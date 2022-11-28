Read full article on original website
Three dead and over 20 wounded as suicide bomber targets polio workers in Pakistan
A suicide bomb blast in Pakistan targeting a police patrol in the southwestern city of Quetta killed three people and left more than 20 wounded, said the officials.The Pakistani Taliban or Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) group claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it was carried out to avenge the killing of their former spokesperson, Abdul Wali.A truck was carrying police officers to provide protection to polio workers for a nationwide vaccination drive launched this week.Prime minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack and directed authorities to initiate an investigation.“Eliminating polio virus from the country is amongst the top priorities of the government...
Taliban: 10 killed in bombing of Afghan religious school
ISLAMABAD — (AP) — A bomb blast hit a religious school in northern Afghanistan on Wednesday, killing at least 10 students, a Taliban official said. The explosion went off at around the time of afternoon prayers at the Al Jihad Madrassa in Aybak, capital of Samangan province, a resident of the city who heard the explosion told The Associated Press. Most of the students at the school are young boys, said the resident, speaking on condition of anonymity for his own safety.
France 24
Somali forces end deadly hours-long siege in hotel by Al Shabaab
Somali security forces have ended a deadly hours-long siege by Al Shabaab militants who stormed a popular hotel in the capital Mogadishu overnight, the national police spokesman said on Monday, adding that eight people had been killed in the attack. "The clearance operation in the Villa Rose hotel has ended,...
Military says its forces killed 9 insurgents in SW Pakistan
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani security forces shot and killed nine alleged insurgents Saturday during a raid on their hideout in southwestern Baluchistan province, the military said. A military statement said security forces conducted a raid on members of the separatist Baluchistan Liberation Army in the province’s Kohlu district. They...
The largest war in the world: Hundreds of thousands killed in Ethiopia's Tigray conflict
Tigray, Eritrea and Ethiopia's 2-year-long civil war has killed more people than the war in Ukraine, yet nobody's talking about it.
Mysterious aircraft dropped bombs near a base for Russia's Wagner Group mercenaries fighting in Central African Republic
Wagner fighters have been blamed by the UN for numerous atrocities and human rights violations in the Central African Republic, among other countries.
TMZ.com
Man Reportedly Shot, Killed By Iranian Security Forces For Celebrating World Cup Loss
A 27-year-old Iranian man was reportedly killed by state security forces Tuesday night after he was shot in the head for honking a horn in celebration of Iran's defeat in the World Cup. According to multiple reports, including from the Iran Human Rights NGO, Mehran Samak was killed by government...
ISIS reveals its most recent leader has been killed 'in combat with enemies of God'
The leader of ISIS has been killed in battle just eight months after he was named as caliph of the Islamist terror group. Abu Hasan al-Hashimi al-Qurashi, from Iraq, was killed 'in combat with enemies of God' and a replacement has already been announced. Speaking in an audio message, the...
US embassy convoy attacked in Haiti
A US embassy convoy was attacked in Haiti on Monday, according to a senior US official and a State Department spokesperson.
Unknown Aircraft Bombs Suspected Wagner Base in Central African Republic
A military base used by troops from the Central African Republic and their Russian “allies” from the Wagner Group has been bombed by an unknown aircraft, according to local authorities. The government of the Central African Republic released a statement Monday condemning the late-night attack on a base that witnesses said is used by mercenaries from the private Russian military force. The aircraft “dropped explosives in the town” of Bossangoa, targeting the military base and causing “significant material damage,” the government said in a statement quoted by Agence France-Presse. No fatalities were reported. “A plane bombed the Russians’ base at 2:50 in the morning,” Etienne Ngueretoum, the regional water and forestry director, was quoted as telling AFP, describing “at least four bombs” going off. The mayor of Bossangoa also confirmed that “the Russians” had been targeted, without specifying further. Russian mercenaries from the Wagner group have been used by CAR authorities to fend off armed rebel groups, though they’ve been accused of myriad war crimes in the country. Read it at Agence France-Presse
France 24
Germany to end participation in UN peacekeeping mission in Mali
Germany will end its participation in a UN peacekeeping mission in Mali by the end of next year, a government source told AFP on Wednesday after months of operational snags. "By the end of 2023 at the latest, German soldiers are to end their involvement in the UN blue helmet mission MINUSMA," the source said.
