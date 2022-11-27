ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
101.1. The Wiz

Porsha Williams And Simon Guobadia Get Married Again!

By Sharde Gillam
101.1. The Wiz
101.1. The Wiz
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13bwo5_0jPbbGKr00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LCXrG_0jPbbGKr00

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty


This weekend belongs to Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia as the duo celebrated their love twice with two lavish wedding ceremonies!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum first married her beau in a traditional Nigerian native law and custom ceremony on Friday and then tied the knot again in a second, American wedding in Atlanta on Saturday. The 41 year old bride and the 57 year old Nigerian-born businessman were joined in matrimony at a Methodist church in Atlanta in front of 350 guests including fellow Housewives stars Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Monyetta Shaw, Kandi Burruss, Drew Sidora and Cynthia Bailey. According to People.com , comedian Rickey Smiley, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’s Karlie Redd, Married to Medicine’s Quad Webb, Basketball Wives’ Jennifer Williams and musician T.I. and wife Tiny Harris were also in attendance at the lavish ceremony.

“I definitely want the Lord to be in the place,” the reality star told PEOPLE ahead of her big day “I want the Holy Spirit to usher us into being a husband and wife. I’m from the south, so I love being in church. I’ve never been married in a church, and Simon’s never been married in a church, so it’s going to be a new experience for both of us.”

For the second ceremony, Porsha looked like royalty as she wore a white gown that was fit for a queen with a lavish cron on her head. The beauty shared photos from her second wedding on her Instagram page along with the caption, “Thank you to my HUSBAND @iamsimonguobadia for our magical Fairytale Wedding! I will love you now and forverrrrrrr! Till death and even then we will never part lol #WedidItAgain

We appreciate you @people for your extensive exclusive article!! We can’t wait to see the printed album as well this week! View full story Link in Bio!!!

Thank you to our amazing team”

Check out the photos below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Author (@porsha4real)

Congratulations again to the lovely couple!

Don’t miss…

Porsha Williams Debuts Sexy Short Cut

Is Porsha Williams About To Bring Back This 2000s Style Trend?

Comments / 0

Related
101.1. The Wiz

Watch: Omari Hardwick & Rome Flynn Talk New Movie, Fantasy Football & More

  Omari Harwick and Rome Flynn star in the new family movie, Fantasy Football produced by none other than Marsai Martin. The star studded cast includes the likes of Kelly Rowland, Elijah Richardson, Tyla Harris and more. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. Fantasy Football is a hilarious and heartwarming film about how the game […]
101.1. The Wiz

Marsai Martin Talks New Movie, Fantasy Football With Director Anton Cropper

  Marsai Martin is back on the big screen with a new star studded movie called Fantasy Football. Not only does she star beside the likes of Kelly Rowland, Omari Hardwick, Rome Flynn and more, Martin also is producer on the film. Talk about Black girl magic! LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO […]
101.1. The Wiz

Saweetie Claps Back At “The Single Life” Critics!

Saweetie’s new project, The Single Life recently dropped and it’s been met with much criticism after the EP reportedly went on to sale a mere 2,000 copies. Twitter is speaking out! Her single, “Don’t Say Nothing” have fans itching to know if she is speaking about the public break-up between her and rapper Quavo as […]
101.1. The Wiz

Kanye West Ordered To Pay $200K In Child Support To Kim Kardashian!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. The divorce between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian is now final and the details of the settlement may surprise you. https://www.instagram.com/p/ClldhXbNeuP/ Although the two have agreed to no spousal support, Kanye West has been ordered to pay $200K in child support. The settlement also calls for […]
101.1. The Wiz

101.1. The Wiz

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Cincy's #1 for Hip Hop and R&B!

 https://wiznation.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy