Report: Iran Threatens to Torture Players’ Families Ahead of USMNT Match
The team did not sing along with the national anthem before its first match against England.
Christian Pulisic diagnosed with 'pelvic contusion' and listed 'day-to-day' after violent collision in USMNT's win over Iran
DOHA, Qatar — Christian Pulisic has been diagnosed with a "pelvic contusion" after leaving the U.S. men's national team's 1-0 World Cup win over Iran at halftime, and is considered "day-to-day" ahead of Saturday's Round of 16 match against the Netherlands, according to the team. Pulisic suffered the injury...
Iran's Loss to U.S. Sparks Flood of Jokes: 'Should Have to Call It Soccer'
Fans and general viewers alike were jubilant on social media following the USMNT's victory over Iran to advance in the World Cup.
US coach Gregg Berhalter, captain Tyler Adams grilled by Iranian journalists in surreal press conference
USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter and team captain Tyler Adams were quizzed on government relations Monday by Iranian journalists ahead of the US’ must-win match against Iran in the World Cup on Tuesday. Berhalter was pressed as to “why he hasn’t asked US gov’t to remove a Naval ship from around Iran,” according to USA Today Sports’ Nancy Armour. Berhalter was also asked about U.S. immigration policies, to which the 49-year-old head coach responded, “I don’t know enough about politics, I’m a soccer coach.” Elsewhere in the tense session, Berhalter addressed the social media controversy that erupted over the weekend, when U.S. Soccer scrubbed...
World Cup 2022: Germany players reportedly invite wives and girlfriends to Qatar resort
German players got to spend some time with their wives and girlfriends in Qatar while they try to make it out of the World Cup group stage and into the knockout round.
Mexico’s Andres Guardado rips Canelo Alvarez for ‘silly’ Lionel Messi threat
Saul “Canelo” Alvarez does not represent the Mexican national team’s sentiment about Lionel Messi. One day after the legendary boxer threatened Argentina’s soccer megastar, Mexico’s captain at the World Cup, Andres Guardado, dismissed the comments as “silly.” As is customary between opponents after games, Guardado exchanged jerseys with Messi after Mexico’s 2-0 loss to Argentina on Saturday. After video surfaced of the Argentinian team celebrating in the locker room, Alvarez, who is Mexican, accused Messi of deliberately stepping on the Mexican jersey Guardado gave him. “I know the person Messi is,” Guardado told reporters, per Argentinian broadcaster TyC Sports. “It’s a...
Iran wants Team USA kicked out of World Cup over flag image
A state-affiliated Iranian news agency on Sunday called for the United States to be kicked out of the World Cup for releasing an edited image of the Iranian flag in support of protesters there.
Ghana coach shows terrible sportsmanship with crying South Korean player
South Korea began the 2022 World Cup with a 0-0 draw against Uruguay and trailed Ghana 2-0 at halftime on Monday. A pair of goals from Cho Gue-sung within three minutes of each other tied the contest at 2-2 though, before Ghana's Mohammed Kudus put in the game-winner in the 68th minute.
USA vs. Iran score: FIFA World Cup 2022 win puts USMNT through to knockout rounds after Christian Pulisic goal
It's win or go home for the USA in their final match of Group B against Iran. The United States are through to the round of 16 with a 1-0 win over Iran. A beautiful team goal capped off by Christian Pulisic was just enough to see them win the match. Following Sergino Dest's cross, Pulisic through himself at the ball, scored the goal, and then collided with Iranian keeper Alireza Beiranvand and had to be withdrawn at the half for Brenden Aaronson. From there, the team was able to keep their strong defensive form even with starting Cameron Carter-Vickers in place of defensive stalwart Walker Zimmerman. The team wasn't able to nab an insurance goal allowing pressure from Iran late but the one goal was all they needed to advance.
