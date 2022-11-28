BBC journalist appears to be ‘kicked and beaten’ during arrest in Shanghai

Footage appears to show police beating a BBC journalist who was covering anti-lockdown protest in China on Sunday night, 27 November.

Edward Lawrence was arrested and handcuffed while covering demonstrations in Shanghai , and was beaten and kicked during his arrest, according to the broadcaster.

"We have had no official explanation or apology from the Chinese authorities, beyond a claim by the officials who later released him that they had arrested him for his own good in case he caught Covid from the crowd," the BBC said.

