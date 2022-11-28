How to live stream Iran v USA and watch the World Cup 2022 from anywhere

The England v USA game proved to be a less than exciting affair, with the American side holding England to a bore draw. That has kept them in with a shout, and they can keep their World Cup 2022 dreams alive with a win over Iran.

The Iranians won't simply roll over, though, having proved their mettle in the Wales v Iran game with a 2-0 victory in the dying embers of extra time.

Both sides will know that a win guarantees them a place in the knockout round, so expect a valiant display all-round. My gut says that the USA will win, but I'm not confident. I'd plump for a draw before declaring either side outright.

Iran v USA: kick-off time and stadium

Iran v USA will kick off at 7pm GMT. It will take place at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, which has a capacity of 44,400.

Fans in the USA looking to catch the game will do so over brunch, as kick off is 11am PT / 2pm ET . Any Australian fans looking to catch the action can, though kick-off is 6am AEDT .

Iran v USA: how to watch in the UK

Watch Iran v USA live on BBC

If you're in the UK you can watch all the coverage as it happens on BBC

Fans based in the UK can watch every moment of World Cup 2022 action for free. The broadcast rights are shared between BBC and ITV, with the final being shown on both. Oh, and you'll need a TV license.

If you're looking to watch online, you can use BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub to stream the games live.

Iran v USA: how to watch in the USA

Coverage in the USA is split between FOX and Fox Sports 1, with FOX showing all of the knockout games. If you don't have cable TV, there are still options.

Sling TV offers more than 30 channels including both FOX and FS1. Another option is Fubo TV , which is more costly, but comes with more than 100 channels, including both FOX and FS1, so you can watch every moment.

If you're out of the country and want to keep up with the action,

Iran v USA: how to watch in Australia

In Australia, the entire tournament will be free to view on SBS, and SBS On-Demand .

In Australia, the entire tournament will be free to view on SBS, and SBS On-Demand .