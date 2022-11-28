ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
T3

How to live stream Iran v USA and watch the World Cup 2022 from anywhere

By Sam Cross
T3
T3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rs6Vl_0jPbhNIg00

The England v USA game proved to be a less than exciting affair, with the American side holding England to a bore draw. That has kept them in with a shout, and they can keep their World Cup 2022 dreams alive with a win over Iran.

The Iranians won't simply roll over, though, having proved their mettle in the Wales v Iran game with a 2-0 victory in the dying embers of extra time.

Both sides will know that a win guarantees them a place in the knockout round, so expect a valiant display all-round. My gut says that the USA will win, but I'm not confident. I'd plump for a draw before declaring either side outright.

Iran v USA: kick-off time and stadium

Iran v USA will kick off at 7pm GMT. It will take place at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, which has a capacity of 44,400.

Fans in the USA looking to catch the game will do so over brunch, as kick off is 11am PT / 2pm ET . Any Australian fans looking to catch the action can, though kick-off is 6am AEDT .

Iran v USA: How to watch if you're out of the country

If you find yourself out of the country during the World Cup 2022, you may find that your usual method of watching doesn't work. Fear not, though – the best VPNs can help you navigate around geo-restrictions, to watch as you would when you were sat at home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rCTDX_0jPbhNIg00

ExpressVPN is our pick of VPN providers
With its consistent high speeds and wealth of security features, alongside its ability to unlock geo-restricted content, you can live stream England vs Iran with ExpressVPN.

Better still, right now, you get an extra three months free when you sign up, making it even better value. View Deal

Iran v USA: how to watch in the UK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Ait5_0jPbhNIg00

Watch Iran v USA live on BBC

If you're in the UK you can watch all the coverage as it happens on BBC

Fans based in the UK can watch every moment of World Cup 2022 action for free. The broadcast rights are shared between BBC and ITV, with the final being shown on both. Oh, and you'll need a TV license.

If you're looking to watch online, you can use BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub to stream the games live.

Out of the country right now?

Use ExpressVPN to watch the World Cup 2022 from abroad

Iran v USA: how to watch in the USA

Coverage in the USA is split between FOX and Fox Sports 1, with FOX showing all of the knockout games. If you don't have cable TV, there are still options.

Sling TV offers more than 30 channels including both FOX and FS1. Another option is Fubo TV , which is more costly, but comes with more than 100 channels, including both FOX and FS1, so you can watch every moment.

If you're out of the country and want to keep up with the action, use ExpressVPN to tune in to the World Cup 2022 from abroad .

Iran v USA: how to watch in Australia

In Australia, the entire tournament will be free to view on SBS, and SBS On-Demand .

Out of the country for the World Cup? Use ExpressVPN to watch SBS as if you were at home.

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

What time is Portugal vs Uruguay today? TV schedule, channel, live stream to watch 2022 World Cup match

Cristiano Ronaldo can help Portugal take a giant step towards the World Cup knockout stages with a positive result in their Group H match against Uruguay. The striker — who left Manchester United in acrimonious circumstances on the eve of the tournament in Qatar — found the net in Portugal's opening 3-2 win over Ghana. Joao Felix and Rafael Leao were also on target in that entertaining opening to their campaign.
The Independent

Tunisia vs France live stream: Where to watch World Cup 2022 fixture online and on TV

France face Tunisia to round off their World Cup Group D with Les Bleus eyeing up top spot.Victory last time out over Denmark already places Didier Deschamps’ side into the last 16, while Tunisia must pull off a shock here and hope Australia and Denmark draw, or they produce a better victory to Kasper Hjulmand’s side, which would see them advance on goal difference. Follow Tunisia vs France LIVE“I wasn’t worried – I am never worried when it comes to my squad,” Didier Deschamps said when discussing the World Cup curse of the holders exiting at the group stage....
Footwear News

Arabella Kushner & Mom Ivanka Trump Coordinate at FIFA World Cup in Black & White Outfits

Arabella Kushner attended the FIFA Qatar World Cup games with her family. The eldest child of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner joined her parents and two brothers, Joseph and Theodore Kushner, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar. On Sunday, Trump took to Instagram to share several photos from their trip. “3 days, 4 matches, a ton of laughs and countless family memories made at the World Cup!” Trump wrote under the shot along with three soccer emojis. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) Arabella looked adorable in the collection of images. The 11-year-old coordinated her...
The Independent

Biden news - live: Macron confronts host over US’s ‘super aggressive’ Inflation Reduction Act

French president Emmanuel Macron is expected to confront his host Joe Biden over the impact of new American subsidies on European markets during his state visit to the US today.Yesterday, Mr Macron described the Inflation Reduction Act as “super aggressive” toward European companies, in a meeting with American lawmakers at the Library of Congress, one participant told Reuters on condition of anonymity. European leaders have complained about the legislative package, signed by Mr Biden in August, that offers massive subsidies for US-made products. They say it unfairly disadvantages non-American companies and harms their economies as Europe deals with the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the legislation “presents significant opportunities for European firms as well as benefits to EU energy security,” when asked about European concerns.Mr Macron arrived in Washington on Tuesday for his second state visit to the country since taking office in 2017. He kickstarted his three-day trip with a visit to the Nasa headquarters with vice president Kamala Harris.
WASHINGTON STATE
T3

T3

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
584K+
Views
ABOUT

Reflecting the shifting relationship between technology and lifestyle, T3 showcases beautiful things, from watches to wearables, fitness to fashion and audio visuals to cars in a premium environment.

 https://www.t3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy