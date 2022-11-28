Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shenandoah Valley Sheetz locations offering $1.99 gas for holiday travelersTracy LeicherMount Jackson, VA
Virginia Sheriff's Office Delivers Thanksgiving CheerTracy LeicherPage County, VA
19-year-old write-in candidate becomes youngest town council member in Timberville, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksTimberville, VA
New Luray Museum Honors Black HistoryTracy LeicherLuray, VA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCharlottesville, VA
Related
rewind1051.com
Eastern Mennonite Women’s Basketball loses at Shenandoah
WINCHESTER, Va. – The EMU women’s basketball team made the trek to Winchester Wednesday night, taking on the reigning ODAC Champions, Shenandoah University. The Royals kept it close in the second half, but it was a big first half by the Hornets that led -them to a 75-53 win.
rewind1051.com
EMU Men’s Basketball comes up short at Washington & Lee, 74-65
LEXINGTON, Va. – The EMU men’s basketball team headed south Wednesday night, for their second ODAC game of the season, taking on Washington and Lee. The Generals led by five at the half and outscored the Royals 24-16 in the final 9:34 to pick up a 74-65 win.
rewind1051.com
BC Women’s Basketball team loses to No. 2 CNU, 78-50
BRIDGEWATER, Va. – The Bridgewater women’s basketball team dropped their first game of the season to No. 2/5 Christopher Newport on Wednesday. Final Score: No. 2/5 Christopher Newport 78, Bridgewater 50. Records: Bridgewater 5-1, No. 2/5 Christopher Newport 7-0 How It Happened. • The opening seven minutes featured...
rewind1051.com
Bridgewater Men’s Basketball falls at Roanoke, 78-60
SALEM, Va. – The Bridgewater College men’s basketball team fell to Roanoke, 78-60, in ODAC action at the Cregger Center on Wednesday night. Records: Bridgewater 2-4, 0-2 ODAC; Roanoke 4-1, 1-0 ODAC. HOW IT HAPPENED. • The Maroons got the first basket of the game nearly 90 seconds...
rewind1051.com
Three Bridgewater Women’s Soccer players earn All-Region honors
KANSAS CITY, M0. – Three Members of the Bridgewater College women’s soccer team have been named to the United Soccer Coaches All-Region teams, the association announced on Tuesday. Hanna Randolph took home first team honors for the second consecutive season and landed on the all-region honor roll for...
rewind1051.com
JMU’s Centeio caps season with another SBC Player of the Week honor
NEW ORLEANS – James Madison quarterback Todd Centeio closed out his collegiate career in a big way and was honored Monday as the Sun Belt Conference’s final Offensive Player of the Week for the 2022 season. This is Centeio’s SBC-leading fourth Offensive Player of the Week of the...
rewind1051.com
Eagles’ Yeboah named Second Team All-Region
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – James Yeboah was named Second Team all-region by the United Soccer Coaches on Tuesday. Yeboah was a key piece of the Bridgewater back line. The BC Ironman saw action in all 62 games he was a part of team and started every game over the last three seasons. The Woodbridge, Va. native scored his first career goal this season against Gallaudet and was a part of the five shutouts recorded by the Eagles this season. Yeboah was also named Second Team All-ODAC earlier this month and is the first all-region selection since 2018.
rewind1051.com
Crash sends woman to UVA
A head on collision on a rain covered Erikson Avenue this morning sent a Harrisonburg woman to UVA Medical Center with serious injuries. Harrisonburg police say the accident occurred around 7 a.m. when an east bound vehicle crossed the center lane and struck the woman’s car head-on. The driver of the east bound, as well as a passenger in the other car were treated for minor injuries.
rewind1051.com
First Friday’s featuring 16-holiday theme events
Sixteen Harrisonburg venues will host mostly holiday-themed exhibits and performances as part of the December First Fridays of the Valley. Most events will run from 5 to 7 p.m. at localities like Arts Incarnate, the Duke Hall Gallery of Fine Art and the Friendly Fermenter downtown. A full breakdown of...
rewind1051.com
Waynesboro man missing
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s. assistance in locating a missing Waynesboro man who was last seen in mid-November. 46-year-old James William Painter was last seen at the Sheetz in Waynesboro on November 20th. He is a white man standing 5-foot-7, and weighs around 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
rewind1051.com
Winchester man killed in weekend crash
Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that happened over the weekend in Shenandoah County. Sergeant Brent Coffey reports the accident happened at around 4:30 Saturday morning at the 270 mile-marker. A 2017 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling south on I-81 when it collided with a 2003 Honda Accord...
rewind1051.com
DMV Connect coming to Elkton
DMV Connect is on the move. The mobile unit provides all D-M-V transactions at various parts of the state each day. By mid-week, the mobile unit will be available in Elkton. More information can be found online and that site includes hundreds of helpful driving-related guides if folks are looking to get a license or register on a vehicle.
rewind1051.com
Fourteen die in holiday weekend crashes
That fatal crash was part of a deadly weekend on Virginia roads. State Police report 14 people died in crashes over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. This is an increase from five traffic fatalities that were recorded during last year’s five-day Thanksgiving statistical counting period. That also included the fatal...
rewind1051.com
Staunton mans case delayed
Another hearing and another delay in the case of a Staunton man accused of pointing a gun at an Augusta County’s Sheriff’s deputy. According to online records, a hearing scheduled yesterday afternoon for Allen Dale Kisamore was postponed until December 6th in the General District Court. It is the fourth time such a hearing has been continued.
rewind1051.com
Comment period closing on solar facility proposal
Time is running out for the public to comment on a proposed solar energy facility in Rockingham County. The Endless Caverns South project would occupy 142 acres near the intersection of Craney Island Road and Mountain Valley Road in New Market. The project has been approved by the Board of...
rewind1051.com
HFD seeks public’s assistance following intentionally set structure fire
HARRISONBURG, Va – The Harrisonburg Fire Department is seeking the public’s assistance in providing information relating to a structure fire that occurred last week at a local business. Firefighters responded for a reported structure fire at approximately 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, in the 700 block of...
Comments / 0