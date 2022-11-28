Read full article on original website
SEC Network Analyst Has Surprise National Championship Pick
SEC Network analyst Cole Cubelic is not taking the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs as his pick to win the National Championship. During a recent appearance on the Zach Gelb Show, Cubelic said he's taking the field over Kirby Smart's reigning National Championship squad. He noted some shortcomings on the Bulldogs'...
SEC Power Rankings: Rivalry week produces shakeups after several compelling games
The SEC likely saw its list of legitimate College Football Playoff contenders shrink from three to two following LSU‘s upset loss at Texas A&M, which produced some movement near the top of this week’s SEC Power Rankings. Still, the league is in good shape and two-loss Alabama is...
Nebraska routs Boston College 88-67 in ACC/Big Ten Challenge
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Keisei Tominaga matched a career best with 23 points and Nebraska rolled to an 88-67 win over Boston College on Wednesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Nebraska used a 33-6 run that spanned the halves for a 64-40 lead with 8:41 remaining. Boston College...
How to buy tickets to SEC Championship football game for Georgia vs. LSU
No. 11 LSU will face No. 1 Georgia in Atlanta Saturday, December 3 for the SEC Championship game. This will be Georgia’s fifth SEC championship game in the last six seasons under coach Kirby Smart. The Bulldogs’ only SEC title in that span came in 2017. Georgia is the...
How to watch, stream, listen to LSU vs Georgia
No. 14 LSU (9-3, 6-2) and No. 1 Georgia (12-0, 8-0) square off in the SEC Championship Game at 2 p.m. CT Saturday on CBS. No longer in the playoff hunt, the Tigers have their sights set on a conference championship, while the Bulldogs look to stay perfect, heading into the College Football Playoff.
Hannah Jump’s 19 points lead No. 2 Stanford by Santa Clara
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Hannah Jump scored 19 points with four 3-pointers, Kiki Iriafen added 16 points, and No. 2 Stanford beat Bay Area neighbor Santa Clara 82-69 on Wednesday night. Fran Belibi contributed 12 points and eight rebounds off the bench as the Cardinal (9-1) won their fourth...
LSU Players Look Ahead to No. 1 Georgia, SEC Title Game
Despite the loss to Texas A&M spoiling LSU’s chances of a College Football Playoff berth, this program is still playing with something to prove. Mekhi Garner detailed the SEC Championship Game as the Tigers’ “national championship,” looking to come out and make a statement on Saturday.
SEC Championship: Line moving in Georgia's favor
No. 1 Georgia (12-0) will face No. 14 LSU (9-3) in Atlanta for the SEC Championship on Saturday. The Bulldogs opened as a -17 point favorite and the point spread has moved further in UGA’s favor as kickoff grows closer. The line has moved to -17.5 points (-110) and...
Future SEC power rankings for the 2023 season, including Oklahoma and Texas
As we approach the end of another season of college football, it’s time to start looking ahead to the future. The SEC is set to undergo some major changes in the coming years with the additions of Texas and Oklahoma, and the 2023 season will (very likely) be the last under the format we’ve grown accustomed to.
Looking back: Georgia's previous SEC championship games against LSU
The Georgia Bulldogs are 1-3 against the LSU Tigers in SEC championship games. Let’s take a look back at the two schools’ four previous meetings in the SEC championship. Nick Saban and LSU defeated the Georgia Bulldogs and Mark Richt back in 2003. LSU dominated Georgia 34-13. LSU running back Justin Vincent was named as the SEC championship MVP. LSU went on to win a national championship in 2003.
Reigning state champion Williamston ready to defend its titles with new coach Koji Vroom
WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WLNS) – After capturing the Division 2 MHSAA state title back in March, the Williamston boys’ basketball team will have a new look when it takes the court for the first time as defending champs. Nine players graduated, including three who are currently playing at the Division 1 level, and a new face […]
Final 2022 SEC West football standings
LSU Tigers (9-3, 6-2) First year head coach Brian Kelly shocked quite a few folks in 2022. None of the 181 media voters projected LSU to win the SEC West before the season. The Tigers have a chance to win the SEC championship game, but LSU fans are a little disappointed that the Tigers missed a chance to make the College Football Playoff thanks to their rivalry week loss to Texas A&M.
Clarkson scores 33, Jazz beat Clippers to snap 5-game skid
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jordan Clarkson had a season-high 33 points and five assists, and the Utah Jazz snapped a five-game losing streak with a 125-112 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night. Collin Sexton added 21 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Jazz. Lauri Markkanen chipped in 23 points and nine rebounds. Jarred Vanderbilt added 14 points and 12 rebounds. John Wall finished with a season-high 26 points off the bench to lead Los Angeles. Reggie Jackson added 15 points for the Clippers, who lost despite outscoring Utah 65-22 in bench points. The Clippers erased a double-digit deficit with a 12-0 run midway through the second quarter and took a 45-43 lead on a tip-in basket from Ivica Zubac that punctuated the run.
