Pennsylvania Doctor Ordered To Pay Nearly $87K In Violations Of “False Claim” Act
Dr. Musaddiq Nazeeri, of Lebanon, Pennsylvania, has agreed to pay the United States $86,506.30 to resolve civil liability for alleged violations of the False Claims Act. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, between February 10, 2021, and January 21, 2022, Dr. Nazeeri billed
China’s vice-premier signals shift in Covid stance as some lockdowns eased
One of China’s most senior pandemic response officials has said the country is entering a “new stage and mission” in the latest indication of the government’s changing approach after mass protests against its zero-Covid policy. Sun Chunlan, China’s vice-premier, made the comments to national health officials...
ZDNet
Singapore releases blueprint to combat ransomware attacks
Singapore has released what it says is a blueprint to combat growing ransomware threat and offer guidelines on how to mitigate such attacks. These include a reference ransomware "kill chain" and recommendations on whether to pay ransom demands. Ransomware risks had increased significantly in scale and impact, becoming an "urgent"...
MedicalXpress
Mandatory HIV testing and medical examination designed to exclude 'abnormal' migrants to Canada
A new landmark study finds that Canada's process of mandatory HIV screening of migrants is out of step with the OECD and ignores the government's own policy on medical admissibility to Canada. Screening Out, a first-of-its-kind study prepared as a book by Professor Laura Bisaillon, University of Toronto, reveals major...
Major financial decisions need Executive to return, civil service chief says
Many major financial decisions in Northern Ireland cannot be made by permanent secretaries and require an Executive, the head of the civil service has said.Jayne Brady said some decisions would have to wait until Stormont returns, as she warned that public officials heading up Government departments were facing a “difficult situation”.The Stormont institutions collapsed earlier this year when the DUP withdrew support as part of its protest against the post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol.Civil servants are controlling government departments after ministers left office at the end of October when a deadline to restore the executive passed.Last week Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris set a budget...
Vet made records of fake pets to scam insurers out of thousands
A vet who created accounts for fake pets as part of an insurance scam has been found guilty of dishonest conduct at a misconduct hearing. Donal Johnston created “entirely fictitious” accounts for cats and dogs at the surgery where he worked in Northern Ireland, At the hearing, he admitted the charges of dishonest conduct and fraud through false insurance claims.Mr Johnston invented accounts for dogs named Bruce and Sophie, which didn’t exist. He also arranged for insurance money to be paid into a bank account he owned when he set up insurance for a receptionist’s cat and dog, Angelo and...
Washington Examiner
California DOJ inquiry reveals lack of training led to leak of 192K concealed carry applicants
A California Department of Justice investigation found that a "number of deficiencies" led to an accidental leak of the identities of 192,000 concealed carry applicants. The independent investigation into the June incident was carried out by legal and forensic cybersecurity experts, a press release from the office of Attorney General Rob Bonta said. While Bonta called it "unacceptable," he said there was no malicious intent behind the leak.
Gig platforms help immigrant care workers find jobs, but they are only a temporary solution
For internationally trained health-care professionals faced with unemployment and underemployment in the Canadian labour market, digital platforms offer the possibility of finding jobs in the industry they are trained in. Even though Canada is in the midst of a health-care labour shortage, immigrant care workers are struggling to find jobs and are looking for alternative solutions. One of these solutions is gig platforms, where immigrants are over-represented as workers. Take, for example, a newly arrived nurse from the Phillipines who is awaiting her registered nurse license. Without her license, she is unable to work as a registered nurse, so in the meantime...
A hundred UK companies switch to four-day working week with no pay cut
A hundred companies in the UK have signed up to switch to a four-day working week without cutting any pay.The 4 Day Week Campaign hopes the 100 companies, employing 2,600 staff in total, will help bring about a transformative change for the country.Supporters of the four-day week say a five-day working week pattern is just a hangover from an old economic age that’s no longer necessary.They argue that companies can improve their productivity and get the same amount of work done in fewer hours - and the four-day week would spark this improvement in productivity.Early adopters of the policy...
The pandemic created challenges and opportunities for Canadian immigration
Canada has long relied on strong immigration to fulfil the country’s demographic needs, expand its economy and support regional development. In 2021, the country surpassed its ambitious immigration target, admitting more than 405,000 permanent residents amid the COVID-19 pandemic. That was mainly achieved through two temporary measures: the TR (Temporary Resident) to PR (Permanent Resident) pathway and amendments to the Express Entry program. These measures were part of a two-step immigration selection approach that facilitated transitions from temporary to permanent status for thousands of temporary migrants already in Canada. Two-step immigration refers to the process by which temporary migrant workers...
Government condemned for ‘poor and misleading’ graph exaggerating nurses’ pay rises
The UK Statistics Authority criticised a graph used by health secretary Steve Barclay’s department which showed “how nurses’ pay has gone up”.It comes as NHS ambulance workers across England joined nurses in agreeing to strike before Christmas. Unison members voted in favour of strikes over pay and staffing levels.The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said up to 100,000 nurses will stay off work on 15 and 20 December unless the government starts to engages with pay demands in detail.As nurses continue to press for a pay hike of inflation plus 5 per cent, the statistics watchdog’s boss Sir Robert...
