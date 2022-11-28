ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Cyber Monday deal 2022: Get £100 off the iPad air 5th generation

By Louise Whitbread
 2 days ago

Following a Black Friday weekend that was full of mega bargains, Cyber Monday is here. Marking the final day of the sale before Christmas, it’s your last opportunity to snap up some serious savings across everything from air fryers , dehumidifiers , mattresses , fashion , beauty and toys to TVs , gaming , tech , mobile phones and laptops.

Our most recent find? A huge £100 off the 2022 Apple 10.9in iPad air, which was released just a few months ago – it’s the largest reduction we’ve seen so far on this model.

Savings on Apple products are far and few between, and this isn’t a deal that will last long, so if you’ve had it on your wish list for ages, now’s the time to take advanatge of the sales. It also couldn’t come at a better time for your Christmas shopping.

It’s no doubt a big purchase, but our tech experts here at Indybest put it to the test when it first launched, so we have the complete breakdown on how it differs from previous models and it’s impressive roster of features.

Here’s everything you need to know.

2022 Apple 10.9in iPad air: Was £669, now £569, Amazon.co.uk

First, a bit of backstory. The Apple iPad air was initially launched as a thinner, more lightweight alternative to the original iPad, despite looking pretty similar.

In September 2020, it was redesigned in a bid to match the pro models, and in March 2022, it’s processor and other internals were given an upgrade, notably with the introduction of Apple’s M1 chip.

This powerful chip can also be found in the latest iMac and MacBook air, which our tech writer has described as “very fast and powerful.”

In their review of this particular model, they had nothing but praise, saying: “In its own right, this is a spectacular iPad, with a gorgeous 10.9in display, useful new features such as Centre Stage for better video calls and speedy performance.” They added: “It offers the same versatility and intimate feel of previous iPads, has the convenience of compatibility with the second-generation Apple Pencil and the excellent magic keyboard, and boasts super-fast, responsive performance.”

