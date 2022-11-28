It's win or go home for the USA in their final match of Group B against Iran. The United States are through to the round of 16 with a 1-0 win over Iran. A beautiful team goal capped off by Christian Pulisic was just enough to see them win the match. Following Sergino Dest's cross, Pulisic through himself at the ball, scored the goal, and then collided with Iranian keeper Alireza Beiranvand and had to be withdrawn at the half for Brenden Aaronson. From there, the team was able to keep their strong defensive form even with starting Cameron Carter-Vickers in place of defensive stalwart Walker Zimmerman. The team wasn't able to nab an insurance goal allowing pressure from Iran late but the one goal was all they needed to advance.

