the end of today, so if you want to snag some awesome gadgets, grab these before Cyber Monday ends.
CNET
The Best Bluetooth Speaker Deals You Can Still Shop for Cyber Week
This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. Cyber Monday may have come and gone, but there are still quite a few great deals on portable Bluetooth speakers you can take advantage of. You'll find discounts on speakers of all shapes and sizes, and, thanks to their rechargeable batteries, they have become as indispensable as wireless headphones or earbuds.
CNET
Snag up to 63% Off DeWalt Tools and Accessories at Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale
This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. Cyber Monday is upon us, and that means there are deals still available after Black Friday at great discounts. Right now, Amazon is running a Cyber Monday deal for up to 63% off DeWalt tools and accessories, just in time for your next home improvement project.
9 best Bluetooth headphones Cyber Monday deals still live – Award winners from $32
It's your last chance to bag a Cyber Monday headphone deals, and the internet isn't short of them. Here are the 9 best...
5 best Samsung TVs on sale for Cyber Monday—shop The Frame, QLED and OLED TVs
Samsung TVs are on sale for Cyber Monday 2022. Here are our five best picks for 4K, OLED, QLED, and more.
Cyber Monday TV deals live blog: the biggest discounts on LG, Sony and Samsung OLEDs, QLEDs and LCDs
Our pick of the very best Cyber Monday TV deals, including the LG C2, Samsung S95, Sony A90K and more...
CNET
Don't Forget to Spin the Wheel to Win $20 in Amazon Credit for Cyber Monday
The early Cyber Monday deals you can find on Amazon are great. But if you're looking to save even more, the online giant currently has a Spin & Win game you can play on its Amazon app with six options you can land on: $5 off, two spots for $10 off, $20 off and two spots that say "better luck next time." If you win, the amount you land on will be credited to your account.