The Jewish Press
4 Killed in Reported Israeli Attack on Iranian Targets in Syria
Four Syrian soldiers were killed and at least one other was injured early Saturday in missile strikes on Iranian targets in Syria’s coastal areas. The strike came from the direction of the Mediterranean Sea, according to local sources. Among the dead was a high-ranking Syrian Arab Army (SAA) officer...
France 24
Motorcycle-borne gunmen kill nine in protest-hit Iran
A protester was killed in Bukan on Thursday, the Oslo-based Hengaw rights group said, after reporting at least 10 slain in running street battles in western Iran on Wednesday. The motorbike attacks occurred as protests over the September 16 death in custody of Mahsa Amini, after her arrest for allegedly flouting Iran's strict dress code for women, intensified on the third anniversary of bloody crackdown on unrest over fuel price hikes.
The Jewish Press
US Denies Attack on Iranian Oil and Weapons Convoy near Al Bukamal, Eastern Syria
The US military told reporters in Iraq it was not involved in a raid on a pro-Iran militia convoy in eastern Syria near the border with Iraq that killed an estimated 15 members of a pro-Iranian militia overnight Wednesday. The airstrike hit a convoy of “fuel tankers and trucks loaded with weapons,” in the Al Bukamal area of the border, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.
The Jewish Press
Report: Hezbollah Brought Chemical Weapons to Lebanon from Syria
Hezbollah has been bringing hundreds of chemical weapons in to Lebanon from Syria, according to a report Sunday by the Saudi Al-Hadath news outlet. According to the broadcast report, at least 110 Fajr missiles and more than 300 Fateh missiles, all equipped with warheads containing toxic thionyl chloride, were delivered to Al Qusayr nearly two weeks ago from the Syrian Scientific Studies and Research Center (SSRC) in Masyaf, Syria.
Voice of America
Australia Lowers National Terrorism Threat Level, Shifts Focus on Foreign Interference and Espionage
Sydney — Australia has five official levels under its national terrorism threat classification system, ranging from "certain" to "not expected." The alert level has been in the middle range at "probable" since 2014, after the emergence of the Islamic State militant group in the Middle East. It has now...
Voice of America
Thousands Flee Drought and Hunger in Somalia for Kenya
DADAAB REFUGEE CAMP IN DADAAB, KENYA — Raho Ali has just arrived from Somalia with four of her children at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) transit area in Kenya's northern border town of Dadaab. The 45-year-old mother of seven said the biting drought in Somalia prompted...
BBC
Fighting al-Shabab: Rare access to Somalia's US-funded 'lightning' brigade
It is just after five in the morning, and three pickup trucks - each bristling, like porcupines, with a dozen heavily armed soldiers - are tearing along a winding, sandy track in the dawn-grey wilderness of central Somalia. The driver of the middle car, hunched forward over his wheel, changes...
The Jewish Press
Iran Blames Israel, Vows Revenge After IRGC Officer Killed in Syria
Iran has vowed to take revenge against Israel in response to the death in Syria of Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Colonel Davoud Jafari, a military adviser from the IRGC’s aerospace division. Iran claimed Wednesday in a statement that Jafari was “martyred by the Zionist agents with a roadside...
Voice of America
Somalia Military Rebuilding Shows Signs of Improvement
Despite relentless al-Shabab attacks, Somali defense officials say the country is making progress in building a viable security force capable of not only protecting state institutions but also expanding governmental authority. In central Somalia, federal troops supported by local fighters have been slowly seizing territories from al-Shabab since August. The...