Pulisic sinks Iran as US advance in World Cup duel
Christian Pulisic fired the United States into the last 16 of the World Cup on Tuesday as the Americans downed Iran 1-0 in their politically charged grudge match. But despite an electrifying atmosphere at Doha's Al Thumama Stadium, Tuesday's game played out without controversy as the US avenged their 1998 World Cup defeat to Iran to send the Asian qualifiers crashing out of the tournament.
USMNT trains for the last time before win-or-go-home World Cup clash against Iran, as Gregg Berhalter and his young roster eye first win in Qatar
The USMNT has trained for the final time ahead of its Group B decider against Iran on Tuesday that will see the loser head home and the winner advance to the knockout stages of the World Cup. The Stars and Stripes will be desperate to get a first win in...
Families Of World Cup Team Have Reportedly Been Threatened
Tomorrow marks the start of the third and final round of group stage games in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. But for the players of one team, there's apparently the specter of serious consequences depending on their behavior this week. According to CNN's Sam Kiley, the families of the Iran...
Iran threatened families of national soccer team, according to security source
The families of Iran's World Cup soccer team have been threatened with imprisonment and torture if the players fail to "behave" ahead of the match against the USA on Tuesday, a source involved in the security of the games said.
Mexico president says seeking deal with U.S. after meeting on GMO corn
MEXICO CITY, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Mexico is seeking a deal with the United States after talks with U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack Monday regarding Mexico's plan to ban genetically modified corn in 2024, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Tuesday. The United States threatened legal action Monday evening...
Look: Christian Pulisic Announces His Status For Saturday's Game
Christian Pulisic became an American legend on Tuesday afternoon for the USMNT against Iran. He scored the game-winning goal in the 38th minute to lift the team into the knockout round for a match against the Netherlands. That said, right after he scored, he suffered an injury and wasn't able to play after halftime.
Controversial Offside Call Negates USMNT’s Second Goal vs. Iran
Forward Tim Weah was centimeters away from putting the U.S. up by two in the first half.
Israeli, US Air Forces Simulate Strikes on Iranian Nuclear Sites
The Israeli and United States air forces launched a two-day drill on Tuesday simulating strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, Israeli media reported. The drills will be conducted over parts of Israel and the Mediterranean Sea, and include long-range flights such as those Israeli pilots would be required to undertake to reach Iran, located some 1,200 miles from the Jewish state.
Voices: The US Soccer Federation was right to change Iran’s flag — and I know why it made the regime panic
On Saturday, the United States Soccer Federation displayed Iran’s flag without the emblem of the Islamic Republic across their official Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook accounts to show their support for Iranian protesters. A now-deleted graphic of the Group B standings displayed the Iranian flag only bearing its green, white and red colors.The US soccer team changed Iran’s flag ahead of their match, then changed it back to its correct form after Iran complained to FIFA. #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/MlsiihdfBt— Richard Medhurst (@richimedhurst) November 27, 2022In response, representatives of the Islamic Republic demanded that Team USA be kicked out of the World Cup...
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet United States vs. Netherlands
The United States Men's national team (USMNT) advanced to the knockout round of the 2022 World Cup with a thrilling 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday, setting up a date with Group A winner Netherlands at 9 a.m. ET Saturday on FOX. This marks the third straight World Cup in...
Iranian general acknowledges over 300 dead in unrest
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An Iranian general on Monday acknowledged that more than 300 people have been killed in the unrest surrounding nationwide protests, giving the first official word on casualties in two months. That estimate is considerably lower than the toll reported by Human Rights Activists in Iran, a U.S.-based group that has been closely tracking the protests since they erupted after the Sept. 16 death of a young woman being held by the country’s morality police. The activist group says 451 protesters and 60 security forces have been killed since the start of the unrest and that more than 18,000 people have been detained. The protests were sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was detained for allegedly violating the Islamic Republic’s strict dress code. They quickly escalated into calls for the overthrow of Iran’s theocracy and pose one of the most serious challenges to the ruling clerics since the 1979 revolution that brought them to power.
