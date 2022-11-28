Read full article on original website
Related
lincolntimesnews.com
Lincolnton wrestlers take fourth place at Ironman Open
The Lincolnton Wolves wrestling team took fourth place in the Ironman Open last Saturday at Cherryville High School. Caleb Deaton and Ethan Smith each won their weight classes, while Matthew Davis placed second in his weight class. The Wolves finished the event with 108 points, trailing only South Point, Gaffney,...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Clemson and North Carolina will play for ACC championship in football on Saturday night in Charlotte
The ACC championship will be decided on Saturday night at 8 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte when North Carolina takes on Clemson. Both head coaches, Mack Brown of the Tar Heels and Dabo Swinney of the Tigers, were available to journalists earlier this week. The Tar Heels...
wataugaonline.com
App State Announces Football Staff Change
BOONE, N.C. – Defensive coordinator Dale Jones has left the program, App State announced Monday. Jones coached for 26 seasons as an App State assistant and was part of 237 Mountaineer wins. He coached in Boone 26 of the last 27 years, including the last three as defensive coordinator.
Channel 9 learns new information about Livingstone College abuse allegations
SALISBURY, N.C. — Channel 9 has learned new information about abuse allegations within a Salisbury college’s athletic department. Last month, Channel 9 spoke to a parent of a Livingstone College student-athlete about concerns over “toxic bullying” in the women’s basketball program. The parent said coaches...
lakenormanpublications.com
WBTV meteorologist beloved as Sherrills Ford’s own
SHERRILLS FORD – Long before Jason Myers delivered a forecast or flashed his trademark smile in front of a WBTV camera, he called Sherrills Ford home. The 41-year-old meteorologist, who lost his life in last week’s news helicopter crash in Charlotte, grew up in the Catawba County and Lake Norman community, where his father, Glenn, pastored Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church.
CMS leaders against a possible condensed school year in NC
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — As the year ends, most school boards in North Carolina are finishing voting on their new calendars for the upcoming school year. North Carolina law requires school districts to start the closest Monday to Aug. 26. In 2023 that’s Aug. 28. As early as...
Tears, Tributes: North Carolina meteorologist memorial services
Hundreds waited in line for hours to share their condolences, heartbreak, and memories of late WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers with family Friday evening.
country1037fm.com
Gallery:Huge Catfish Caught on Lake Wylie In The Carolinas
Don’t tempt me with an invitation for a fishing trip. I will say yes faster than a speeding bullet. Huge catfish caught on Lake Wylie in North Carolina and South Carolina thanks to an invitation from an old college buddy. I met Trent Thomasson while we were both trout...
I-85 Southbound reopened in Gaston County
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A crash on the southbound lanes of I-85 in Gaston County caused miles-long backups into Belmont Tuesday. The crash near the exit to US-321 around 1 p.m. caused the initial closure of all southbound lanes. By 5 p.m., one of the lanes had reopened but delays remained.
Charlotte approves incentives for three relocations and expansions, including ACC headquarters
The Charlotte City Council on Monday approved incentives packages for three corporate relocations or expansions, including the Atlantic Coast Conference's headquarters relocation from Greensboro. The tax breaks — which consist of property tax breaks — total more than $1.8 million and will support more than 100 new jobs. Here's a...
wccbcharlotte.com
Deadly Crash Closes Part of Providence Road
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Part of Providence Road remains closed after a deadly crash Wednesday morning. The wreck involved a garbage truck and car. We’re told two people were trapped in the car and one of them died. This is at the intersection of Providence and Fairview. You can...
country1037fm.com
Study Reveals Which County In North Carolina Spends The Most On Adult Beverages
It is the age-old North Carolina tussle. Who does it better, Raleigh or Charlotte? A new study reveals which county in North Carolina spends the most on adult beverages. It is that time of year for bonfires, holiday parties and other various gatherings where grown folks like to get together and unwind a bit. Sometimes that includes, spirits and not the kind that visit you three times on Christmas eve like in that Dickens story.
This Is The Weirdest Home In North Carolina
Cheapism found the most bizarre home in each state, including this unique dwelling in North Carolina.
Man severely burned in Lincoln County camper fire
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said a man burned in a camper fire on Tuesday.
ourstate.com
5 North Carolina Towns That Belong in a Christmas Movie
Around Christmastime, a nostalgic sense of anticipation and fellowship brings together this Randolph County community. Hop in a wagon or carriage and ride through downtown to enjoy the Christmas lights and festive storefronts. Davidson. For more than three decades, this small college town north of Charlotte has been known for...
WBTV
Make-a-Wish grants wish of Union County student
The bankruptcy came after months of scrutiny from a WBTV investigation and attorneys general around the country. CBS News interview provides update on Charlotte woman's death investigation. Updated: 6 hours ago. The investigation into the death of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson continues. WBTV finds less than 10% of Charlotte bus stops...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Indian Trail duo wins award at National Gingerbread House Competition
ASHEVILLE – Michael and Julie Andreacola, of Indian Trail, submitted a winning entry in the largest Annual National Gingerbread House Competition at The Omni Grove Park Inn. The competition not only attracted 219 entries but also celebrated its 30th year with new specialty awards, a new judge and increased prizes. More than $40,000 in cash and prizes were available to winners.
WBTV
One rescued from overturned SUV in Rowan County
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A driver was rescued from an overturned car that ran off the road and down an embankment on Wednesday morning, according to firefighters. The incident happened just after 8:30 a.m. in western Rowan County on Unity Church Road. Heavy rain was falling across the area at the time.
Statesville Record & Landmark
The holidays are happening in downtown Mooresville
The Mooresville Downtown Commission announced a “Happening” lineup of events taking place this holiday season in downtown. These include Mistletoe Sip & Shop events, a Classic Christmas in Mooresville, and the Winterlights Alive light show. The two Mistletoe Sip & Shop events take place Dec. 2 and 16...
Comments / 0